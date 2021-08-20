Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
SH70/50
Non disponibile
In alternativa acquista SH71
Le testine sostitutive SH70 sono compatibili con Shaver series 7000 (S7xxx) e con il rasoio Star Wars SW7700.
Grazie al nuovo design, le lame tagliano i peli con un'angolazione ottimale, riducendo le irritazioni.
Il sistema a due lame integrato nel nostro rasoio elettrico solleva delicatamente ogni pelo per una rasatura confortevole e più vicina alla pelle.
3.1
su 5
77
Recensioni
20/08/2021
United Kingdom
Great product Phillips 7000 series
Hi brought my Philips 7000 series wet and dry Electric razor in January, i’m very pleased with it it’s very durable, it gives me this closest shave I’ve ever had with an electric razor, overall I’m very happy with this product
Pro
Quick recharge fits nicely in the hand
Contro
You need a cleaning station, as washing under the tap is not that good
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SH70/70 Shaving unit
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SH70/70 Shaving unit
TweedleD
10/12/2017
United Kingdom
Compratore verificato
This product is ideal.
They say that you never miss a well until it's dry, but in this case you don't realise how progressively blunt you're shaving heads have become until you change them. Wow... what a difference. A little bit of an expensive lay-out, but when you think what they do and that they will be doing a good job for at least a couple of years, well worth it in the long run
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SH70/50 Shaving heads
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SH70/50 Shaving heads
Eddie57
10/12/2017
United Kingdom
This product is ideal.
They say that you never miss a well until it's dry, but in this case you don't realise how progressively blunt you're shaving heads have become until you change them. Wow... what a difference. A little bit of an expensive lay-out, but when you think what they do and that they will be doing a good job for at least a couple of years, well worth it in the long run
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SH70/50 Shaving heads
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SH70/50 Shaving heads