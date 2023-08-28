Learn from the top industry thought leaders who are tackling major challenges in peri-interventional and diagnostic echocardiography. They will cover topics such as optimizing and complementing imaging techniques during tricuspid valve interventions, exploring a revolutionary imaging workflow for occlusion of the left atrial appendage and highlighting the importance of first-time right ultrasound imaging during cancer therapy.
Sunday 27 August (onsite & live streamed) *
Room: Stockholm
* Seats for the symposium are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. The symposium will also be streamed live via the ESC Congress 2023 online platform.
Erasmus Univ. Hosp., Netherlands
Leiden Univ. Hosp., Netherlands
La Paz Univ. Hosp., Spain
Columbia Univ Irving Medical Ctr, USA
St Antonius Hospital, Netherlands
Join us for the excellent learning experience that will show how different cardiac imaging modalities are used to achieve the best possible diagnosis, treatment, and outcomes. The programs are designed to unlock the power of non-invasive cardiac imaging techniques such as CT/SPECT, CMR, Angio, and Ultrasound (US).
Through immersive hands-on tutorials, you'll delve into real-life clinical cases curated by our expert teams to assess and quantify specific clinical conditions using Philips off-cart multi-modality brand agnostic software.
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to transform your approach to cardiac imaging.
Experience the cardiac biosimulator at our booth this year. Be prepared to witness a real heart with pulsatile fluid circulation that creates a lifelike environment for training on cardiac devices and procedures. But that's not all.
Join our daily 'friendly competitions,' where cardiologists will be able to practice echo skills, guided by an expert via Ultrasound Collaboration Live, and echocardiologists will be able to practice 3D skills in left heart assessment, timed from acquisition through final analysis. Championship results will be announced daily.
This booth experience is proudly presented by Philips and the LifeTec Group. Don't miss out on this unforgettable opportunity!
