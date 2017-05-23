Breast Milk Storage Cups

Facendo clic sul collegamento, lascerai il sito Web ufficiale di Royal Philips ("Philips"). Eventuali collegamenti a siti Web di terzi che possono apparire su questo sito sono forniti solo per comodità dell'utente e non rappresentano in alcun modo alcuna affiliazione o approvazione delle informazioni fornite su tali siti Web collegati. Philips non rilascia dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo in merito a siti Web di terzi o alle informazioni in essi contenute.
Each Philips Avent breast milk storage cup (180ml/6oz) can be sterilized and used multiple times which makes this system a better value than disposable breast milk storage bags. Cups can be recycled if they show any signs of wear and tear.
Reusable design
Each Philips Avent breast milk storage cup (180ml/6oz) can be sterilized and used multiple times which makes this system a better value than disposable breast milk storage bags. Cups can be recycled if they show any signs of wear and tear.
Reusable design
Each Philips Avent breast milk storage cup (180ml/6oz) can be sterilized and used multiple times which makes this system a better value than disposable breast milk storage bags. Cups can be recycled if they show any signs of wear and tear.
Each Philips Avent breast milk storage cup (180ml/6oz) can be sterilized and used multiple times which makes this system a better value than disposable breast milk storage bags. Cups can be recycled if they show any signs of wear and tear.
One system, many options
One system, many options
Philips Avent breast milk and food storage cups are versatile, easy to use, and designed for infant developmental stages 0-6 months and 6-12 months. They attach/connect to all breast pumps and are: Easy to stack and organize, microwave and dishwasher safe, suitable for fridge and freezer.
One system, many options
Philips Avent breast milk and food storage cups are versatile, easy to use, and designed for infant developmental stages 0-6 months and 6-12 months. They attach/connect to all breast pumps and are: Easy to stack and organize, microwave and dishwasher safe, suitable for fridge and freezer.
One system, many options
Philips Avent breast milk and food storage cups are versatile, easy to use, and designed for infant developmental stages 0-6 months and 6-12 months. They attach/connect to all breast pumps and are: Easy to stack and organize, microwave and dishwasher safe, suitable for fridge and freezer.
Philips Avent breast milk and food storage cups are versatile, easy to use, and designed for infant developmental stages 0-6 months and 6-12 months. They attach/connect to all breast pumps and are: Easy to stack and organize, microwave and dishwasher safe, suitable for fridge and freezer.
Each Philips Avent breast milk storage cup (180ml/6oz) can be sterilized and used multiple times which makes this system a better value than disposable breast milk storage bags. Cups can be recycled if they show any signs of wear and tear.
Reusable design
Each Philips Avent breast milk storage cup (180ml/6oz) can be sterilized and used multiple times which makes this system a better value than disposable breast milk storage bags. Cups can be recycled if they show any signs of wear and tear.
Reusable design
Each Philips Avent breast milk storage cup (180ml/6oz) can be sterilized and used multiple times which makes this system a better value than disposable breast milk storage bags. Cups can be recycled if they show any signs of wear and tear.
Each Philips Avent breast milk storage cup (180ml/6oz) can be sterilized and used multiple times which makes this system a better value than disposable breast milk storage bags. Cups can be recycled if they show any signs of wear and tear.
One system, many options
One system, many options
Philips Avent breast milk and food storage cups are versatile, easy to use, and designed for infant developmental stages 0-6 months and 6-12 months. They attach/connect to all breast pumps and are: Easy to stack and organize, microwave and dishwasher safe, suitable for fridge and freezer.
One system, many options
Philips Avent breast milk and food storage cups are versatile, easy to use, and designed for infant developmental stages 0-6 months and 6-12 months. They attach/connect to all breast pumps and are: Easy to stack and organize, microwave and dishwasher safe, suitable for fridge and freezer.
One system, many options
Philips Avent breast milk and food storage cups are versatile, easy to use, and designed for infant developmental stages 0-6 months and 6-12 months. They attach/connect to all breast pumps and are: Easy to stack and organize, microwave and dishwasher safe, suitable for fridge and freezer.
Philips Avent breast milk and food storage cups are versatile, easy to use, and designed for infant developmental stages 0-6 months and 6-12 months. They attach/connect to all breast pumps and are: Easy to stack and organize, microwave and dishwasher safe, suitable for fridge and freezer.
Facendo clic sul collegamento, lascerai il sito Web ufficiale di Royal Philips ("Philips"). Eventuali collegamenti a siti Web di terzi che possono apparire su questo sito sono forniti solo per comodità dell'utente e non rappresentano in alcun modo alcuna affiliazione o approvazione delle informazioni fornite su tali siti Web collegati. Philips non rilascia dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo in merito a siti Web di terzi o alle informazioni in essi contenute.
Facendo clic sul collegamento, lascerai il sito Web ufficiale di Royal Philips ("Philips"). Eventuali collegamenti a siti Web di terzi che possono apparire su questo sito sono forniti solo per comodità dell'utente e non rappresentano in alcun modo alcuna affiliazione o approvazione delle informazioni fornite su tali siti Web collegati. Philips non rilascia dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo in merito a siti Web di terzi o alle informazioni in essi contenute.
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I contenuti presenti nella pagina che segue contengono informazioni rivolte esclusivamente agli OPERATORI SANITARI, in quanto si riferiscono a prodotti rientranti nella categoria dei dispositivi medici che richiedono l’impiego o l’intervento da parte di professionisti del settore medico-sanitario.