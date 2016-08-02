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  • Doppia azione pulente
  • Doppia azione pulente
  • Doppia azione pulente
  • Doppia azione pulente
  • Doppia azione pulente
  • Doppia azione pulente
  • Doppia azione pulente
  • Doppia azione pulente
  • Doppia azione pulente
  • Doppia azione pulente

Fuori produzione

Philips Sonicare SensiflexSpazzolino ricaricabile

HX1610/02

4.7
| (26) Recensioni | 88% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Doppia azione pulente
Clinicamente testato per pulire i denti meglio di un normale spazzolino, lo spazzolino elettrico Philips Sensiflex 1610 garantisce una doppia azione pulente in grado di rimuovere anche la placca più nascosta.
Vedi tutti i vantaggi

Eccezionale spazzolino elettrico

Doppia azione pulente

  • 1 modalità

Denti naturalmente più bianchi rispetto a uno spazzolino manuale

Denti naturalmente più bianchi rispetto a uno spazzolino manuale

Pulisce le superfici esterne dei denti

Pulisce le superfici esterne dei denti

Pulisce le superfici esterne dei denti mentre la punta attiva raggiunge anche la placca più nascosta.

Si regola in modo da assicurare una pressione ottimale

Si regola in modo da assicurare una pressione ottimale

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Trova un pezzo di ricambio o un accessorio

Vai a Ricambi e accessori

Parti e accessori

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

4.7

su 5

26

Recensioni

88%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

2

02/08/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent

Had one of these for a number of years now, it is the best rechargeable brushes I have had. Ease of use, reliable, easy to charge and a long lasting battery

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush

30/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use and battery lasts for ages

Good product - small head reaches all the hard-to-get places. Battery lasts much longer than my boyfriends toothprush of another manufacturer.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Esay to use

An effective toothbrush. Easyy grip , easy to use and fast to charge.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Sensiflex HX1610/05 Rechargeable toothbrush

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