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  • Becc. morbido
  • Becc. morbido

Fuori produzione

Philips AventBeccucci morbidi

SCF146/02

4.6
| (5) Recensioni | 100% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Becc. morbido
I beccucci morbidi Philips Avent sono stati creati per le gengive delicate e sono il primo passo ideale dall'allattamento al seno o al biberon alle tazze. Con valvola a tenuta facile da pulire che aiuta la suzione.
Vedi tutti i vantaggi

Beccuccio antigoccia, per bere facilmente

Becc. morbido

  • 6m+

  • White

  • Pacco da 2

Compatibile con biberon e tazze Philips Avent

Compatibile con tutte le tazze e i biberon Philips Avent, esclusi i biberon in vetro e le tazze per grandi. In questo modo, puoi abbinare le parti di diversi prodotti per creare la tazza più adatta alle specifiche esigenze di sviluppo del tuo bambino.

Valvola a tenuta brevettata

Facile suzione e pulizia

Becc. morbido

Becc. morbido

Creato per le gengive delicate

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

4.6

su 5

5

Recensioni

100%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

3
2
1

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Ideal first spout

We got this spout to go on the bottles we had been using with teats that our DD seemed to spend more time messing around with than drinking from. On the first try she spent most of the time chewing on it with the odd drink, on the second go she drank the whole bottle and hasn't stopped since. I think this is the ideal first spout as it is soft on her mouth and a very easy to use and fit.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF146/02 Soft spouts

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF146/02 Soft spouts

26/11/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great thing! Comfortable to use, easy to clean and what is main - no mess around when the full bottle drops on the floor or fulls on side in your bag.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF146/02 Soft spouts

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF146/02 Soft spouts

20/06/2014

France

France

Colère!

Il est indéniable que ce produit est excellent, très pratique lorsqu'on a des enfants tout-petits. Mais voilà, j'ai le malheur d'avoir perdu la valve anti-fuites. Je ne dois pas être la seule... pourtant, AVENT PHILIPS ne vend ses becs souples que par 2 et pour (presque) le prix d'une nouvelle tasse! Cela me met particulièrement en colère. Ma tasse est maintenant inutilisable et je suis obligée de jeter l'ancienne et d'en acheter une nouvelle?? Je trouve cela inadmissible. Il est temps que cette logique cesse!

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF146/02 Soft spouts

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF146/02 Soft spouts

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