Philips IntelliSpace Discovery è una soluzione AI integrata che supporta l'intero processo di sviluppo di nuove applicazioni AI, fornendo un ambiente per l'integrazione dei dati, l'addestramento e l'implementazione nell'ambiente di ricerca. Le suite di ricerca di IntelliSpace Discovery includono strumenti per creare analisi di dati e soluzioni AI personalizzate in un ambiente clinico.
Visualizzazione avanzata
Interfaccia ad ambiente di sviluppo
Ambiente di runtime
Soluzione di gestione dei dati
IntelliSpace Discovery Store
Servizi Professionali Philips Research
