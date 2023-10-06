Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
Audio eccellente
Cancellazione del rumore Pro
Qualità cristallina delle chiamate
Vestibilità auricolare affidabile
Non vuoi preoccuparti della ricarica quotidiana? Avrai 7 ore di riproduzione e 21 ore extra dalla custodia. Ti basta riporre gli auricolari nella custodia per una ricarica completa in 2 ore. Se hai bisogno di una carica veloce, bastano 15 minuti di ricarica per avere un'ora in più di riproduzione. La custodia può essere ricaricata in modalità wireless o tramite USB-C.
Devi rispondere a una chiamata mentre stai correndo? Con queste cuffie non devi ripararti dal vento. Durante le chiamate, due microfoni IA e un microfono a conduzione ossea si uniscono per trasmettere chiaramente il suono della tua voce.
La classificazione IPX5 significa che queste cuffie non hanno paura di qualche goccia di pioggia o di un vero e proprio diluvio e non ti daranno mai una scusa per rimanere sul divano! Non temono nemmeno il sudore delle tue sessioni più intense in palestra.
4.6
su 5
70
Recensioni
94%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
M.P 1501
06/10/2023
United Kingdom
Very good features
I got these earbuds a few days ago and they are very good. The noise cancelling feature works very well and they a small and portable which is very convenient. I would definately recommended this product for those looking to play sports and lsiten or go on runs.
Pro
Noise cancelling
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones
Bezzie15
01/02/2023
United Kingdom
Parte della promozione
Great headphones
I got the Phillips true wireless headphones to try and absolutely love them. They come in a little headphone case which is cute and you also use the case to charge the headphones which is quick and easy to to with the usb. The headphones themselves have great sound quality and they also are noise cancelling which is great when I'm out . They fit nicely in my ear don't fall out like some headphones do all in all I love them. Definitely recomend them
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones
Cwbw1985
21/12/2022
United Kingdom
Parte della promozione
Awesome
These headphones are hands down the best headphones I've ever used. I listened to music all day through these and they're still going strong, the battery life is fantastic. The sound quality is phenomenal , even when turned up fully there is no distortion. I forgot I had them in several times they are so comfortable, and lightweight. I'd happily pay double the rrp price for these, definitely worth every penny. I'd honestly rate them much higher than leading brands
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones
La durata della batteria per la riproduzione è approssimativa e può variare a seconda delle condizioni di applicazione.