IntelliSpace Portal Visualizzazione avanzata

IntelliSpace Portal 10

Visualizzazione avanzata

IntelliSpace Portal 10 aiuta ad affrontare le sfide di imaging e permette di ottenere una diagnosi definitiva.

Caratteristiche
Migliorare il trattamento e la cura

Sistemi a supporto di diagnosi affidabili, decisioni di trattamento informate e in ultima analisi, di un miglioramento della cura.
Supporto adeguato dell'imaging e del trattamento

Un aiuto per ottimizzare i percorsi operativi, clinici e assistenziali, riducendo la variabilità, favorendo un utilizzo adeguato e migliorando l'esperienza del paziente.
Semplificazione dei dati e raccolta di informazioni

Collegamento dei dati dei pazienti fra i vari reparti in modo da realizzare un'interoperabilità che si traduce in maggiori informazioni cliniche.
Sviluppo di innovazioni per il futuro

Una piattaforma costantemente aggiornata con miglioramenti e innovazioni a supporto dell'affidabilità diagnostica e della collaborazione, allineata alla roadmap delle altre soluzioni Philips.
Riduzione dei costi

Un aiuto per sfruttare al massimo le risorse e migliorare la produttività grazie a prestazioni, efficienza dei flussi di lavoro e apprendimento automatico.

Dalla visualizzazione al modello tangibile  

Creazione ed esportazione di modelli 3D ottimizzati per la stampa 3D  

"La condivisione di informazioni è di estrema importanza nel settore sanitario. Portal è l'anello che collega tutto."  

Dott. Richard Towbin, Primario di radiologia presso il Phoenix Children's Medical Group

 

Scoprite alcune delle nostre applicazioni di visualizzazione avanzata

Advanced Visualization as a Service (AVaaS)* di Philips

 

Advanced Visualization as a Service è una soluzione di assistenza completa, che fornisce tutte le più recenti tecnologie e i servizi di IntelliSpace Portal in un'unica tariffa mensile tutto compreso. Stabilite una partnership di lungo termine tramite il nostro modello di servizio, con i pacchetti necessari basati su modalità diagnostica o dominio clinico. Per ulteriori informazioni rivolgersi all'ufficio vendite Philips di zona oppure inviare una richiesta tramite il pulsante di contatto presente in questa pagina.

 

*La disponibilità delle opzioni può variare a seconda del mercato
