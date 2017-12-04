Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
SHC8800/12
Audio home cinema ad alta risoluzione
Le cuffie wireless Philips SHC8800 ti immergono in un mondo di suoni cinematografici in totale libertà. Con un raggio d'azione di 100 metri e un design confortevole che avvolge l'orecchio, ti permettono di vivere un'esperienza di home entertainment unica.
Driver da 40 mm, aperte sul retro
Cuffie sovrauricolari
Morbidi cuscinetti
Con un'autonomia di 20 ore, potrai goderti lunghe maratone cinematografiche senza preoccuparti di perdere la carica.
Le cuffie Philips SHC8800 si accendono automaticamente quando le indossi. E una volta conclusa la visione, si spengono automaticamente, per non consumare inutilmente la carica.
Posiziona le cuffie nella base docking di ricarica per ricaricarle nel modo più semplice.
3.6
su 5
11
Recensioni
DGH1
04/12/2017
United Kingdom
Good sound quality
Very good sound quality and easy set up. Myself and my wife use a two sets of these to hear all audio sources particularly the television more clearly without having to have the TV volume at high levels. The sound quality makes speech very much clearer and the overall audio of better quality than our surround sound system. Both pairs can use the same base unit to get the same audio at the same time. The second base which needs to be set to another channel, easily achieved by moving a switch, we only use this for charging but could it can be connected to another source. To use the second base unit switch the first base unit off, then press the button on the headphones to search and connect to the second base station. Reverse the process to connect back to the original base unit. Only have one base unit on when getting the headphones to search for this base unit.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHC8800 Wireless hi-fi headphones
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHC8800 Wireless hi-fi headphones
chemadriz
21/12/2017
España
casi perfectos
Sinceramente, adquirí este producto por que no estaba convencido de gastarme demasiado en unos Senheisser, y dudaba de que me fueran a entusisrmar, pero han resultado ser fantásticos. Tanto su facilidad de uso como su diseño han resultado sorprendentes y son comodísimos. Los uso para ver la TV y funcionan perfectamente y sin interferencias. Lo único (y por decir algo) es que les falta un poco de volumen para ser perfectos
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHC8800 Auriculares inalámbricos para TV
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHC8800 Auriculares inalámbricos para TV
chaussure99
05/06/2017
België
Très bon casque !!
Appareil d'une très bonne qualité, son et design!!
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHC8800 Casque sans fil pour téléviseur
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHC8800 Casque sans fil pour téléviseur