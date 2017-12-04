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Fuori produzione

Cuffie TV wireless

SHC8800/12

3.6

| (11) Recensioni

Audio home cinema ad alta risoluzione

Le cuffie wireless Philips SHC8800 ti immergono in un mondo di suoni cinematografici in totale libertà. Con un raggio d'azione di 100 metri e un design confortevole che avvolge l'orecchio, ti permettono di vivere un'esperienza di home entertainment unica.

Vedi tutti i vantaggi

Audio cinematografico di qualità superiore per il tuo salotto

Audio home cinema ad alta risoluzione

  • Driver da 40 mm, aperte sul retro

  • Cuffie sovrauricolari

  • Morbidi cuscinetti

20 ore di tempo di funzionamento per lunghe sessioni di ascolto

Con un'autonomia di 20 ore, potrai goderti lunghe maratone cinematografiche senza preoccuparti di perdere la carica.

Accensione/spegnimento automatico

Le cuffie Philips SHC8800 si accendono automaticamente quando le indossi. E una volta conclusa la visione, si spengono automaticamente, per non consumare inutilmente la carica.

Semplice sistema docking di ricarica

Semplice sistema docking di ricarica

Posiziona le cuffie nella base docking di ricarica per ricaricarle nel modo più semplice.

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

3.6

su 5

11

Recensioni

1

04/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good sound quality

Very good sound quality and easy set up. Myself and my wife use a two sets of these to hear all audio sources particularly the television more clearly without having to have the TV volume at high levels. The sound quality makes speech very much clearer and the overall audio of better quality than our surround sound system. Both pairs can use the same base unit to get the same audio at the same time. The second base which needs to be set to another channel, easily achieved by moving a switch, we only use this for charging but could it can be connected to another source. To use the second base unit switch the first base unit off, then press the button on the headphones to search and connect to the second base station. Reverse the process to connect back to the original base unit. Only have one base unit on when getting the headphones to search for this base unit.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHC8800 Wireless hi-fi headphones

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHC8800 Wireless hi-fi headphones

21/12/2017

España

España

casi perfectos

Sinceramente, adquirí este producto por que no estaba convencido de gastarme demasiado en unos Senheisser, y dudaba de que me fueran a entusisrmar, pero han resultado ser fantásticos. Tanto su facilidad de uso como su diseño han resultado sorprendentes y son comodísimos. Los uso para ver la TV y funcionan perfectamente y sin interferencias. Lo único (y por decir algo) es que les falta un poco de volumen para ser perfectos

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHC8800 Auriculares inalámbricos para TV

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHC8800 Auriculares inalámbricos para TV

05/06/2017

België

België

Très bon casque !!

Appareil d'une très bonne qualité, son et design!!

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHC8800 Casque sans fil pour téléviseur

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHC8800 Casque sans fil pour téléviseur

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