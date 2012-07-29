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  • Per un allattamento naturale e attivo
  • Per un allattamento naturale e attivo
  • Per un allattamento naturale e attivo
  • Per un allattamento naturale e attivo

Fuori produzione

Philips Avent AirflexBiberon Classic

SCF640/17

4.3
| (16) Recensioni | 85% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Per un allattamento naturale e attivo
Per un allattamento naturale e attivo, il biberon Airflex di Philips Avent dispone della speciale tettarella Airflex Avent che funziona secondo il ritmo naturale della suzione del bimbo. La tettarella Airflex facilita il passaggio dal seno al biberon.
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ROW Philips Avent Nr1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-fc6671207bf9427eb2b7b27500eaec22] [com-mig]

Il marchio più consigliato dalle mamme1

Clinicamente testato, riduce l’incidenza delle coliche

Per un allattamento naturale e attivo

  • 1 biberon

  • 125 ml

  • Tettarella prime poppate

  • 0m+

Facilita la combinazione tra allattamento al seno e al biberon.

Facilita la combinazione tra allattamento al seno e al biberon.

L'ampia tettarella dalla forma anatomica consente un allattamento simile a quello al seno e aiuta il tuo bambino a passare facilmente dall'allattamento al seno all'allattamento con il biberon.

Valvola Airflex incorporata

Valvola Airflex incorporata

Il biberon Airflex di Avent ha la speciale valvola Airflex, che asseconda il ritmo naturale di suzione del bimbo.

Clinicamente testato, riduce l’incidenza delle coliche

Clinicamente testato, riduce l’incidenza delle coliche

Test clinici, effettuati su neonati di 2 settimane, hanno dimostrato che l'incidenza di coliche nei neonati allattati con il biberon Avent è inferiore rispetto a quella nei neonati allattati con biberon tradizionali. (www.philips.com/Avent).

Specifiche tecniche

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Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

4.3

su 5

16

Recensioni

85%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

2

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy for feeding, cleaning and doesn't leak!

I found this product a pleasure to use. Hygienic and easy to clean, comfortable for feeding baby. I was able to both breast feed and bottle feed which tells me that the teats are very natural to breast feeding. I was able to use both breast milk and formula with these bottles. Very versatile.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

just the right size

Theese bottles are great for new born babies as they are comfy to hold and are very easy to clean, my bottles are 6 months old and not like some others on the market they have no wear marks and still look bramd new

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Works perfectly

I exclusively breastfed my newborn, but used this bottle to feed her whenever I couldn't breastfeed her. The best thing about this bottle is the airflex teat that has the perfect flow of milk, suitable for newborn. The design of the bottle made it easy to grip it. And it's BPA free, so I am free of worries :)

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Airflex SCF640/17 Classic baby bottle

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Airflex SCF640/17 Classic baby bottle

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