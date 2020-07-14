Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
Consentono alle lame del tuo rasoio Philips di aderire perfettamente alla pelle per un'eccezionale rasatura a fondo.
Il rasoio elettrico è dotato di testine ultrasottili con microfessure per la rasatura dei peli più lunghi e di fori che catturano anche i peli più corti.
Si adatta automaticamente alla forma di viso e collo.
3.8
su 5
17
Recensioni
87%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Tony-----58
14/07/2020
United Kingdom
Compratore verificato
Just what I needed
Recommend to men and women who grow beards. Good clean shave achieved every time , clippers are handy for longer hair, unit is easy to clean and is water proof. Replacement for existing Phillips shaver Phillips however have the worst product registration website that I have ever used
Pro
Good value,
Contro
Afore mentioned website, need to register to get extended warranty but not easy
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/16 Electric shaver
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/16 Electric shaver
Puckerpete
09/07/2020
United Kingdom
Compratore verificato
The product is superb
Close shave without the burn easy to clean and battery last ages
Pro
Close smooth shave
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/16 Electric shaver
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/16 Electric shaver
Mick of QPR
26/03/2020
United Kingdom
Compratore verificato
Very close shave very happy with it
Very happy with razor would be happy recommend it clean shave
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/16 Electric shaver
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/16 Electric shaver
Fonte: Euromonitor International Limited, volume delle vendite al dettaglio, secondo la definizione di rasoi per il corpo, dati 2024, ricerca condotta a ottobre 2024.