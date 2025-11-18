ProdottiSupporto

Paga con Klarna

Garanzia di 2 anni

Omaggio di benvenuto €10*

Reso entro 30 giorni

Tutte le serie

  • The Tina
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72Turntable image 73Turntable image 74Turntable image 75Turntable image 76Turntable image 77Turntable image 78Turntable image 79Turntable image 80Turntable image 81Turntable image 82Turntable image 83Turntable image 84Turntable image 85Turntable image 86Turntable image 87Turntable image 88Turntable image 89Turntable image 90Turntable image 91Turntable image 92Turntable image 93Turntable image 94Turntable image 95Turntable image 96Turntable image 97Turntable image 98Turntable image 99Turntable image 100Turntable image 101Turntable image 102Turntable image 103Turntable image 104Turntable image 105Turntable image 106Turntable image 107Turntable image 108Turntable image 109Turntable image 110Turntable image 111Turntable image 112Turntable image 113Turntable image 114Turntable image 115Turntable image 116Turntable image 117Turntable image 118Turntable image 119Turntable image 120Turntable image 121Turntable image 122Turntable image 123Turntable image 124Turntable image 125Turntable image 126Turntable image 127Turntable image 128Turntable image 129Turntable image 130Turntable image 131Turntable image 132Turntable image 133Turntable image 134Turntable image 135Turntable image 136Turntable image 137Turntable image 138Turntable image 139Turntable image 140Turntable image 141Turntable image 142Turntable image 143Turntable image 144Turntable image 145Turntable image 146Turntable image 147Turntable image 148Turntable image 149Turntable image 150Turntable image 151Turntable image 152Turntable image 153Turntable image 154Turntable image 155Turntable image 156Turntable image 157Turntable image 158Turntable image 159Turntable image 160Turntable image 161Turntable image 162Turntable image 163Turntable image 164Turntable image 165Turntable image 166Turntable image 167Turntable image 168Turntable image 169Turntable image 170Turntable image 171Turntable image 172Turntable image 173Turntable image 174Turntable image 175Turntable image 176Turntable image 177Turntable image 178Turntable image 179Turntable image 180Turntable image 181Turntable image 182Turntable image 183Turntable image 184Turntable image 185Turntable image 186Turntable image 187Turntable image 188Turntable image 189Turntable image 190Turntable image 191Turntable image 192Turntable image 193Turntable image 194Turntable image 195Turntable image 196Turntable image 197Turntable image 198Turntable image 199Turntable image 200Turntable image 201Turntable image 202Turntable image 203Turntable image 204Turntable image 205Turntable image 206Turntable image 207Turntable image 208Turntable image 209Turntable image 210Turntable image 211Turntable image 212Turntable image 213Turntable image 214Turntable image 215Turntable image 216
  • The Tina
  • The Tina
  • The Tina
  • The Tina
  • The Tina
  • The Tina
  • The Tina
  • The Tina
  • The Tina
  • The Tina
  • The Tina
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72Turntable image 73Turntable image 74Turntable image 75Turntable image 76Turntable image 77Turntable image 78Turntable image 79Turntable image 80Turntable image 81Turntable image 82Turntable image 83Turntable image 84Turntable image 85Turntable image 86Turntable image 87Turntable image 88Turntable image 89Turntable image 90Turntable image 91Turntable image 92Turntable image 93Turntable image 94Turntable image 95Turntable image 96Turntable image 97Turntable image 98Turntable image 99Turntable image 100Turntable image 101Turntable image 102Turntable image 103Turntable image 104Turntable image 105Turntable image 106Turntable image 107Turntable image 108Turntable image 109Turntable image 110Turntable image 111Turntable image 112Turntable image 113Turntable image 114Turntable image 115Turntable image 116Turntable image 117Turntable image 118Turntable image 119Turntable image 120Turntable image 121Turntable image 122Turntable image 123Turntable image 124Turntable image 125Turntable image 126Turntable image 127Turntable image 128Turntable image 129Turntable image 130Turntable image 131Turntable image 132Turntable image 133Turntable image 134Turntable image 135Turntable image 136Turntable image 137Turntable image 138Turntable image 139Turntable image 140Turntable image 141Turntable image 142Turntable image 143Turntable image 144Turntable image 145Turntable image 146Turntable image 147Turntable image 148Turntable image 149Turntable image 150Turntable image 151Turntable image 152Turntable image 153Turntable image 154Turntable image 155Turntable image 156Turntable image 157Turntable image 158Turntable image 159Turntable image 160Turntable image 161Turntable image 162Turntable image 163Turntable image 164Turntable image 165Turntable image 166Turntable image 167Turntable image 168Turntable image 169Turntable image 170Turntable image 171Turntable image 172Turntable image 173Turntable image 174Turntable image 175Turntable image 176Turntable image 177Turntable image 178Turntable image 179Turntable image 180Turntable image 181Turntable image 182Turntable image 183Turntable image 184Turntable image 185Turntable image 186Turntable image 187Turntable image 188Turntable image 189Turntable image 190Turntable image 191Turntable image 192Turntable image 193Turntable image 194Turntable image 195Turntable image 196Turntable image 197Turntable image 198Turntable image 199Turntable image 200Turntable image 201Turntable image 202Turntable image 203Turntable image 204Turntable image 205Turntable image 206Turntable image 207Turntable image 208Turntable image 209Turntable image 210Turntable image 211Turntable image 212Turntable image 213Turntable image 214Turntable image 215Turntable image 216
  • The Tina
  • The Tina
  • The Tina
  • The Tina
  • The Tina
  • The Tina
  • The Tina
  • The Tina
  • The Tina
  • The Tina

