EPIQ Sistema ecografico di fascia premium

EPIQ 5

Sistema ecografico di fascia premium

Il sistema EPIQ 5 vanta la più potente architettura Philips mai applicata all'imaging a ultrasuoni, che coinvolge tutti gli aspetti di acquisizione ed elaborazione del segnale acustico, facendo evolvere l'ecografia verso una metodica più definitiva.

Caratteristiche
Flusso di lavoro avanzato, ergonomia eccezionale, incredibile facilità di trasporto

EPIQ 5 ha rivoluzionato l'esperienza utente per i sistemi ecografici di livello premium. Semplicità d'uso, flusso di lavoro, ergonomia e trasportabilità... Abbiamo rivoluzionato l'interazione dell'utilizzatore con il sistema ecografico da ogni punto di vista, pur mantenendo intatta l'intuitività d'uso e l'estrema silenziosità.
Anatomical Intelligence converte le immagini in risposte

Il cuore dell'architettura EPIQ 5 è rappresentato dal sistema esclusivo Philips AIUS (Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound), concepito per trasformare il sistema ecografico da dispositivo passivo a dispositivo attivamente adattivo. Grazie a strumenti di quantificazione affidabili, gli esami sono più semplici da eseguire, più riproducibili e offrono livelli di informazioni cliniche più elevati. Il sistema AIUS interviene nei semplici passaggi ripetitivi di automazione ma anche nelle analisi computerizzate più complesse, che si svolgono con un'interazione minima dell'utente. L'Anatomical Intelligence è in grado di fornire tutti i risultati necessari.
PureWave: la capacità di acquisire immagini sui pazienti tecnicamente più difficili

La tecnologia a cristalli PureWave è la più grande innovazione tecnologica degli ultimi 40 anni nel campo dei materiali piezoelettrici per trasduttori. I cristalli puri e uniformi di PureWave sono dell'85% più efficienti rispetto ai tradizionali materiali piezoelettrici, pertanto assicurano prestazioni eccezionali. Questa tecnologia garantisce dunque una penetrazione migliore nei pazienti più difficili, con un solo trasduttore e una risoluzione dei dettagli eccellente.
Interfaccia a sfioramento, simile a quella di un tablet, per una navigazione più facile

L'interfaccia a sfioramento, come su un tablet, consente di accedere rapidamente alle funzioni del sistema e di completare un esame eseguendo il 40% in meno di movimenti in estensione e il 15% in meno di passaggi.
L'elastografia shear-wave semplifica la valutazione delle patologie epatiche

Esami epatici semplificati, senza dover ricorrere a strumenti invasivi. Con l'elastografia shear-wave di Philips ottenere una misurazione della rigidità epatica è incredibilmente semplice e rapido, anche su pazienti difficili da esaminare. Trattandosi di un metodo non invasivo, è rapido e agevole per gli ecografisti e praticamente indolore per i pazienti.
L'eccezionale ergonomia contribuisce a evitare le lesioni da sforzo ripetuto

L'ampio monitor e il pannello di controllo di EPIQ possono essere orientati per ottenere il corretto allineamento ergonomico durante l'esecuzione dell'esame, da seduti e in piedi, contribuendo a ridurre il rischio di lesioni da sforzo ripetuto. Lo schermo da 21" facilita la visualizzazione in ogni ambiente. EPIQ 7 dispone di quattro connettori per trasduttori, dotati di illuminazione ambientale, che facilitano la scelta del trasduttore durante un esame.
La straordinaria facilità di trasporto consente di effettuare esami ovunque

Il sistema EPIQ 5 è il più leggero nella sua categoria e può essere trasportato facilmente su pavimentazioni in piastrelle o moquette. Potete impostarlo in modalità di funzionamento latente (sleep mode), spostarlo e riavviarlo in pochi secondi. Per agevolare il trasporto, è possibile ridurre l'altezza dello strumento richiudendo il monitor e avvolgendo i cavi sugli appositi ganci del carrello.
Silenziosità da biblioteca per le sale d'esame più piccole

Il sistema EPIQ 5 è estremamente silenzioso. Un test del rumore ha stabilito che opera a 37–41 dB, ovvero a un livello di rumorosità analogo a quello di una biblioteca, una caratteristica molto apprezzata nelle sale di ecografia e nelle sale d'esame più piccole.
Ottimizzazione automatica delle immagini grazie a iSCAN

Real Time iSCAN (AutoSCAN) ottimizza automaticamente guadagno e TGC, per offrire in modo continuo immagini di alta qualità.
Il sistema integra funzionalità DICOM multimodalità che agevolano il riesame

Potrete visualizzare immagini DICOM provenienti da sistemi TC, MN, RM, mammografici ed ecografici direttamente sul sistema EPIQ, per confrontare con facilità esami precedenti e attuali, senza utilizzare una stazione di lettura esterna, e perfino rivedere le immagini multimodalità live durante l'acquisizione delle immagini. Potrete anche includere le immagini affiancate per il confronto nella documentazione dell'esame.

