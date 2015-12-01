Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
DaylightGuide
12 V
15 W
Installazione semplice con sistema intelligente ad aggancio. Installa i supporti in qualunque cavità e aggancia i moduli semplicemente dove preferisci. I moduli si bloccheranno, impedendone il furto.
La nostra soluzione DayLight rimane accesa notte e giorno. Durante il giorno, DayLight a LED rende le auto più visibili e rapidamente individuabili dai guidatori e dai pedoni che viaggiano in direzione opposta, migliorando così la sicurezza stradale. Si spegne automaticamente di notte.
Il robusto corpo in alluminio di alta qualità evita la corrosione, non teme le intemperie ed è a prova di acqua, sale, sabbia e polvere, garantendo lunga vita e assenza di manutenzione.
4.6
su 5
18
Recensioni
94%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Doney
01/12/2015
United Kingdom
Compratore verificato
Fantastic DRL's
Very easy to install providing you have a 12v reader (only a couple of £s from a car shop). Instructions are easy to read and understand the only tricky bit is fitting the brackets depending on your bumper. The DRL's stay on for a short time after you turn your engine off which is handy to light up your path walking to the house at night. They automatically dim when you put your lights on and i must say i feel safer that i am visible to other motorists on these winter nights.
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Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Fire26662
03/07/2015
United Kingdom
Excellent product.
Easy to fit, look really good. Really really pleased.
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Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
phil36
21/03/2015
United Kingdom
Great Product
Have just had these lights fitted to my Toyota RAV4 by an Auto Electrician. Took just under 2 hours, wiring straightforward and fitting brackets in Grille at same height as Fog Lights also straight forward and looks as if they were factory fitted. Dimming etc. works as it should, no extra switches or modules needed. Very pleased with finished result and performance of lights, quite bright, especially in the dark. Car is a dark Grey so think these will be a good safety feature especially at dusk or dawn. Can recommend to any car owner.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DayLightGuide 12825WLEDX1 LED Daytime running lights