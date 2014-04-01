Homepage
Efficia CMS200 Sistema di monitoraggio centrale

Efficia CMS200

Sistema di monitoraggio centrale

Quando l'obiettivo è offrire un'assistenza di alta qualità a costi contenuti, il sistema di monitoraggio centrale CMS200 consente di centralizzare il monitoraggio e gli allarmi secondari e migliora l'accesso dati storici del paziente, consentendo al personale medico e sanitario di lavorare in modo efficiente. Quando budget e qualità sono importanti, la scelta è Philips Efficia.

Flessibilità e facilità d'uso

Efficia CMS200 consente di visualizzare forme d'onda, parametri e allarmi per un massimo di 32 pazienti. È possibile configurare il layout delle pagine e dei settori per semplificare l'accesso ai dati dai monitor paziente Efficia CM e SureSigns VM¹ collegati in rete.Oltre a visualizzare i dati fisiologici del paziente in tempo reale, è possibile anche esaminare i dati relativi a un massimo di dieci giorni precedenti, incluse tutte le forme d'onda per il riesame completo.
Sistema di monitoraggio centrale a costi contenuti

Philips Efficia CMS200 offre un costo totale di gestione contenuto e un'elevata affidabilità grazie a un'interfaccia utente intuitiva e di facile apprendimento.Efficia CMS200 fornisce funzionalità per ottimizzare e rendere più efficiente il flusso di lavoro, come monitoraggio centralizzato, allarmi secondari, comunicazione bidirezionale di impostazioni specifiche e riesame dei dati. Dispone anche di un'uscita dati HL7 per l'interfacciamento con sistemi EMR o HIS di terze parti.
Configurazione e installazione semplici da eseguire

Efficia CMS200 dispone di tutto ciò che occorre per collegarsi alla rete di monitoraggio paziente esistente ed essere utilizzata immediatamente, inclusi tastiera, mouse, altoparlante e switch di rete.Il funzionamento intuitivo e la guida in linea integrata aiutano a ridurre i tempi di addestramento, consentendo al personale medico e sanitario di essere operativo nel più breve tempo possibile.
Potenziamento delle funzionalità di gestione degli allarmi

Efficia CMS200 è un dispositivo di allarme secondario in grado di raccogliere allarmi fisiologici e tecnici da tutta la rete e di fornire indicazioni visive e acustiche, che possono essere confermate presso il sistema di monitoraggio centrale.Inoltre, Efficia CMS200 può inoltrare i dati di monitoraggio dai monitor paziente in rete al sistema EMR in uso.
Controllo del monitor con accesso remoto

Con Efficia CMS200 è possibile avviare alcune funzionalità del monitor paziente dal sistema di monitoraggio centrale, condividere i dati anagrafici del paziente, avviare o interrompere le misurazioni NBP e tacitare gli allarmi dal sistema di monitoraggio.In questo modo è possibile fornire un'assistenza ai pazienti efficiente, anche lontano dal posto letto.

  • ¹ Efficia CMS200 è compatibile con i monitor paziente SureSigns VM con revisione software A.03.9x e successive.
  • ² La disponibilità varia a seconda dei Paesi. Per informazioni rivolgersi all'organizzazione locale di Philips.

