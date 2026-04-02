I did s bit of research before purchasing this as I am a razor/waxer depending on my mood. Going from an all smooth kinda gal to wanting a bit more free spirit down there I wanted something that could do all and this really does. The variety of attachments are fab it’s easy to use and the different sizes are great for versatility. Love that it has a 0 and 0.5 options for the bikini like and trim options too. Could probably sculpt some lovely hedge art if I wanted to. Highly recommended to beginners to trimmers