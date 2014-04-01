Efficia Central Product Overview
Efficia CMS200 Central Monitoring System
Termini di ricerca
Quando l'obiettivo è offrire un'assistenza di alta qualità a costi contenuti, il sistema di monitoraggio centrale CMS200 consente di centralizzare il monitoraggio e gli allarmi secondari e migliora l'accesso dati storici del paziente, consentendo al personale medico e sanitario di lavorare in modo efficiente. Quando budget e qualità sono importanti, la scelta è Philips Efficia.
Richiedi contatto
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Flessibilità e facilità d'uso
Sistema di monitoraggio centrale a costi contenuti
Configurazione e installazione semplici da eseguire
Potenziamento delle funzionalità di gestione degli allarmi
Controllo del monitor con accesso remoto
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Note:
I contenuti presenti nella pagina che segue contengono informazioni rivolte esclusivamente agli OPERATORI SANITARI, in quanto si riferiscono a prodotti rientranti nella categoria dei dispositivi medici che richiedono l’impiego o l’intervento da parte di professionisti del settore medico-sanitario.