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  • SH70 è stato sostituito da SH71
  • SH70 è stato sostituito da SH71
  • SH70 è stato sostituito da SH71
  • SH70 è stato sostituito da SH71
  • SH70 è stato sostituito da SH71
  • SH70 è stato sostituito da SH71
  • SH70 è stato sostituito da SH71
  • SH70 è stato sostituito da SH71
  • SH70 è stato sostituito da SH71
  • SH70 è stato sostituito da SH71

Fuori produzione

Testine di rasatura

SH70/50

3.1
| (77) Recensioni
SH70 è stato sostituito da SH71
In due anni le testine del tuo rasoio tagliano 9 milioni di peli del viso. Sostituisci le testine del rasoio per prestazioni al 100%. Compatibili con i rasoi serie 7000.
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Cambia le testine ogni 2 anni per risultati ottimali

SH70 è stato sostituito da SH71

  • Non disponibile

  • In alternativa acquista SH71

Testine sostitutive per Shaver series 7000

Testine sostitutive per Shaver series 7000

Le testine sostitutive SH70 sono compatibili con Shaver series 7000 (S7xxx) e con il rasoio Star Wars SW7700.

Le lame GentleTrack consentono una rasatura accurata e delicata sulla pelle

Le lame GentleTrack consentono una rasatura accurata e delicata sulla pelle

Grazie al nuovo design, le lame tagliano i peli con un'angolazione ottimale, riducendo le irritazioni.

Rasoio Super Lift&Cut per una rasatura precisa e confortevole

Rasoio Super Lift&Cut per una rasatura precisa e confortevole

Il sistema a due lame integrato nel nostro rasoio elettrico solleva delicatamente ogni pelo per una rasatura confortevole e più vicina alla pelle.

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

3.1

su 5

77

Recensioni

20/08/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product Phillips 7000 series

Hi brought my Philips 7000 series wet and dry Electric razor in January, i’m very pleased with it it’s very durable, it gives me this closest shave I’ve ever had with an electric razor, overall I’m very happy with this product

Pro

Quick recharge fits nicely in the hand

Contro

You need a cleaning station, as washing under the tap is not that good

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SH70/70 Shaving unit

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SH70/70 Shaving unit

10/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Compratore verificato

This product is ideal.

They say that you never miss a well until it's dry, but in this case you don't realise how progressively blunt you're shaving heads have become until you change them. Wow... what a difference. A little bit of an expensive lay-out, but when you think what they do and that they will be doing a good job for at least a couple of years, well worth it in the long run

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SH70/50 Shaving heads

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SH70/50 Shaving heads

10/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product is ideal.

They say that you never miss a well until it's dry, but in this case you don't realise how progressively blunt you're shaving heads have become until you change them. Wow... what a difference. A little bit of an expensive lay-out, but when you think what they do and that they will be doing a good job for at least a couple of years, well worth it in the long run

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SH70/50 Shaving heads

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SH70/50 Shaving heads

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