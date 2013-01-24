Homepage
Final CEE consent

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Connectivity

DICOM Conformance Statements
 

MR Release 5.1 Systems

MR Release 5.1 Systems R5.1 (October 2013)


This DICOM Conformance Statement applies to the following products:
• Ingenia 1.5T and 3.0T
• Achieva 1.5T, 3.0T and 3.0T TX
• Achieva dStream 1.5T and 3.0T
• Multiva 1.5T


Ingenia Systems

 

Intera Systems


Panorama 1.0T System


Panorama 0.23T and 0.6T Systems

 

Infinion / Eclipse 1.5T Systems


DynaSuite


Extended MR Workspace Systems


ViewForum Systems


EasyVision Systems

 

Vistar Workstations

 

TwinStar Workstations


For general workstations see the workstation section

 

Note:

I contenuti presenti nella pagina che segue contengono informazioni rivolte esclusivamente agli OPERATORI SANITARI, in quanto si riferiscono a prodotti rientranti nella categoria dei dispositivi medici che richiedono l’impiego o l’intervento da parte di professionisti del settore medico-sanitario.