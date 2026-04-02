Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
BRT383/15
Rifinisci, radi e crea il tuo stile
Rifinisci e definisci la tua zona bikini. Utilizza la testina di precisione piccola per ottenere il look che desideri e rifinisci fino a 0,5 mm.
Le piccole punte arrotondate sono perfette per rifinire la zona bikini con precisione e in sicurezza. Basta graffi o tagli.
Prova lunghezze e stili diversi. Scegli tra 0,5, 3 o 5 mm per una zona bikini uniforme e perfettamente rifinita.
3.8
su 5
111
Recensioni
RIBI 2
02/04/2026
United Kingdom
Compratore verificato
SAFE AND GENTLE
GIVES A CLOSE SHAVE WITH NO SCRATCHING OR IRRITATION.
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Philips Essential BRT383/15 Bikini trimmer for safe trimming of sensitive areas
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Philips Essential BRT383/15 Bikini trimmer for safe trimming of sensitive areas
RiverFairy
16/07/2020
United Kingdom
Love it
Bought this to replace my old trimmer that I dropped in the shower. Using both heads I achieved a really close shave to my bikini area, with no nicks! The only fault is that the battery isn’t rechargeable, that said it’s ready to use at the change of a battery, no waiting for it to charge
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Philips Essential BRT383/15 Bikini trimmer for safe trimming of sensitive areas
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Philips Essential BRT383/15 Bikini trimmer for safe trimming of sensitive areas
Palamier
04/10/2019
United Kingdom
Great for first time trimmer
I did s bit of research before purchasing this as I am a razor/waxer depending on my mood. Going from an all smooth kinda gal to wanting a bit more free spirit down there I wanted something that could do all and this really does. The variety of attachments are fab it’s easy to use and the different sizes are great for versatility. Love that it has a 0 and 0.5 options for the bikini like and trim options too. Could probably sculpt some lovely hedge art if I wanted to. Highly recommended to beginners to trimmers
Pro
Easy to use, great for all styles and shapes down there, gentle, portable
Contro
Just needs a hair catcher
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Philips Essential BRT383/15 Bikini trimmer for safe trimming of sensitive areas
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Philips Essential BRT383/15 Bikini trimmer for safe trimming of sensitive areas