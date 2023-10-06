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Fuori produzione

Cuffie sportive True wireless

TAA7507BK/00

4.6
| (70) Recensioni | 94% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Concentrati sul tuo allenamento
Dalle playlist energizzanti alle chiamate con il tuo allenatore, queste cuffie completamente wireless ti aiuteranno a dare il massimo. Goditi un suono e una cancellazione del rumore eccellenti, oltre alla massima stabilità: ideali per le brevi corse quotidiane e le lunghe distanze, queste cuffie rimangono sempre in posizione.
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  • Audio eccellente

  • Cancellazione del rumore Pro

  • Qualità cristallina delle chiamate

  • Vestibilità auricolare affidabile

Zero preoccupazioni. Fino a 28 ore di riproduzione con la custodia

Zero preoccupazioni. Fino a 28 ore di riproduzione con la custodia

Non vuoi preoccuparti della ricarica quotidiana? Avrai 7 ore di riproduzione e 21 ore extra dalla custodia. Ti basta riporre gli auricolari nella custodia per una ricarica completa in 2 ore. Se hai bisogno di una carica veloce, bastano 15 minuti di ricarica per avere un'ora in più di riproduzione. La custodia può essere ricaricata in modalità wireless o tramite USB-C.

Qualità cristallina delle chiamate, anche se c'è vento

Qualità cristallina delle chiamate, anche se c'è vento

Devi rispondere a una chiamata mentre stai correndo? Con queste cuffie non devi ripararti dal vento. Durante le chiamate, due microfoni IA e un microfono a conduzione ossea si uniscono per trasmettere chiaramente il suono della tua voce.

Vai ovunque. Resistenza all'acqua IPX5

Vai ovunque. Resistenza all'acqua IPX5

La classificazione IPX5 significa che queste cuffie non hanno paura di qualche goccia di pioggia o di un vero e proprio diluvio e non ti daranno mai una scusa per rimanere sul divano! Non temono nemmeno il sudore delle tue sessioni più intense in palestra.

Specifiche tecniche

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Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

4.6

su 5

70

Recensioni

94%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

06/10/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very good features

I got these earbuds a few days ago and they are very good. The noise cancelling feature works very well and they a small and portable which is very convenient. I would definately recommended this product for those looking to play sports and lsiten or go on runs.

Pro

Noise cancelling

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones

01/02/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great headphones

I got the Phillips true wireless headphones to try and absolutely love them. They come in a little headphone case which is cute and you also use the case to charge the headphones which is quick and easy to to with the usb. The headphones themselves have great sound quality and they also are noise cancelling which is great when I'm out . They fit nicely in my ear don't fall out like some headphones do all in all I love them. Definitely recomend them

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones

21/12/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Awesome

These headphones are hands down the best headphones I've ever used. I listened to music all day through these and they're still going strong, the battery life is fantastic. The sound quality is phenomenal , even when turned up fully there is no distortion. I forgot I had them in several times they are so comfortable, and lightweight. I'd happily pay double the rrp price for these, definitely worth every penny. I'd honestly rate them much higher than leading brands

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAA7507BK True wireless sports headphones

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Esclusioni di responsabilità

  1. La durata della batteria per la riproduzione è approssimativa e può variare a seconda delle condizioni di applicazione.