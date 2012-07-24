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  • Comfort e precisione
  • Comfort e precisione
  • Comfort e precisione
  • Comfort e precisione
  • Comfort e precisione
  • Comfort e precisione
  • Comfort e precisione
  • Comfort e precisione

Fuori produzione

Shaver series 3000Rasoio elettrico

HQ7310/16

4.2
| (45) Recensioni | 84% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Comfort e precisione
Puoi risciacquare questo rasoio elettrico Philips completamente lavabile sotto l'acqua corrente dopo l'uso e contare su una rasatura confortevole e accurata tutti i giorni.
Vedi tutti i vantaggi

Taglia anche i peli più corti

Comfort e precisione

Tagliabasette a scomparsa con azionamento a molla

Tagliabasette a scomparsa con azionamento a molla

Il largo tagliabasette a scomparsa è ideale per la rifinitura di baffi e basette.

Tecnologia Super Lift & Cut

Tecnologia Super Lift & Cut

Il sistema a doppia lama di questo rasoio elettrico consente di sollevare i peli per tagliare più a fondo.

Sistema Reflex Action

Sistema Reflex Action

Si adatta automaticamente alla forma di viso e collo.

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Trova un pezzo di ricambio o un accessorio

Vai a Ricambi e accessori

Parti e accessori

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

4.2

su 5

45

Recensioni

84%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The shaver is very easy to use and gives excellent results

This is the third Phillips shaver I have had over a period of about ten years and the fact that I have stayed with Phillips speaks volumes. It is easy to use, keeps it's charge well and gives me an excellent shave every time

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent recommended

I use it every day wash it every day no problems. Charge it once a week on the same day keep it clean and will last for ever

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 3000 HQ7310/16 Electric shaver

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 3000 HQ7310/16 Electric shaver

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Really good shaver.

Without a doubt this is the best electric shaver I have owned, and I have had a few before including other Phillishaves. It is easy to clean, it lasts ages on a charge and gives a really close shave Thanks for this on

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver

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