QLAB è una raccolta di strumenti clinici avanzati, rapidi e semplici da utilizzare, in grado di fornire risultati costanti e riproducibili, conferendo affidabilità a ogni studio.
Vascular Plaque Quantification (VPQ)
Mitral Valve NavigatorA.I. (MVNA.I.)
Quantificazione cardiaca 3D (3DQ)
Informazioni utili per le decisioni cliniche
CMQ Stress
Quantificazione dello strain (SQ)
Potenza e intelligenza
QLAB è pensato per i clinici
Automated Cardiac Motion QuantificationA.I. (aCMQA.I.)
Automated 2D Cardiac QuantificationA.I. (a2DQA.I.)
Quantificazione cardiaca 3D avanzata (3DQQA)
Quantificazione dello spessore medio‑intimale (IMT)
Regione di interesse (ROI)
