I have used Phillip's shavers for a number of years. The Arcitec has a different feel to my previous shavers and takes a few days to get used to holding it differently to my other shavers. However, once you have got used to it, you will get a far superior shave to what you have had before. I find the cleaning system to be very good and sometimes I just watch my shaver automatically dipping in and out of the cleaning solution as if by magic. I am just waiting to see how Phillips are going to improve on this one.