RetroGiradischi Bluetooth®

TAV9000D/10

4.7
| (3) Recensioni | 100% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
The Tina
Tutto cuore e anima. Dai potenza alla musica che ami con il giradischi Bluetooth® all-in-one che gira, trasmette in streaming e sintonizza anche la radio. Scoprirai un inconfondibile look rétro e straordinari altoparlanti integrati per un audio stereo potente.
Vedi tutti i vantaggi

The Tina

  • Design rétro, audio moderno

  • 240 W max (120 W RMS)

  • Giradischi a 2 velocità

  • DAB+/FM, Bluetooth® 5.4

Look rétro, audio moderno

Look rétro, audio moderno

Il look audace di metà secolo rende omaggio ai leggendari modelli di radio Philips degli anni '30 e '50, mentre l'audio ricco e potente è fortemente ancorato al presente. I dettagli rétro, come la struttura esterna in legno e la griglia dell'altoparlante incassata, si integrano perfettamente con le funzionalità moderne, come il Bluetooth® e la nostra pratica app di supporto.

Audio incredibilmente potente grazie agli altoparlanti integrati

Audio incredibilmente potente grazie agli altoparlanti integrati

Scopri un audio ricco e avvolgente con una potenza massima di 240 W (120 W RMS) durante lo streaming o l'ascolto della radio e passa a una potenza massima di 120 W (60 W RMS) quando ascolti i tuoi dischi. Due grandi driver e due tweeter si combinano con un woofer per bassi e una porta Bass Reflex per riempire l'ambiente di alti cristallini, medi espressivi e bassi potenti e controllati.

Giradischi a cinghia a 2 velocità. Progettato per gestire la potenza

Giradischi a cinghia a 2 velocità. Progettato per gestire la potenza

Puoi riprodurre i vinili a 33 1/3 o 45 giri al minuto sul piatto in alluminio pressofuso e, se preferisci, il coperchio antipolvere è rimovibile. Il braccio in alluminio controbilanciato e il meccanismo antivibrazioni assicurano che lo stilo Audio-Technica sostituibile segua perfettamente i solchi: anche al massimo volume, la festa sarà scatenata, ma i tuoi dischi rimarranno ben stabili.

