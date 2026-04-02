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  • Più, meno o zero peli nelle zone intime
  • Più, meno o zero peli nelle zone intime
  • Più, meno o zero peli nelle zone intime
  • Più, meno o zero peli nelle zone intime
  • Più, meno o zero peli nelle zone intime
  • Più, meno o zero peli nelle zone intime
  • Più, meno o zero peli nelle zone intime
  • Più, meno o zero peli nelle zone intime
  • Più, meno o zero peli nelle zone intime
  • Più, meno o zero peli nelle zone intime
  • Più, meno o zero peli nelle zone intime
  • Più, meno o zero peli nelle zone intime
  • Più, meno o zero peli nelle zone intime
  • Più, meno o zero peli nelle zone intime
  • Più, meno o zero peli nelle zone intime
  • Più, meno o zero peli nelle zone intime
  • Più, meno o zero peli nelle zone intime
  • Più, meno o zero peli nelle zone intime
  • Più, meno o zero peli nelle zone intime
  • Più, meno o zero peli nelle zone intime
  • Più, meno o zero peli nelle zone intime
  • Più, meno o zero peli nelle zone intime
  • Più, meno o zero peli nelle zone intime
  • Più, meno o zero peli nelle zone intime

Fuori produzione

EssentialRifinitore per zona bikini

BRT383/15

3.8
| (111) Recensioni
Più, meno o zero peli nelle zone intime
Depilazione, rasatura o rifinitura per le zone delicate con la massima cura. Il nostro rifinitore per zona bikini è progettato per essere sicuro ed efficace, in modo da evitare irritazioni e peli incarniti.
Vedi tutti i vantaggi

Rifinitura semplice e delicata per la zona bikini

Più, meno o zero peli nelle zone intime

  • Rifinisci, radi e crea il tuo stile

Testina di precisione piccola per risultati precisi

Testina di precisione piccola per risultati precisi

Rifinisci e definisci la tua zona bikini. Utilizza la testina di precisione piccola per ottenere il look che desideri e rifinisci fino a 0,5 mm.

Le punte arrotondate tagliano i peli e proteggono al contempo la pelle

Le punte arrotondate tagliano i peli e proteggono al contempo la pelle

Le piccole punte arrotondate sono perfette per rifinire la zona bikini con precisione e in sicurezza. Basta graffi o tagli.

I pettini ad aggancio consentono rifiniture con diverse lunghezze

I pettini ad aggancio consentono rifiniture con diverse lunghezze

Prova lunghezze e stili diversi. Scegli tra 0,5, 3 o 5 mm per una zona bikini uniforme e perfettamente rifinita.

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Trova un pezzo di ricambio o un accessorio

Vai a Ricambi e accessori

Parti e accessori

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

3.8

su 5

111

Recensioni

02/04/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Compratore verificato

SAFE AND GENTLE

GIVES A CLOSE SHAVE WITH NO SCRATCHING OR IRRITATION.

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Philips Essential BRT383/15 Bikini trimmer for safe trimming of sensitive areas

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Philips Essential BRT383/15 Bikini trimmer for safe trimming of sensitive areas

16/07/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Love it

Bought this to replace my old trimmer that I dropped in the shower. Using both heads I achieved a really close shave to my bikini area, with no nicks! The only fault is that the battery isn’t rechargeable, that said it’s ready to use at the change of a battery, no waiting for it to charge

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Philips Essential BRT383/15 Bikini trimmer for safe trimming of sensitive areas

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Philips Essential BRT383/15 Bikini trimmer for safe trimming of sensitive areas

04/10/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for first time trimmer

I did s bit of research before purchasing this as I am a razor/waxer depending on my mood. Going from an all smooth kinda gal to wanting a bit more free spirit down there I wanted something that could do all and this really does. The variety of attachments are fab it’s easy to use and the different sizes are great for versatility. Love that it has a 0 and 0.5 options for the bikini like and trim options too. Could probably sculpt some lovely hedge art if I wanted to. Highly recommended to beginners to trimmers

Pro

Easy to use, great for all styles and shapes down there, gentle, portable

Contro

Just needs a hair catcher

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Philips Essential BRT383/15 Bikini trimmer for safe trimming of sensitive areas

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per Philips Essential BRT383/15 Bikini trimmer for safe trimming of sensitive areas

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