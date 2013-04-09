Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
Audio per la tua casa
Modalità wireless grazie allo streaming tramite Bluetooth per sfruttare al meglio la musica, i giochi e i video con questo sistema docking con altoparlanti Philips DS3500/12. Collega il tuo iPod/iPhone/iPad al computer tramite USB. Collega il sistema all'alimentazione o utilizza le batterie.
per iPod/iPhone/iPad
alimentato da CA/batteria
Dynamic Bass Boost assicura a chi ascolta una resa eccellente dei toni bassi con qualsiasi volume dal più basso al più alto. Quando il volume è basso, le frequenze inferiori dei toni bassi solitamente si perdono. Attivando la funzione Dynamic Bass Boost, che esalta le basse frequenze, chi ascolta percepisce un audio più ricco anche a basso volume.
4.0
su 5
27
Recensioni
92%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Brooksy
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
Compratore verificato
Excellent Product
First class product. Very impressed with the sound. Easy to use and well worth the money.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Youngerphaze360
07/03/2013
United Kingdom
Compratore verificato
Excellent Product
Very good but it needs a bit improvement on the base system.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Grantos
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Great Universal Dock for iPhone and iPad!
I have used this dock with an iPhone 3GS & 4 as well as an iPad 1 & 3. It has recognised them all, charged them all and the music has streamed either directly or via Bluetooth from all of them faultlessly. In addition, we have even popped in some batteries, unplugged from the mains and moved it out into the garden on sunny days. The ease of use and sound quality is more than adequate for the average joe looking for a great music dock that works with a variety of Apple products. The connector is also well pronounced with a supporting plate (to support the iPads added weight) meaning it accepted all of our devices still in their cases. Not something possible with some other docks.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®