Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
328P6VJEB/00
P-Line
32 (visualizzabile 31,5 " / 80 cm)
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
Questi display Philips utilizzano pannelli ad elevate prestazioni per offrire immagini in qualità UltraClear con risoluzione 4K UHD (3840x2160). Sia che cerchi soluzioni professionali per CAD che ti garantiscano immagini estremamente dettagliate e che usino applicazioni grafiche in 3D, sia che necessiti di un supporto finanziario che funzioni su fogli di calcolo elettronici di grandi dimensioni, i display Philips ti assicurano immagini e grafica eccezionali.
La tecnologia Ultra Wide-Color offre uno spettro cromatico più ampio per un'immagine più brillante. Il più ampio spettro di colori di Ultra Wide-Color produce verdi più naturali, rossi più vivaci e blu più profondi. Dai vita ai contenuti di intrattenimento e alle immagini e migliora la produttività con i colori più vivaci offerti dalla tecnologia Ultra Wide-Color.
Il display LED VA di Philips impiega una tecnologia di allineamento verticale multi-dominio che offre un fattore di contrasto statico elevatissimo per immagini vivaci e brillanti. Il display gestisce le applicazioni standard da ufficio con la massima semplicità ed è ideale per la visualizzazione di foto, la navigazione in Internet, la riproduzione di film e giochi e le applicazioni grafiche più complesse. La tecnologia di gestione ottimizzata dei pixel offre un angolo visivo estremamente ampio di 178/178 gradi, per immagini estremamente nitide.
3.8
su 5
16
Recensioni
archernesto
05/01/2018
Italia
CONSIGLIATO PER INTENDITORI
PRODOTTO ALTAMENTE PERFORMANTE ED IDEALE PER USO PROFESSIONALE
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Brilliance 328P6VJEB Monitor LCD 4K con Ultra Wide-Color
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Brilliance 328P6VJEB Monitor LCD 4K con Ultra Wide-Color
ErinyesAg47
31/05/2020
United Kingdom
Well worth the cost
I've been using this monitor since the product launched, and haven't had more than one real problem with it (check pros and cons). The price in my expensive country has halved since the launch too, making this a VERY appealing option for anybody that needs a physically big screen (so you don't need to waste much screen estate to scaling) in 4K. I use the display in both daytime when sun shines in, and in the middle of the night in complete darkness. I do graphics related color intensive work, and gaming that ranges from new titles to 90s classics, and this monitor fits every task at least adequately. The image remains clear, dark tones do not disappear even at 0% brightness AND contrast, which is rare. Panel uniformity on mine is good enough to not show noticeable bright spots even in complete darkness. When it comes to older, lower resolution games, this monitor performs admirably, not blurring the image too much, which was one of my biggest fears when I got it. Sure it has no Free/G-sync, or HDR, but that's what the specs say so what do you expect? If you're big on gaming, buy a gaming monitor, if you're big on productivity and like to game for entertainment, this is one is a fine choice. In the end it says something that personally I am looking into upgrading to a 4K high Hz display with variable sync support (for better new title gaming experience), reading through all the reviews I spot, but until I find one that is REALLY good without any meaningful downsides, I'm staying with this one. Even when I do find one, it's going to go through some rigorous testing against this monitor, especially on the color accuracy side of things before I decide to keep it.
Pro
Price. Many USB3 ports. Good color accuracy out of the box (amazing when calibrated on site). Low enough input lag and ghosting for any "non-hardcore" gaming. Great contrast due to VA panel technology. 1:1 pixel ratio option. Not too blurry scaling of lower resolution modes. Big enough physical size to use higher resolution modes without (much) scaling. Six image presets that can be customized at will.
Contro
Bezel might be considered a bit thick by some, but large viewing area should mitigate this somewhat. The "touch to activate" buttons, and therefore menus behind them, are absolutely horrible to operate at first. Even after a few years of use and no need to try to remember the buttons, I still make mistakes with them.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
tiazz
14/10/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent product. Excellent Value
Perfect display for developers with a multi panel IDE. Great connectivity. Fantastic Price.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Questo display Philips possiede certificazione MHL. Tuttavia, qualora il tuo dispositivo MHL non si collegasse o non funzionasse correttamente, controlla le domande più frequenti relative al tuo dispositivo MHL oppure contatta direttamente il venditore. È possibile che il produttore del tuo dispositivo MHL richieda di acquistare un cavo MHL specifico della stessa marca o un adattatore
Richiede il dispositivo MHL opzionale certificato e il cavo MHL (non incluso). Verificare la compatibilità con il rivenditore del dispositivo MHL.
Le modalità standby e risparmio energetico dell'ErP non sono applicabili per la ricarica dell'MHL
Per un elenco completo di prodotti compatibili MHL consultare il sito www.mhlconsortiun.org
La valutazione EPEAT è valida solo nel paese in cui Philips registra il prodotto. Visita il sito https://epeat.sourcemap.com/ per lo stato di registrazione nel tuo paese.
La ricarica veloce è compatibile con lo standard USB BC 1.2
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