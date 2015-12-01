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  • Design esclusivo, visibilità massima
  • Design esclusivo, visibilità massima
  • Design esclusivo, visibilità massima
  • Design esclusivo, visibilità massima
  • Design esclusivo, visibilità massima
  • Design esclusivo, visibilità massima
  • Design esclusivo, visibilità massima
  • Design esclusivo, visibilità massima
  • Design esclusivo, visibilità massima
  • Design esclusivo, visibilità massima
  • Design esclusivo, visibilità massima
  • Design esclusivo, visibilità massima
  • Design esclusivo, visibilità massima
  • Design esclusivo, visibilità massima
  • Design esclusivo, visibilità massima
  • Design esclusivo, visibilità massima
  • Design esclusivo, visibilità massima
  • Design esclusivo, visibilità massima
  • Design esclusivo, visibilità massima
  • Design esclusivo, visibilità massima
  • Design esclusivo, visibilità massima
  • Design esclusivo, visibilità massima
  • Design esclusivo, visibilità massima
  • Design esclusivo, visibilità massima

Fuori produzione

DayLightGuideLuci LED diurne

12825WLEDX1

4.6
| (18) Recensioni | 94% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Design esclusivo, visibilità massima
La nuova generazione di luci diurne a LED Luxeon ad alta potenza migliorano la tua sicurezza su strada e lo stile della tua macchina aumentando la visibilità sia di giorno sia di notte.
Vedi tutti i vantaggi

per guidare con stile e in totale sicurezza

Design esclusivo, visibilità massima

  • DaylightGuide

  • 12 V

  • 15 W

Sistema ad aggancio intelligente

Sistema ad aggancio intelligente

Installazione semplice con sistema intelligente ad aggancio. Installa i supporti in qualunque cavità e aggancia i moduli semplicemente dove preferisci. I moduli si bloccheranno, impedendone il furto.

Luminosità regolabile: accese notte e giorno

Luminosità regolabile: accese notte e giorno

La nostra soluzione DayLight rimane accesa notte e giorno. Durante il giorno, DayLight a LED rende le auto più visibili e rapidamente individuabili dai guidatori e dai pedoni che viaggiano in direzione opposta, migliorando così la sicurezza stradale. Si spegne automaticamente di notte.

Corpo in alluminio di alta qualità

Corpo in alluminio di alta qualità

Il robusto corpo in alluminio di alta qualità evita la corrosione, non teme le intemperie ed è a prova di acqua, sale, sabbia e polvere, garantendo lunga vita e assenza di manutenzione.

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

4.6

su 5

18

Recensioni

94%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

3
2

01/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Compratore verificato

Fantastic DRL's

Very easy to install providing you have a 12v reader (only a couple of £s from a car shop). Instructions are easy to read and understand the only tricky bit is fitting the brackets depending on your bumper. The DRL's stay on for a short time after you turn your engine off which is handy to light up your path walking to the house at night. They automatically dim when you put your lights on and i must say i feel safer that i am visible to other motorists on these winter nights.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

03/07/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent product.

Easy to fit, look really good. Really really pleased.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

21/03/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Product

Have just had these lights fitted to my Toyota RAV4 by an Auto Electrician. Took just under 2 hours, wiring straightforward and fitting brackets in Grille at same height as Fog Lights also straight forward and looks as if they were factory fitted. Dimming etc. works as it should, no extra switches or modules needed. Very pleased with finished result and performance of lights, quite bright, especially in the dark. Car is a dark Grey so think these will be a good safety feature especially at dusk or dawn. Can recommend to any car owner.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights

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