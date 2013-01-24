Homepage
Philips IntelliSpace Discovery è una soluzione AI integrata che supporta l'intero processo di sviluppo di nuove applicazioni AI, fornendo un ambiente per l'integrazione dei dati, l'addestramento e l'implementazione nell'ambiente di ricerca. Le suite di ricerca di IntelliSpace Discovery includono strumenti per creare analisi di dati e soluzioni AI personalizzate in un ambiente clinico.

Caratteristiche
Visualizzazione avanzata

Una soluzione di visualizzazione avanzata che consente ai medici e a tecnici di accedere a strumenti di intelligenza artificiale e funzionalità avanzate di elaborazione e riesame dei dati.
Interfaccia ad ambiente di sviluppo

Un'interfaccia a un ambiente di sviluppo basata su architetture IDE e AI all'avanguardia per la creazione di nuovi modelli analitici destinata a data scientist e sviluppatori software.
Ambiente di runtime

Un ambiente di runtime per agevolare l'implementazione in qualsiasi ambiente di ricerca.
Soluzione di gestione dei dati

Una soluzione di gestione dei dati che supporta l'aggregazione, la cura e l'annotazione dei dati significativi per lo sviluppo di asset AI specifici.
IntelliSpace Discovery Store

IntelliSpace Discovery Store consente di accedere ai plug-in e alle applicazioni di ricerca più recenti. Lo Store supporta anche la condivisione degli algoritmi e dei plug-in con la comunità.
Servizi Professionali Philips Research

I Servizi Professionali Philips Research aiutano a personalizzare la soluzione in base alle vostre esigenze.

Vantaggi offerti da IntelliSpace Discovery

IntelliSpace Discovery offre una soluzione aperta e programmabile di intelligenza artificiale combinata con la visualizzazione avanzata e la gestione dei dati

Accesso ubiquo a tutte le applicazioni e ai dati di ricerca: accesso al server mediante applicativo zero footprint, da qualsiasi client in rete, tramite normali browser Web.
Supporto alla ricerca clinica: le suite di ricerca di facile utilizzo per medici e tecnici consentono di accedere ad analisi e metodi AI all'avanguardia.
Sviluppo mirato di metodi di intelligenza artificiale: lo sviluppo integrato e gli ambienti di analisi consentono l'accesso diretto ai dati e il feedback in tempo reale tra medici e data scientist per una migliore collaborazione.
Valutazione efficiente dei nuovi strumenti AI: possibilità di elaborare serie di dati di test complete utilizzando l'ambiente di runtime AI, integrato nell'architettura di elaborazione in batch.
Integrazione degli strumenti esistenti: collegamento a strumenti di ricerca standard come Python e integrazione dei risultati; interfacce di programmazione versatili consentono un'integrazione perfetta con IntelliSpace Discovery.
Controllo totale sui dati e risultati di ricerca: la soluzione di gestione dei dati dello studio si interfaccia con un archivio di ricerca indipendente dal fornitore (VNRA) che integra tutti i dati, i documenti e i risultati rilevanti.
La competenza scientifica di Philips al vostro servizio: avete bisogno di aiuto per sviluppare la vostra soluzione? Affrontate le sfide quotidiane insieme agli esperti Philips per trarre il massimo vantaggio dalle potenzialità di IntelliSpace Discovery. Siamo a vostra disposizione per aiutarvi nelle seguenti aree: interfacciamento e integrazione di strumenti, acquisizione dei dati, creazione di modelli e formazione.
Soluzione all'avanguardia: in un ambiente in rapida evoluzione come quello della tecnologia di intelligenza artificiale, i contratti di assistenza Philips RightFit forniscono nuove release e aggiornamenti del software, consentendo l'accesso a suite di ricerca di nuova generazione, strutture di deep learning all'avanguardia e miglioramenti delle piattaforme future.
Accesso a un ecosistema completo di soluzioni: Discovery Store offre un'ampia gamma di strumenti immediatamente disponibili e soluzioni di intelligenza artificiale per la ricerca. Utilizzate questa piattaforma per condividere algoritmi e strumenti con la comunità di ricerca ISD.

Servizi Professionali Philips Research

Sappiamo che il vostro tempo è prezioso e ci impegniamo affinché possiate utilizzarlo nel modo più efficiente possibile. Ecco perché il nostro team di esperti tecnici fornisce ulteriore supporto alla ricerca. I Servizi Professionali Philips Research offrono un collegamento diretto all'organizzazione Philips Research con accesso agli strumenti software più recenti per la quantificazione, la registrazione delle immagini, la segmentazione e l'analisi.
I Servizi Professionali Philips Research aiutano a creare flussi di lavoro adatti alle vostre esigenze, personalizzare l'infrastruttura di ricerca e supportare la ricerca nelle seguenti aree:
  • Sviluppo di funzioni dedicate e algoritmi di ricerca
  • Interfacciamento con l'infrastruttura e gli strumenti di ricerca esistenti
  • Formazione sull'algoritmo AI
  • Analisi e gestione dei dati
  • Implementazione di plug-in personalizzati e creazione di wrapper
Questi servizi opzionali sono forniti su base oraria.
  • *IntelliSpace Discovery 3 è destinato a soli scopi di ricerca e non può essere utilizzato per la diagnosi o la scelta del trattamento dei pazienti.

