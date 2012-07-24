Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
Questo rasoio impermeabile può essere risciacquato sotto l'acqua corrente.
Il profilo di queste testine di rasatura Philips, studiato appositamente per la pelle, assicura il massimo comfort durante la rasatura.
Il sistema a doppia lama di questo rasoio elettrico consente di sollevare i peli per tagliare più a fondo.
4.2
su 5
45
Recensioni
84%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Jacky48
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
The shaver is very easy to use and gives excellent results
This is the third Phillips shaver I have had over a period of about ten years and the fact that I have stayed with Phillips speaks volumes. It is easy to use, keeps it's charge well and gives me an excellent shave every time
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver
Stanley111
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent recommended
I use it every day wash it every day no problems. Charge it once a week on the same day keep it clean and will last for ever
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 3000 HQ7310/16 Electric shaver
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 3000 HQ7310/16 Electric shaver
Kickywix
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Really good shaver.
Without a doubt this is the best electric shaver I have owned, and I have had a few before including other Phillishaves. It is easy to clean, it lasts ages on a charge and gives a really close shave Thanks for this on
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver
Fonte: Euromonitor International Limited, volume delle vendite al dettaglio, secondo la definizione di rasoi per il corpo, dati 2024, ricerca condotta a ottobre 2024.