Central Surveillance and Alarming

Configurability and diverse options serve needs from value to enterprise IT.

 

 
Philips central patient monitoring systems and clinical workflow solutions provide essential functions such as continuous monitoring from low to high acuity, early warning scoring, mobility and data security. Adaptable and networkable, Philips central monitoring systems incorporate innovative features—such as flexible trending and display capability, advanced alarm management and virtualized platforms—that place them at the core of patient monitoring in a broad range of caregiving environments. Efficia offers comprehensive and cost-effective options, while IntelliVue systems represent some of the most advanced technology in the field, offering cableless and even contactless configurations. Flexible access to critical patient data provides advanced clinical decision support, enhancing care and streamlining workflow.

Learn more about our central patient monitoring systems.

 

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

