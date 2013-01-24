Homepage
Philips - Fai clic qui per accedere alla home page

Termini di ricerca

EPIQ Ecografo per applicazioni vascolari

EPIQ 5

Ecografo per applicazioni vascolari

Trova prodotti simili

EPIQ 5 rappresenta il nuovo orizzonte dei sistemi ecografici di livello premium, offrendo prestazioni insuperabili dal punto di vista clinico per affrontare le sfide sempre più impegnative delle applicazioni vascolari odierne.

Contattaci
Caratteristiche
nSIGHT Imaging

nSIGHT Imaging offre un approccio completamente nuovo all'ecografia

L'architettura nSIGHT Imaging brevettata da Philips offre un approccio assolutamente nuovo e senza compromessi per la formazione delle immagini ecografiche. A differenza dei sistemi convenzionali, che compongono l'immagine linea dopo linea, nSIGHT crea immagini con risoluzione ottimale a livello dei pixel. Oltre all'uso di un nuovo beamformer di precisione integrato, l'architettura nSIGHT Imaging supporta un processamento parallelo massivo. Questa straordinaria architettura è in grado di acquisire enormi quantità di dati acustici e di ricostruire in tempo reale i fasci con messa a fuoco ottimale, assicurando una precisa risoluzione di ogni pixel presente nell'immagine.
PureWave

PureWave: la capacità di acquisire immagini sui pazienti tecnicamente difficili

L'esclusiva tecnologia a cristalli PureWave di Philips vanta una provata efficacia clinica per quanto riguarda la penetrazione del fascio in pazienti difficili da esaminare. I cristalli puri e uniformi PureWave sono più efficienti dell'85% rispetto ai materiali convenzionali e assicurano prestazioni eccezionali. Questa tecnologia garantisce una penetrazione migliore del fascio assicurando una risoluzione dei dettagli eccellente.
MicroCPA

MicroCPA per una visualizzazione eccezionale dei piccoli vasi

Ottenere informazioni sul flusso all'interno delle piccole strutture vascolari è sempre stato complesso. Grazie alla nuova funzionalità MicroCPA di EPIQ, la visualizzazione della micro-vascolarizzazione a bassa velocità risulta rapida e semplice e offre maggiore affidabilità diagnostica nella valutazione della perfusione degli organi o su letti vascolari di piccole dimensioni.
Flusso di lavoro avanzato

Flusso di lavoro avanzato, ergonomia eccezionale, incredibile facilità di trasporto

EPIQ ha rivoluzionato l'esperienza degli utenti per i sistemi ecografici di livello premium. Semplicità d'uso, flusso di lavoro, ergonomia e trasportabilità... Abbiamo rivoluzionato l'interazione dell'utilizzatore con il sistema ecografico da ogni punto di vista, pur mantenendo intatta l'intuitività d'uso e l'estrema silenziosità.
Fusione TCD

La funzione TCD unisce immagini multimodalità

La fusione di immagini transcraniche unisce immagini multimodalità con immagini ecografiche live, a supporto di risposte più affidabili in applicazioni quali la terapia per l'ictus, riducendo potenzialmente la dipendenza da ripetizioni degli esami TC o RM nel follow-up di routine di casi.
Interfaccia a schermo tattile simile a quella di un tablet

Interfaccia a schermo tattile, simile a quella di un tablet, per una navigazione più facile

L'interfaccia a sfioramento, come su un tablet, consente di accedere rapidamente alle funzioni del sistema e di completare un esame eseguendo il 40% in meno di movimenti in estensione e il 15% in meno di passaggi.
Ergonomia eccezionale

Ergonomia eccezionale per ridurre le lesioni da sforzo ripetuto

L'ampio monitor e il pannello di controllo di EPIQ possono essere orientati per ottenere il corretto allineamento ergonomico durante l'esecuzione dell'esame, da seduti e in piedi. Il grande schermo da 21,5" facilita la visualizzazione pressoché in ogni ambiente. EPIQ dispone di quattro connettori per trasduttori, dotati di illuminazione ambientale, che facilitano la scelta del trasduttore durante un esame.
Straordinaria trasportabilità

La straordinaria facilità di trasporto consente di effettuare esami ovunque

Il sistema EPIQ è il più leggero nella sua categoria e può essere trasportato facilmente su pavimentazioni in piastrelle o moquette. È possibile impostarlo in modalità di funzionamento latente (sleep mode), spostarlo e riavviarlo in pochi secondi. Per agevolare il trasporto, è possibile ridurre l'altezza dello strumento richiudendo il monitor e avvolgendo i cavi sugli appositi ganci del carrello
Silenziosità da biblioteca

Silenziosità da biblioteca per le sale d'esame più piccole

Il sistema EPIQ è estremamente silenzioso. Un test del rumore ha stabilito che opera a 37–41 dB, ovvero a un livello di rumorosità analogo a quello di una biblioteca, una caratteristica molto apprezzata nelle sale di ecografia e nelle sale d'esame più piccole.
DICOM multimodalità

Il sistema integra funzionalità DICOM multimodalità che agevolano il riesame

È possibile visualizzare immagini DICOM provenienti da sistemi TC, MN, RM, mammografici ed ecografici direttamente sul sistema EPIQ, per confrontare con facilità esami precedenti e attuali, senza utilizzare una stazione di lettura esterna, e perfino rivedere le immagini multimodalità durante l'imaging live. È inoltre possibile includere le immagini affiancate per il confronto nella documentazione dell'esame.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
Sei un operatore sanitario?
Campo obbligatorio
Invia Annulla

Note:

I contenuti presenti nella pagina che segue contengono informazioni rivolte esclusivamente agli OPERATORI SANITARI, in quanto si riferiscono a prodotti rientranti nella categoria dei dispositivi medici che richiedono l’impiego o l’intervento da parte di professionisti del settore medico-sanitario.