Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
1 modalità
Pulisce le superfici esterne dei denti mentre la punta attiva raggiunge anche la placca più nascosta.
4.7
su 5
26
Recensioni
88%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Stev
02/08/2016
United Kingdom
Excellent
Had one of these for a number of years now, it is the best rechargeable brushes I have had. Ease of use, reliable, easy to charge and a long lasting battery
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush
Rhondathewitch
30/07/2012
United Kingdom
Easy to use and battery lasts for ages
Good product - small head reaches all the hard-to-get places. Battery lasts much longer than my boyfriends toothprush of another manufacturer.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush
Vincolo
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Esay to use
An effective toothbrush. Easyy grip , easy to use and fast to charge.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush