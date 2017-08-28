Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
SHQ1000/10
Progettate per lo sport
La struttura impermeabile e l'agente antibatterico, che consente di eliminare i germi, rendono queste cuffie perfette per chi ama il fitness
ActionFit
Arancioni e bianche
Il design prevede un sistema di protezione impermeabile che protegge le cuffie dai danni provocati dal sudore
I cuscinetti ultra morbidi disponibili in 3 misure di questi auricolari Philips si posizionano nell'orecchio senza esercitare pressione e bloccando il rumore esterno.
Acustica ottimizzata per lo sport: energia per la tua attività fisica
3.1
su 5
9
Recensioni
Amelia123
28/08/2017
United Kingdom
Best headphones I've ever had!
These are my go to headphones! Need to buy another pair as mine of 6 years!!! Have now finally given up. They have changed slightly but they are the most like the ones I have. The fit my ears really well something I can't find in any other headphone. I have traveled with them hicking and trained with them this entire time and never had a problem!
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones
treadmill
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Great for taking to the gym
These headphones are excellent to use when you are running or keeping fit as it does not corrode the headphones and you do not lose any of the sound. The only one problem i have with it is that the earphone covers do come off and i have lost mine and am finding it hard just to replace the caps without buying more headphones.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones
Hummel
06/07/2011
Deutschland
Spitzenkopfhörer
Diese InEar-Sportkopfhörer sind absolut spitze. Ich trage sie beim Sport ca. 1-1,5 Std. beim Walking. Sie sind kaum zu spüren, drücken nicht nach einiger Zeit im Ohr. Der Klang ist absolut geil. Ich hatte vor diesen Kopfhörern eine Billigvariante aus dem Supermarkt und ich merke genau den Unterschied. Als ich diese InEar-Sportkopfhörer geliefert bekam, habe ich sie auch gleich getestet. An meinem MP3 war noch die Lautstärke der Billigversion eingestellt. Mit diesen neuen Kopfhörern sind mir fast die Ohren abgefallen, so gewaltig war der Unterschied. Ich freue mich jedes mal aufs neue, wenn ich meinen MP3 (übrigens auch von Philips) mit diesen Kopfhörern benutze. Das Preis-Leistungsverhältnis ist absolut richtig. Ich kann nur jedem diese Kopfhörer empfehlen. Auch der Austausch der Ohrkappen geht problemlos. Alles in allem ein sehr gutes Produkt, dass ich mit gutem Gewissen weiter empfehlen kann.
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Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ1000 InEar-Sportkopfhörer
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ1000 InEar-Sportkopfhörer