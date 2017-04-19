Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
Calma con il comfort dell’aria
0-6 mesi
Ortodontico e senza BPA
Pacco da 2
La pelle ha bisogno di respirare, soprattutto quella del tuo bimbo. Il nostro scudo presenta 6 fori per un maggiore passaggio d'aria, consentendo di ridurre le irritazioni sulla pelle.
I bimbi sanno cosa gli piace! Abbiamo chiesto alle mamme in che modo i loro bambini rispondono alle tettarelle Philips Avent e 9 bambini su 10 accettano i nostri succhietti.*
La nostra tettarella piatta in silicone ha una forma simmetrica che rispetta il palato, i denti e le gengive del tuo bimbo o della tua bimba durante la crescita.
4.6
su 5
17
Recensioni
100%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Grandparent1
19/04/2017
United Kingdom
Compratore verificato
Excellent product
[Employee of philipsglobal] My daughter in law loves these products not only for the natural development of her daughter growth on teeth and gums, she likes the transparent plates and they don't look too big for baby's mouth, she also loves the designs. Both Mother and baby are happy.
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF180/24 Freeflow soothers
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF180/24 Freeflow soothers
Ruby
19/04/2017
United Kingdom
Compratore verificato
Excellent product
[Employee of philipsglobal] My daughter in law loves these products not only for the natural development of her daughter growth on teeth and gums, she likes the transparent plates and they don't look too big for baby's mouth, she also loves the designs. Both Mother and baby are happy.
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF180/24 Freeflow soothers
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF180/24 Freeflow soothers
Donna1987
07/02/2015
United Kingdom
Only soother daughter will accept!
We love avent soothers and my daughter uses the avent natural Bottles too, these seem to go perfectly. I don't particularly love many of the designs though, sadly. So bought another brand as they were quite cute but baby was NOT having it at all. She loves her avent soothers :-) baby wins! Handle is perfect for carrying around with baby, soother can go in either way and is easy for baby to keep in.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF180/23 Freeflow soothers
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF180/23 Freeflow soothers
Sulla base di un'indagine online del 2024 sulla soddisfazione dei clienti condotta a livello globale su un campione di 8.139 donne consumatrici di marchi e prodotti per la cura dei bambini.
Il marchio di succhietti numero 1 al mondo
Per motivi di igiene, sostituire i succhietti dopo 4 settimane di utilizzo
La nostra gamma supporta le mamme e i bambini in ogni fase dello sviluppo
Test effettuato online su 100 mamme, nel 2012, nel Regno Unito
Produttore dell'anno nel 2014