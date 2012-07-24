Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
Il largo tagliabasette a scomparsa è ideale per la rifinitura di baffi e basette.
Il sistema a doppia lama di questo rasoio elettrico consente di sollevare i peli per tagliare più a fondo.
Si adatta automaticamente alla forma di viso e collo.
4.2
su 5
45
Recensioni
84%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Jacky48
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
The shaver is very easy to use and gives excellent results
This is the third Phillips shaver I have had over a period of about ten years and the fact that I have stayed with Phillips speaks volumes. It is easy to use, keeps it's charge well and gives me an excellent shave every time
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver
Stanley111
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent recommended
I use it every day wash it every day no problems. Charge it once a week on the same day keep it clean and will last for ever
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 3000 HQ7310/16 Electric shaver
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 3000 HQ7310/16 Electric shaver
ErnieN
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Really good shaver.
Without a doubt this is the best electric shaver I have owned, and I have had a few before including other Phillishaves. It is easy to clean, it lasts ages on a charge and gives a really close shave Thanks for this on
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver