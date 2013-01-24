Homepage
QLAB Software di quantificazione

QLAB

Software di quantificazione

QLAB è una raccolta di strumenti clinici avanzati, rapidi e semplici da utilizzare, in grado di fornire risultati costanti e riproducibili, conferendo affidabilità a ogni studio.

Caratteristiche
Vascular Plaque Quantification (VPQ)

Vascular Plaque Quantification (VPQ)

L'uso della tecnologia 3D permette di visualizzare e quantificare il volume globale della placca aterosclerotica all'interno della carotide. Questa Q‐App misura automaticamente l’entità e la quantità della placca presente nel volume acquisito, oltre a misurare la percentuale di restringimento del vaso e altre caratteristiche della composizione della placca.
Mitral Valve NavigatorA.I. (MVNA.I.)

Mitral Valve NavigatorA.I. (MVNA.I.)

Strumento guidato facile da usare che permette di ottenere come supporto un elenco completo di misure anatomiche e calcoli relativi alla valvola mitralica. Richiede un volume da Live 3D TEE. Modello di facile interpretazione in otto passaggi guidati. Possibilità di acquisire ulteriori misure di base riguardanti l'anulus e il lembo in soli quattro passaggi.
Quantificazione cardiaca 3D (3DQ)

Quantificazione cardiaca 3D (3DQ)

È possibile visualizzare, stratificare ed esaminare i volumi 3D, oltre che misurare la distanza e le aree da viste MPR bidimensionali per ottenere parametri calcolati quali volume biplanare e massa LV e frazione di eiezione. È inoltre possibile manipolare i piani 2D per realizzare una visione bidimensionale biplanare più precisa della frazione di eiezione, senza problemi di allineamento.
Informazioni utili per le decisioni cliniche

Informazioni utili per le decisioni cliniche

Come si misura l'affidabilità? Per i clinici di tutto il mondo la risposta è QLAB. QLAB è una raccolta di strumenti clinici avanzati, rapidi e semplici da utilizzare, in grado di fornire risultati costanti e riproducibili, conferendo affidabilità a ogni studio. QLAB è progettato in modo da semplificare la raccolta dei dati necessari per guidare decisioni che possono migliorare la qualità dell'assistenza prestata ai pazienti e l'efficienza clinica. Per velocizzare il flusso di lavoro all'interno del reparto è possibile visualizzare i dati ed effettuare interrogazioni sia on-cart che off-cart.
CMQ Stress

CMQ Stress

Basato sulla tecnologia di speckle tracking 2D, fornisce un metodo per valutare la funzionalità cardiaca globale, regionale e locale a riposo e al culmine dello sforzo. Interfaccia rapida e semplice da usare, espressamente progettata per gli esami eco stress.
Quantificazione dello strain (SQ)

Quantificazione dello strain (SQ)

Fornisce dati funzionali sulle velocità dal Doppler tissutale a colori ed è in grado di estrapolare spostamento, sforzo e strain rate
Potenza e intelligenza

Potenza e intelligenza

QLAB 10 aggiunge potenza e intelligenza eccezionali per la quantificazione avanzata • Nuova interfaccia utente • Nuove Q‐App che utilizzano l'Anatomical Intelligence • Lista di lavoro degli esami anziché un'interfaccia basata sulle immagini, per praticità d'uso • Gestione degli studi paziente, riesame delle immagini, visualizzazione e quantificazione avanzate
QLAB è pensato per i clinici

QLAB è pensato per i clinici

• Quantificazione di provata efficacia per esami più semplici da eseguire, maggiormente riproducibili e in grado di apportare nuovi livelli di informazioni cliniche • Visualizzazione, manipolazione e misurazione di set di dati 3D • Strumenti di analisi avanzata delle immagini per la quantificazione 2D, 3D e Color Doppler • Esecuzione di studi con contrasto • Visualizzazione cardiaca, rendering e quantificazione avanzata in modalità 2D, a colori e 3D off-cart • Creazione di file grafici in formato BMP, TIF, JPG, MOV, WMV e AVI ai fini della presentazione • Refertazione completa delle misurazioni
Automated Cardiac Motion QuantificationA.I. (aCMQA.I.)

Automated Cardiac Motion QuantificationA.I. (aCMQA.I.)

Basata su speckle tracking 2D. Posiziona automaticamente una ROI in base alla vista anatomica selezionata e genera misurazioni della funzione miocardica sia globale che regionale. Offre visualizzazioni in forma di tabella, mappa polare a 17 segmenti e una serie di forme d'onda. Sono inoltre disponibili frazione di eiezione (EF) ventricolare sinistra e volume telesistolico (ESV) e telediastolico (EDV). Un modo rapido e semplice per ottenere sia EF che GLS contemporaneamente sulle immagini acquisite.
Automated 2D Cardiac QuantificationA.I. (a2DQA.I.)

Automated 2D Cardiac QuantificationA.I. (a2DQA.I.)

Rilevamento automatico dei contorni del ventricolo sinistro. Accesso rapido e comprovato a frazione di eiezione e volumi 2D. Possibilità di scegliere fra il metodo biplanare di Simpson e lo spostamento anulare del movimento tissutale (TMAD) (utilizzando il movimento anulare). Lo strumento ideale per ogni h l b
Quantificazione cardiaca 3D avanzata (3DQQA)

Quantificazione cardiaca 3D avanzata (3DQQA)

Misurazione di volumi endocardici del ventricolo sinistro, gittata sistolica e frazione di eiezione 3D reale mediante il rilevamento semiautomatico dei contorni nello spazio tridimensionale. Valutazione dei tempi di ciascuno dei 17 volumi regionali minimi e determinazione di un indice di sincronia per tutti i segmenti del volume o per un gruppo di segmenti selezionabili dall'utente. Q-App semiautomatizzata per misurare la frazione di eiezione 3D globale senza ipotesi geometriche. Contemporaneamente fornisce anche informazioni sui tempi per la valutazione dell'insufficienza cardiaca.
Quantificazione dello spessore medio‑intimale (IMT)

Quantificazione dello spessore medio‑intimale (IMT)

Misurazione automatica dello spessore medio-intimale della carotide. Accesso rapido e semplice ai dati IMT.
Regione di interesse (ROI)

Regione di interesse (ROI)

Ecografia con mezzo di contrasto e immagini a colori. Estrazione di dati acustici dalle immagini.

