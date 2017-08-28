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Fuori produzione

ActionFitCuffie auricolari sport

SHQ1000/10

3.1

| (9) Recensioni

Progettate per lo sport

La struttura impermeabile e l'agente antibatterico, che consente di eliminare i germi, rendono queste cuffie perfette per chi ama il fitness

Vedi tutti i vantaggi

Vestibilità personalizzata

Progettate per lo sport

  • ActionFit

  • Arancioni e bianche

Anti sudore

Anti sudore

Il design prevede un sistema di protezione impermeabile che protegge le cuffie dai danni provocati dal sudore

Auricolari ultra morbidi per il massimo comfort

Auricolari ultra morbidi per il massimo comfort

I cuscinetti ultra morbidi disponibili in 3 misure di questi auricolari Philips si posizionano nell'orecchio senza esercitare pressione e bloccando il rumore esterno.

Audio stereo con bassi penetranti: energia per la tua attività fisica

Acustica ottimizzata per lo sport: energia per la tua attività fisica

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

3.1

su 5

9

Recensioni

2

28/08/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best headphones I've ever had!

These are my go to headphones! Need to buy another pair as mine of 6 years!!! Have now finally given up. They have changed slightly but they are the most like the ones I have. The fit my ears really well something I can't find in any other headphone. I have traveled with them hicking and trained with them this entire time and never had a problem!

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for taking to the gym

These headphones are excellent to use when you are running or keeping fit as it does not corrode the headphones and you do not lose any of the sound. The only one problem i have with it is that the earphone covers do come off and i have lost mine and am finding it hard just to replace the caps without buying more headphones.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones

06/07/2011

Deutschland

Deutschland

Spitzenkopfhörer

Diese InEar-Sportkopfhörer sind absolut spitze. Ich trage sie beim Sport ca. 1-1,5 Std. beim Walking. Sie sind kaum zu spüren, drücken nicht nach einiger Zeit im Ohr. Der Klang ist absolut geil. Ich hatte vor diesen Kopfhörern eine Billigvariante aus dem Supermarkt und ich merke genau den Unterschied. Als ich diese InEar-Sportkopfhörer geliefert bekam, habe ich sie auch gleich getestet. An meinem MP3 war noch die Lautstärke der Billigversion eingestellt. Mit diesen neuen Kopfhörern sind mir fast die Ohren abgefallen, so gewaltig war der Unterschied. Ich freue mich jedes mal aufs neue, wenn ich meinen MP3 (übrigens auch von Philips) mit diesen Kopfhörern benutze. Das Preis-Leistungsverhältnis ist absolut richtig. Ich kann nur jedem diese Kopfhörer empfehlen. Auch der Austausch der Ohrkappen geht problemlos. Alles in allem ein sehr gutes Produkt, dass ich mit gutem Gewissen weiter empfehlen kann.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ1000 InEar-Sportkopfhörer

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ1000 InEar-Sportkopfhörer

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