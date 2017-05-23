Termini di ricerca

Breast Milk Storage Cups

Storage cups for breast milk and other infant nutrition

Trova prodotti simili

This versatile, space saving storage system allows a nursing mother to use the same cup to express, store, and feed breast milk to her baby. The cups are ideal for storing food both at home and away.

Contattaci
Caratteristiche
Reusable design
Reusable design

Reusable design

Each Philips Avent breast milk storage cup (180ml/6oz) can be sterilized and used multiple times which makes this system a better value than disposable breast milk storage bags. Cups can be recycled if they show any signs of wear and tear.

Reusable design

Reusable design
Each Philips Avent breast milk storage cup (180ml/6oz) can be sterilized and used multiple times which makes this system a better value than disposable breast milk storage bags. Cups can be recycled if they show any signs of wear and tear.

Reusable design

Each Philips Avent breast milk storage cup (180ml/6oz) can be sterilized and used multiple times which makes this system a better value than disposable breast milk storage bags. Cups can be recycled if they show any signs of wear and tear.
Click here for more information
Reusable design
Reusable design

Reusable design

Each Philips Avent breast milk storage cup (180ml/6oz) can be sterilized and used multiple times which makes this system a better value than disposable breast milk storage bags. Cups can be recycled if they show any signs of wear and tear.
One system, many options
One system, many options

One system, many options

Philips Avent breast milk and food storage cups are versatile, easy to use, and designed for infant developmental stages 0-6 months and 6-12 months. They attach/connect to all breast pumps and are: Easy to stack and organize, microwave and dishwasher safe, suitable for fridge and freezer.

One system, many options

One system, many options
Philips Avent breast milk and food storage cups are versatile, easy to use, and designed for infant developmental stages 0-6 months and 6-12 months. They attach/connect to all breast pumps and are: Easy to stack and organize, microwave and dishwasher safe, suitable for fridge and freezer.

One system, many options

Philips Avent breast milk and food storage cups are versatile, easy to use, and designed for infant developmental stages 0-6 months and 6-12 months. They attach/connect to all breast pumps and are: Easy to stack and organize, microwave and dishwasher safe, suitable for fridge and freezer.
Click here for more information
One system, many options
One system, many options

One system, many options

Philips Avent breast milk and food storage cups are versatile, easy to use, and designed for infant developmental stages 0-6 months and 6-12 months. They attach/connect to all breast pumps and are: Easy to stack and organize, microwave and dishwasher safe, suitable for fridge and freezer.
  • Reusable design
  • One system, many options
Vedi tutte le caratteristiche
Reusable design
Reusable design

Reusable design

Each Philips Avent breast milk storage cup (180ml/6oz) can be sterilized and used multiple times which makes this system a better value than disposable breast milk storage bags. Cups can be recycled if they show any signs of wear and tear.

Reusable design

Reusable design
Each Philips Avent breast milk storage cup (180ml/6oz) can be sterilized and used multiple times which makes this system a better value than disposable breast milk storage bags. Cups can be recycled if they show any signs of wear and tear.

Reusable design

Each Philips Avent breast milk storage cup (180ml/6oz) can be sterilized and used multiple times which makes this system a better value than disposable breast milk storage bags. Cups can be recycled if they show any signs of wear and tear.
Click here for more information
Reusable design
Reusable design

Reusable design

Each Philips Avent breast milk storage cup (180ml/6oz) can be sterilized and used multiple times which makes this system a better value than disposable breast milk storage bags. Cups can be recycled if they show any signs of wear and tear.
One system, many options
One system, many options

One system, many options

Philips Avent breast milk and food storage cups are versatile, easy to use, and designed for infant developmental stages 0-6 months and 6-12 months. They attach/connect to all breast pumps and are: Easy to stack and organize, microwave and dishwasher safe, suitable for fridge and freezer.

One system, many options

One system, many options
Philips Avent breast milk and food storage cups are versatile, easy to use, and designed for infant developmental stages 0-6 months and 6-12 months. They attach/connect to all breast pumps and are: Easy to stack and organize, microwave and dishwasher safe, suitable for fridge and freezer.

One system, many options

Philips Avent breast milk and food storage cups are versatile, easy to use, and designed for infant developmental stages 0-6 months and 6-12 months. They attach/connect to all breast pumps and are: Easy to stack and organize, microwave and dishwasher safe, suitable for fridge and freezer.
Click here for more information
One system, many options
One system, many options

One system, many options

Philips Avent breast milk and food storage cups are versatile, easy to use, and designed for infant developmental stages 0-6 months and 6-12 months. They attach/connect to all breast pumps and are: Easy to stack and organize, microwave and dishwasher safe, suitable for fridge and freezer.

Cerchi        documentazione       
relativa ai nostri
prodotti?

Cerca qui

Cerchi il nostro
negozio online
di prodotti sanitari
per professionisti?

Acquista ora

Documentazione

Specifica (1)

Specifica

Specifica (1)

Specifica

Vedi tutta la documentazione

Specifica (1)

Specifica

Facendo clic sul collegamento, lascerai il sito Web ufficiale di Royal Philips ("Philips"). Eventuali collegamenti a siti Web di terzi che possono apparire su questo sito sono forniti solo per comodità dell'utente e non rappresentano in alcun modo alcuna affiliazione o approvazione delle informazioni fornite su tali siti Web collegati. Philips non rilascia dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo in merito a siti Web di terzi o alle informazioni in essi contenute.

Ho capito

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Philips S.p.A. (società a socio unico), Viale Sarca 235, 20126 Milano– P. IVA 00856750153, 2004 - 2026

Facendo clic sul collegamento, lascerai il sito Web ufficiale di Royal Philips ("Philips"). Eventuali collegamenti a siti Web di terzi che possono apparire su questo sito sono forniti solo per comodità dell'utente e non rappresentano in alcun modo alcuna affiliazione o approvazione delle informazioni fornite su tali siti Web collegati. Philips non rilascia dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo in merito a siti Web di terzi o alle informazioni in essi contenute.

Ho capito

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

La visualizzazione ottimale del nostro sito richiede la versione più recente di Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome o Firefox.

Sei un operatore sanitario?
Campo obbligatorio

Note:

I contenuti presenti nella pagina che segue contengono informazioni rivolte esclusivamente agli OPERATORI SANITARI, in quanto si riferiscono a prodotti rientranti nella categoria dei dispositivi medici che richiedono l’impiego o l’intervento da parte di professionisti del settore medico-sanitario.

Invia Annulla