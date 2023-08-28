This heart beats for you





Experience the cardiac biosimulator at our booth this year. Be prepared to witness a real heart with pulsatile fluid circulation that creates a lifelike environment for training on cardiac devices and procedures. But that's not all.



Join our daily 'friendly competitions,' where cardiologists will be able to practice echo skills, guided by an expert via Ultrasound Collaboration Live, and echocardiologists will be able to practice 3D skills in left heart assessment, timed from acquisition through final analysis. Championship results will be announced daily.



This booth experience is proudly presented by Philips and the LifeTec Group. Don't miss out on this unforgettable opportunity!

