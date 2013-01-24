Trilogy Evo

Termini di ricerca
I ventilatori salvavita portatili Philips Trilogy di ultima generazione sono progettati per assistere i pazienti ovunque si trovino.
Per l'uso in ambienti dinamici
Lunga durata della batteria
Per soddisfare le mutevoli esigenze dei pazienti
Facilità di accesso ai dati
Navigazione intuitiva
Affidabilità da una fonte fidata
Adattamento a ogni respiro
Ventilazione su richiesta
Sensibilità quando più necessaria
Costo di gestione ridotto
