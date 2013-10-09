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Garanzia di 2 anni
NUOVO Next-Generation DiamondClean
Cura completa, ora visibile al 100%
Fuori produzione
5 modalità
2 testine
Bicchiere ricarica
con modalità Polish
Le innumerevoli setole di alta qualità rimuovono fino a 7 volte più placca rispetto a uno spazzolino manuale.
Scegli la nostra testina DiamondClean per rimuovere in modo delicato ma efficace le macchie superficiali. Le setole centrali, più fitte, sono pensate appositamente per rimuovere le macchie e rendere il tuo sorriso 2 volte più bianco in appena 7 giorni*.
Grazie alla testina DiamondClean otterrai una pulizia ottimale e gengive più sane in 2 settimane*. Rimuove fino a 7 volte più placca lungo il bordo gengivale rispetto a uno spazzolino manuale*, per un sorriso più sano.
4.3
su 5
67
Recensioni
83%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
littlestar
09/10/2013
Italia
Assolutamente indispensabile per la corretta pulizia dentale!
Prodotto eccezionale che garantisce una pulizia ottimale anche per chi ha problemi gengive, deboli o facilmente infiammabili. Ho provato questo spazzolino elettrico prima di procedere con un intervento chirurgico alla gengiva perchè con i normali spazzoli non ero in grado di fare una pulizia accurata. Il dentista è rimasto talmente soddisfatto che abbiamo deciso di rimandare l'appuntamento. Consiglio questo spazzolino a tutti, compresi i bambini e le persone pigre come me! :-) Con il timer, puoi dosare in maniera equilibrata la pulizia, garantendo così un buon livello di igiene su tutti i denti. Ultima nota, sorprendente, la lunghissima durata della batteria e la facilità di utilizzo in viaggio. Da provare assolutamente!
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DiamondClean HX9332/03 Spazzolino elettrico sonico
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DiamondClean HX9332/03 Spazzolino elettrico sonico
Abby22
30/06/2017
United Kingdom
Diamond clean, excellent, how to impress your Hygienist
I am a Dental nurse, the Practice I attend don't use these but the Hygienist is impressed, it is better than other electric toothbrushes on the market. I'm 64, I have all my teeth and haven't had a filling for over 14 years and have excellent gums. Some gum erosion from aggressive toothbrush cleaning in the past but Diamond Clean is the future. Healthy teeth and gums is healthy person. I have two sons, one has another brand of electric toothbrush and the other a Philips Diamond Clean, the phrase toothbrush envy has been bandied around.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DiamondClean HX9332/12 Sonic electric toothbrush
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DiamondClean HX9332/12 Sonic electric toothbrush
PhilipsUserUK
30/06/2017
United Kingdom
Diamond clean, excellent, how to impress your Hygienist
I am a Dental nurse, the Practice I attend don't use these but the Hygienist is impressed, it is better than other electric toothbrushes on the market. I'm 64, I have all my teeth and haven't had a filling for over 14 years and have excellent gums. Some gum erosion from aggressive toothbrush cleaning in the past but Diamond Clean is the future. Healthy teeth and gums is healthy person. I have two sons, one has another brand of electric toothbrush and the other a Philips Diamond Clean, the phrase toothbrush envy has been bandied around.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DiamondClean HX9332/12 Sonic electric toothbrush
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DiamondClean HX9332/12 Sonic electric toothbrush
Sulla base di uno studio condotto su oltre 2.600 professionisti del settore dentale (dentisti e igienisti) negli Stati Uniti, in Canada, Cina, Francia, Germania, Italia, Giappone, Corea, Paesi Bassi, Svizzera, Spagna, Svezia, Regno Unito nel 2023 e nel 2024.
sulla base di due sessioni di due minuti al giorno con la modalità clean