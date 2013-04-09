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Fuori produzione

Sistema docking con altoparlanti Bluetooth®

DS3500/12

4

| (27) Recensioni | 92% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

Audio per la tua casa

Modalità wireless grazie allo streaming tramite Bluetooth per sfruttare al meglio la musica, i giochi e i video con questo sistema docking con altoparlanti Philips DS3500/12. Collega il tuo iPod/iPhone/iPad al computer tramite USB. Collega il sistema all'alimentazione o utilizza le batterie.

Vedi tutti i vantaggi

Ossessionati dall'audio

Audio per la tua casa

  • per iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • alimentato da CA/batteria

DBB per mantenere i toni bassi a qualsiasi volume

DBB per mantenere i toni bassi a qualsiasi volume

Dynamic Bass Boost assicura a chi ascolta una resa eccellente dei toni bassi con qualsiasi volume dal più basso al più alto. Quando il volume è basso, le frequenze inferiori dei toni bassi solitamente si perdono. Attivando la funzione Dynamic Bass Boost, che esalta le basse frequenze, chi ascolta percepisce un audio più ricco anche a basso volume.

Ingresso AUX per un collegamento semplice a qualsiasi dispositivo elettronico

Alimentazione a batteria o CA per portare la tua musica sempre con te

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

4.0

su 5

27

Recensioni

92%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Compratore verificato

Excellent Product

First class product. Very impressed with the sound. Easy to use and well worth the money.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

07/03/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Compratore verificato

Excellent Product

Very good but it needs a bit improvement on the base system.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Universal Dock for iPhone and iPad!

I have used this dock with an iPhone 3GS & 4 as well as an iPad 1 & 3. It has recognised them all, charged them all and the music has streamed either directly or via Bluetooth from all of them faultlessly. In addition, we have even popped in some batteries, unplugged from the mains and moved it out into the garden on sunny days. The ease of use and sound quality is more than adequate for the average joe looking for a great music dock that works with a variety of Apple products. The connector is also well pronounced with a supporting plate (to support the iPads added weight) meaning it accepted all of our devices still in their cases. Not something possible with some other docks.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

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