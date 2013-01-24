Homepage
Philips Spectral CT 7500
Foto medico e paziente con sistema Philips Spectral CT 7500

Nuovo Philips Spectral CT 7500

Più di una semplice TC.
 Risultati spettrali senza compromessi.

Il nuovo sistema Spectral CT 7500 è una soluzione rapida, sempre attiva e a bassa dose che garantisce una diagnosi di precisione per un'ampia gamma di pazienti.
La TC spettrale che stavi aspettando

Grazie all'imaging cardiaco avanzato e alle prestazioni di scansione senza compromessi, il sistema Spectral CT 7500 è una soluzione di imaging pienamente affidabile.
Video trailer del sistema Philips Spectral CT 7500

Non è un semplice scanner TC.
È il futuro.

Foto di un tecnico che esamina immagini cliniche TC su un monitor
Flusso di lavoro semplice con risultati spettrali garantiti al 100%
L’opzione spettrale è sempre attiva, pertanto ogni scansione offre risultati convenzionali e spettrali al 100%.
Foto di un medico che imposta una scansione sul gantry dello scanner TC, con il paziente sul lettino paziente del sistema TC
Ampia gamma di pazienti
Funzionalità cardiache e di pronto soccorso/traumatologia superiori e nuove possibilità nelle procedure interventistiche e di radioterapia oncologica.
Immagine clinica TC con detettore spettrale
Formulazione più rapida della diagnosi
Le scansioni di routine con TC spettrale basata su detettore hanno dimostrato una riduzione del tempo di diagnosi pari al 34%.*

Primo giorno con il sistema Spectral CT 7500

I colleghi di tutto il mondo hanno potuto vedere in anteprima il sistema Spectral CT 7500, scoprendo come la qualità delle immagini, la dose e il flusso di lavoro garantiscano risultati sempre disponibili su richiesta, anche in modalità retrospettiva, aumentando così la certezza diagnostica.
Evento di lancio del sistema Philips Spectral CT 7500 per il 2021

Scopri il sistema Spectral CT 7500

Tour virtuale: fai clic sui cerchi blu per scoprire alcune delle esclusive caratteristiche del sistema Spectral CT 7500.
Sistema Philips Spectral CT 7500 con richiami al detettore spettrale, lettino porta paziente, tunnel da 80 cm, controlli sul gantry con touch panel
    • Philips Spectral CT 7500 è dotato di un lettino porta paziente ad alte prestazioni

      Tunnel da 80 cm

      Le dimensioni del gantry sono adatte a pazienti da pediatrici a bariatrici per una vasta gamma di scansioni, da pronto soccorso/traumatologia a oncologia, fino a cardiologia e interventistica

    • Philips Spectral CT 7500 è dotato di un lettino porta paziente ad alte prestazioni

      Controllo del gantry con touch panel

      I comodi touch panel offrono un controllo multidirezionale e sono configurabili secondo le proprie esigenze.

    • Philips Spectral CT 7500 è dotato di un lettino paziente ad alte prestazioni

      Detettore spettrale

      Solo la TC con detettore spettrale è in grado di distinguere contemporaneamente tra fotoni a raggi X di energia alta e bassa nello stesso tempo e nello stesso spazio, offrendo una scansione spettrale senza compromessi.

    • Philips Spectral CT 7500 è dotato di un lettino porta paziente ad alte prestazioni

      Lettino porta paziente ad alte prestazioni

      Garantisce un intervallo di scansione di 2.100 mm, può accogliere pazienti fino a 306 kg (675 lb) ed è dotato di un'altezza minima del lettino ridotta per un facile accesso.

    Imaging cardiaco avanzato

    Espandete e migliorate le funzionalità cardiache grazie all'imaging cardiaco spettrale con campo di vista completo, riducendo al contempo il blooming del calcio nelle arterie coronarie.

    Immagine clinica TC convenzionale confrontata con immagine clinica TC basata su detettore spettrale
    Immagine TC convenzionale (sinistra)  Immagine TC con detettore spettrale (destra)

    La differenza della TC basata su detettore spettrale

    Questa soluzione consente finalmente di combinare con semplicità le informazioni relative a "dove si trovano le lesioni/strutture", fornite dalla TC convenzionale, con i dati relativi a "che cosa sono quelle lesioni/strutture", offerti dal detettore spettrale. I risultati spettrali completi migliorano la caratterizzazione e la visualizzazione dei tessuti e possono ridurre la necessità di scansioni di follow-up in caso di esami non ottimali e ritrovamenti incidentali.
    Immagine clinica TC convenzionale confrontata con immagine clinica TC basata su detettore spettrale piccolo
    Immagine TC convenzionale (sinistra)  Immagine TC basata su detettore spettrale (destra)

    Pensi di sapere tutto sulla TC spettrale? Ti sbagli.

    La verità sulla TC spettrale potrebbe sorprenderti. Scopri i sei principali falsi miti e la realtà sulla TC basata su detettore spettrale.
    Miti e realtà sulla TC spettrale

    Scopri cosa potrebbe significare il sistema Spectral CT 7500 per la tua organizzazione

    Contatta uno specialista per verificare se la TC con detettore spettrale è adatta alle tue esigenze.
    Maggiori informazioni sul mondo della TC basata su detettore spettrale

    Foto medico e paziente con sistema TC basato su detettore spettrale
    Scopri la differenza della tecnologia a detettore spettrale
    Foto di medici che discutono dei risultati TC davanti a un computer
    Scopri tutte le soluzioni TC
    Foto del sistema Philips Spectral CT 7500
    Informazioni dettagliate sul sistema Spectral CT 7500
    Copertina della brochure di prodotto per il sistema Philips Spectral CT 7500
    Brochure del prodotto Spectral CT 7500
    *Impatto economico dell'IQon nei pazienti con insufficienza renale. White paper. Philips.
    *

