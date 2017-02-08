Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Calma con il comfort dell’aria
6-18m
Ortodontico e senza BPA
Confezione da 1
La pelle ha bisogno di respirare, soprattutto quella del tuo bimbo. Il nostro scudo presenta 6 fori per un maggiore passaggio d'aria, consentendo di ridurre le irritazioni sulla pelle.
La nostra tettarella piatta in silicone ha una forma simmetrica che rispetta il palato, i denti e le gengive del tuo bimbo o della tua bimba durante la crescita.
Puoi avere la certezza che il comfort del tuo bimbo sia in buone mani. Il succhietto è stato fabbricato presso il nostro pluripremiato sito nel Regno Unito*.
4.6
su 5
42
Recensioni
90%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
clearup
08/02/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent Soother
This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Jenny1505
08/02/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent Soother
This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
koziulka
08/02/2017
United Kingdom
Easy accepted by my kids and comes in lovely designs and colours
Philips Avent soothers they are my favourite. I have used it previously with my daughter who is eight now and now I'm using with my 12 months old boy. I love the wide choice of designs and colours. This soothers comes in the pack of 2. One of the soother is clear colour with orange handle and the middle is designed with cars (red, blue, purple and orange colours). The second soother is clear blue colour with red handle and middle been designed with colourful cars and tracks. Both soothers comes with snap on hygienic cap to keep them clean when not in use. This soothers are orthodontic and BPA-free. This soothers comes from the age range of 6-18 months. They are only the one soothers my kids would take and I would highly recommend them.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Sulla base di un'indagine online del 2024 sulla soddisfazione dei clienti condotta a livello globale su un campione di 8.139 donne consumatrici di marchi e prodotti per la cura dei bambini.
Il marchio di succhietti numero 1 al mondo
Per motivi di igiene, sostituire i succhietti dopo 4 settimane di utilizzo
La nostra gamma supporta le mamme e i bambini in ogni fase dello sviluppo
Produttore dell'anno nel 2014