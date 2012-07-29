Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
1 biberon
125 ml
Tettarella prime poppate
0m+
L'ampia tettarella dalla forma anatomica consente un allattamento simile a quello al seno e aiuta il tuo bambino a passare facilmente dall'allattamento al seno all'allattamento con il biberon.
Il biberon Airflex di Avent ha la speciale valvola Airflex, che asseconda il ritmo naturale di suzione del bimbo.
Test clinici, effettuati su neonati di 2 settimane, hanno dimostrato che l'incidenza di coliche nei neonati allattati con il biberon Avent è inferiore rispetto a quella nei neonati allattati con biberon tradizionali. (www.philips.com/Avent).
4.3
su 5
16
Recensioni
85%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
WEIGHTS
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Easy for feeding, cleaning and doesn't leak!
I found this product a pleasure to use. Hygienic and easy to clean, comfortable for feeding baby. I was able to both breast feed and bottle feed which tells me that the teats are very natural to breast feeding. I was able to use both breast milk and formula with these bottles. Very versatile.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle
Drac3240
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
just the right size
Theese bottles are great for new born babies as they are comfy to hold and are very easy to clean, my bottles are 6 months old and not like some others on the market they have no wear marks and still look bramd new
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Airflex SCF640/27 Classic baby bottle
MrsC1
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Works perfectly
I exclusively breastfed my newborn, but used this bottle to feed her whenever I couldn't breastfeed her. The best thing about this bottle is the airflex teat that has the perfect flow of milk, suitable for newborn. The design of the bottle made it easy to grip it. And it's BPA free, so I am free of worries :)
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Airflex SCF640/17 Classic baby bottle
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Airflex SCF640/17 Classic baby bottle
Sulla base di un'indagine online del 2023 sulla soddisfazione dei clienti condotta a livello globale su un campione di più di 10.109 donne consumatrici di marchi e prodotti per la cura dei bambini.