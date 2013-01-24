Philips IntelliSpace Discovery è una soluzione AI integrata che supporta l'intero processo di sviluppo di nuove applicazioni AI, fornendo un ambiente per l'integrazione dei dati, l'addestramento e l'implementazione nell'ambiente di ricerca. Le suite di ricerca di IntelliSpace Discovery includono strumenti per creare analisi di dati e soluzioni AI personalizzate in un ambiente clinico.