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  • Comfort e precisione
  • Comfort e precisione

Fuori produzione

Shaver series 3000Rasoio elettrico

HQ7120/16

3.8
| (17) Recensioni | 87% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Comfort e precisione
Questo rasoio è dotato dell'esclusivo sistema Precision Cutting, dispone di testine ultrasottili dotate di microfessure per la rasatura dei peli più lunghi e di fori che catturano i peli più corti.
Vedi tutti i vantaggi
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

N° 1 al mondo nella rasatura elettrica1

Taglia anche i peli più corti

Comfort e precisione

Testine a sospensione indipendenti

Testine a sospensione indipendenti

Consentono alle lame del tuo rasoio Philips di aderire perfettamente alla pelle per un'eccezionale rasatura a fondo.

Sistema Precision Cutting

Sistema Precision Cutting

Il rasoio elettrico è dotato di testine ultrasottili con microfessure per la rasatura dei peli più lunghi e di fori che catturano anche i peli più corti.

Sistema Reflex Action

Sistema Reflex Action

Si adatta automaticamente alla forma di viso e collo.

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Trova un pezzo di ricambio o un accessorio

Vai a Ricambi e accessori

Parti e accessori

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

3.8

su 5

17

Recensioni

87%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

14/07/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Compratore verificato

Just what I needed

Recommend to men and women who grow beards. Good clean shave achieved every time , clippers are handy for longer hair, unit is easy to clean and is water proof. Replacement for existing Phillips shaver Phillips however have the worst product registration website that I have ever used

Pro

Good value,

Contro

Afore mentioned website, need to register to get extended warranty but not easy

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/16 Electric shaver

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/16 Electric shaver

09/07/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Compratore verificato

The product is superb

Close shave without the burn easy to clean and battery last ages

Pro

Close smooth shave

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/16 Electric shaver

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/16 Electric shaver

26/03/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Compratore verificato

Very close shave very happy with it

Very happy with razor would be happy recommend it clean shave

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/16 Electric shaver

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/16 Electric shaver

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Esclusioni di responsabilità

  1. Fonte: Euromonitor International Limited, volume delle vendite al dettaglio, secondo la definizione di rasoi per il corpo, dati 2024, ricerca condotta a ottobre 2024. 