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

4.7

su 5

3

Recensioni

100%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

3
2
1

18/11/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing look, great sound

The PHILIPS TAV9000D CENTURY The Tina Bluetooth Turntable is one of those rare gadgets that perfectly blends classic design with modern convenience. Its retro styling immediately stands out — the warm wood finish, textured details, and subtle lighting make it as much a showpiece as it is a music player. Sound quality is excellent for its size. The built-in speakers deliver a rich, full sound with surprisingly good low-end depth, and there’s plenty of power to fill a medium-sized room. Vocals and instrumentals come through clearly, giving both vinyl and Bluetooth audio a satisfying warmth that feels true to the analog vibe. It supports two speeds, 33⅓ and 45 RPM, so you can spin both LPs and singles. The mechanism runs smoothly, and the anti-vibration design does a nice job minimising rumble and distortion, even at higher volumes. It’s the kind of setup where you can really hear the detail in each record — without the hiss or wobble that cheaper turntables sometimes produce. Bluetooth connectivity is quick and stable. Pairing a phone or tablet takes just a few seconds, and switching between vinyl and Bluetooth modes is seamless. Overall, the PHILIPS TAV9000D CENTURY The Tina is a fantastic turntable for music lovers who appreciate vintage looks but expect modern performance. It sounds great, feels well-built, and looks absolutely stunning in any living space.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable

10/11/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Surprisingly Fantastic!!!!

The Tina is perfect if you love that cool, old-school look but still want all the modern technology. This is an all-in-one music system. What makes it stand out is that it doesn't sound cheap like a lot of other integrated record players. Surprisingly, it has good hardware for vinyl player, which reduces the risk of damaging my vinyls. Beyond vinyl, it also streams music easily via Bluetooth 5.4 and has DAB/FM radio built in. Although, we only really use it to play vinyls. Basically, if you want a simple, single-unit setup that looks fantastic and delivers surprisingly good sound, The Tina is fantastic.

Pro

High quality materials used and fantastic sound

Contro

Price

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable

17/01/2026

France

France

Magnifique appareil, son ok, deux frustrations

Magnifique appareil, belle construction, lourd et stable. Le son est de qualité, mais la caisse presente une legere resonance dans le bas medium, et le volume sonore n’est pas en rapport avec les 120W RMS annoncés (le gain de l’amplificateur est faible donc même à fond ce n’est pas très fort). Le BT fonctionne très bien. On retrouve des sensations d’antant en l’utilisant, ma femme et mes enfants l’adorent ! Deux points d’amélioration très importants pour les prochaines mises à jour : 1- l’appareil se met en veille très rapidement et il n’est actuellement pas possible de le rallumer depuis l’appli mobile, on est obligé de se deplacer. Pourtant l’appareil est toujours alimenté donc techniquement il n’y a rien de compliqué à le faire. 2- le niveau de sortie Audio Out n’est pas fixe, il depend du reglage du volume, or il n’est pas possible de désactiver l’amplificateur interne. Par consequent il est impossible d’utiliser cet appareil comme une entrée Phono/Dab/BT pour une autre chaine hifi, ce qui rend cette sortie Audio Out inutile. Quel dommage ! Mais une mise à jour peut corriger cela.

Pro

Magnifique objet, plaisir d’antant

Contro

Se met en veille trop vite, il faut se deplacer pour le rallumer. La sortie Audio Out ne permet pas d’utiliser l’appareil comme une source de niveau fixe pour une autre chaîne hifi.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Retro TAV9000D Platine Bluetooth®

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Retro TAV9000D Platine Bluetooth®

Iscriviti alla newsletter Philips per ricevere offerte esclusive

  • Offerte esclusive per gli iscritti e accesso anticipato alle vendite.
  • Accesso anticipato alle offerte.
  • Notizie sul lancio di prodotti e consigli per uno stile di vita sano.
  • Consigli degli esperti e idee

Desidero ricevere comunicazioni promozionali sui prodotti, servizi, eventi e promozioni Philips, in base alle mie preferenze e al mio comportamento. Posso annullare l’iscrizione in qualsiasi momento.

  • Offerte esclusive per gli iscritti e accesso anticipato alle vendite.
  • Accesso anticipato alle offerte.
  • Notizie sul lancio di prodotti e consigli per uno stile di vita sano.
  • Consigli degli esperti e idee
Esclusioni di responsabilità

  1. Il marchio e i loghi Bluetooth® sono marchi registrati di proprietà di Bluetooth SIG, Inc. Il marchio e i loghi Auracast™ sono marchi di proprietà di Bluetooth SIG, Inc.