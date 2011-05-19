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Fuori produzione

Philips AventManici evolutivi per tazza

SCF142/00

3
| (5) Recensioni
Per la massima indipendenza
I manici evolutivi si adattano ai biberon e alle tazze Philips Avent per aiutare il bimbo a bere da solo in qualsiasi stadio della crescita. Sono facili da montare e da togliere, così le tazze possono essere usate con o senza manici. Disponibili in verde e in arancione.
Vedi tutti i vantaggi

Manici per tazza facilmente rimovibili

Per la massima indipendenza

Forma sagomata

Per essere impugnati con facilità

Facili da assemblare/smontare

Le tazze possono essere utilizzate con o senza manici

Compatibile con biberon e tazze Philips Avent

Compatibile con tutte le tazze e i biberon Philips Avent, esclusi i biberon in vetro e le tazze per grandi. In questo modo, puoi abbinare le parti di diversi prodotti per creare la tazza più adatta alle specifiche esigenze di sviluppo del tuo bambino.

Specifiche tecniche

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Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

3.0

su 5

5

Recensioni

4
2

19/05/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good purchase

Disappointed initially that you cannot choose a colour for the product which I feel is important, as I received pink handles when I have a boy. These were sent back and I was then able to choose which colour when I was contacted by a customer service rep. Still would definately recommend the product and service!

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

28/03/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Mijn kleine meid is er ontzettend blij mee

Ik heb deze oefenhandvatten gekocht voor mijn 4.5 maand oude dochter die uit all wil zelf haar flesje wou vast houden. Wat ze nu ook doet. Het fijne aan deze handvatten is dat samen met de andere producten ze het kan gebruiken tot dat ze overgaat op echte bekers. Zo hoef ik niet een hele kast uit te ruimen voor allerlei verschillende bekers en toebehoren maar kan ik een schapje inrichten met een compleet systeem

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF142/00 Oefenhandvatten voor beker

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF142/00 Oefenhandvatten voor beker

30/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

There needs to be a colour option!!!

Bought these handles and love them however I received pink handles and I have a boy, the only place to buy these seems to be amazon and there are no option on colour, just says "colour may vary" with a picture of orange and green handle so although it says colour may vary you think they will be at least unisex colours.... I feel this is miss advertising. Once i received the product i actually read the reviews on amazon and this seems to be a common problem. Please sort this out as i will not be buying this particular product again until there is a colour option which is annoying as the product itself is great and useful. I look forward to some feedback on this matter.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

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