Philips Respironics Trilogy Evo Ventilatore portatile per uso ospedaliero e domiciliare

Trilogy Evo

Ventilatore portatile per uso ospedaliero e domiciliare

I ventilatori salvavita portatili Philips Trilogy di ultima generazione sono progettati per assistere i pazienti ovunque si trovino.

Caratteristiche
Versatilità di impostazione per contesti diversi
Per l'uso in ambienti dinamici

Grazie all'elevata interfunzionalità, Trilogy Evo è dotato di caratteristiche per il trattamento di pazienti cronici e critici in diversi contesti, ad esempio in ambienti di cura subacuti o cronici, presso il domicilio del paziente o mentre questi esegue le sue attività. È stato progettato appositamente per garantire la massima durata e la massima protezione contro i danni durante gli spostamenti, ad esempio durante il trasporto medico.
Portabilità per una maggiore libertà
Lunga durata della batteria

I pazienti dipendenti da ventilatore sono supportati da batterie interne e amovibili, ora di durata di 15 ore. Rispetto alla batteria da sei ore del Trilogy 100, Trilogy Evo offre ai pazienti un nuovo livello di libertà e mobilità. È predisposto per il montaggio su aste di supporto mobili o sedie a rotelle, con una borsa per il trasporto facile da usare e montabile.
Opzioni di terapia regolabili
Per soddisfare le mutevoli esigenze dei pazienti

Trilogy Evo fornisce supporto ventilatorio non invasivo e invasivo con maggiore sensibilità per un'ampia gamma di pazienti adulti e pediatrici. Le modalità volumetriche e pressometriche, la funzione AVAPS-AE, il monitoraggio di SpO2 ed EtCO2 e gli allarmi di ciascun parametro consentono un'assistenza adattabile. La flessibilità dei circuiti ne consente l'uso su un'ampia gamma di pazienti.
Assistenza connessa
Facilità di accesso ai dati

Trilogy Evo utilizza la tecnologia Bluetooth per inviare all'operatore i dati di paziente e dispositivo tramite Care Orchestrator, il nostro strumento basato su cloud. Questa soluzione è progettata per unire le tecnologie, le risorse, le persone e le informazioni essenziali per gestire i pazienti respiratori. Con Care Orchestrator, è possibile creare regole sanitarie personalizzate basate sulle migliori pratiche e su processi comprovati. È inoltre possibile scaricare i dati presso il punto di cura tramite un'unità USB.
Semplicità
Navigazione intuitiva

Trilogy Evo è progettato per una navigazione semplice e una configurazione rapida delle prescrizioni. Le nuove caratteristiche ne semplificano l'uso quotidiano sia per gli operatori sanitari che per i pazienti, con un touchscreen da 8" che utilizza schermate facili da utilizzare per i pazienti per facilitare la configurazione e la modifica delle impostazioni. Il ventilatore offre una nuova guida a video e una guida agli allarmi, nonché nomi universali intuitivi per la maggior parte delle modalità di ventilazione.
Tecnologia avanzata
Affidabilità da una fonte fidata

Il dispositivo Trilogy più recente è stato progettato per poter essere utilizzato dall'utente in modo intuitivo senza compromettere le caratteristiche avanzate dell'innovativa tecnologia della famiglia Trilogy. Le funzioni di monitoraggio di SpO2, EtCO2 e meccanica respiratoria di livello avanzato sono progettate per ottimizzare la terapia del paziente.
Ventilazione personalizzata
Adattamento a ogni respiro

Le innovazioni comprovate sono progettate per soddisfare le diverse esigenze dell'insufficienza respiratoria. L'AVAPS regola automaticamente il supporto ventilatorio per ottenere il volume corrente desiderato, mentre l'EPAP automatica si adatta in modo proattivo alla pressione effettiva più bassa per gestire le vie aeree superiori. Per il massimo comfort del paziente, la frequenza di backup automatica ritarda il ciclo respiratorio attivato dal dispositivo fino a quando il paziente non espira.
Ventilazione a boccaglio
Ventilazione su richiesta

La ventilazione a boccaglio non richiede alcuno sforzo inspiratorio del paziente per attivare un respiro. Il nostro esclusivo trigger inspiratorio kiss® consente di rilevare quando il paziente si collega o scollega dal boccaglio per erogare la ventilazione su richiesta, con la sicurezza degli allarmi fisiologici del paziente.
Auto-Trak digitale
Sensibilità quando più necessaria

La funzionalità Auto-Trak digitale fornisce un algoritmo automatico di triggering e ciclaggio del respiro che si adatta ai meccanismi di respirazione naturale del paziente. Agevola la sincronia paziente-ventilatore e offre un maggiore comfort grazie all'assenza di regolazioni manuali.
Manutenzione e assistenza
Costo di gestione ridotto

Il supporto, l'assistenza e la manutenzione di Trilogy Evo includono supporto clinico 24 ore su 24, risorse per la formazione per l'utente e per i pazienti, nonché garanzie estese e piani di manutenzione. Trilogy Evo richiede la manutenzione preventiva solo ogni quattro anni e necessita di strumentazione minima per la calibrazione.

