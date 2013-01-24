Homepage
Philips e MAQUET Insieme per semplificare le sale operatorie ibride

Insieme per semplificare le sale operatorie ibride

Una sala realmente multifunzionale per tutte le procedure a cielo aperto o mininvasive. MAQUET e PHILIPS insieme per integrare senza soluzione di continuità la radiologia interventistica più all'avanguardia con il tavolo operatorio più all'avanguardia.

Pronti per il futuro || KBA1

Pronti per il futuro

Adottando sin da ora tecnologie chirurgiche predisposte per il futuro, gli ospedali si posizionano strategicamente per una crescita eccezionale. La collaborazione tra Philips e MAQUET aiuta a compiere un passo avanti verso il successo.
Vantaggi indiscussi || KBA2

Vantaggi indiscussi

La creazione di un ambiente che ottimizza il flusso di lavoro e la funzionalità comporta vantaggi per un ospedale. Un'unica sala per tutte le procedure interventistiche (cardiache, vascolari, neurologiche, traumatologiche) e gli interventi a cielo aperto. Capacità di gestire una più ampia gamma di procedure rispetto a una sala convenzionale. Una risposta economicamente conveniente nello scenario sanitario in evoluzione.
Un ambiente versatile || KBA3

Un ambiente versatile

Man mano che le tipologie delle procedure chirurgiche si evolvono, passando da interventi a cielo aperto a tecniche mininvasive, i chirurghi necessitano di una sala operatoria che costituisca una sola soluzione "ibrida". I sistemi di imaging radiologico avanzati Allura Xper di Philips e il tavolo operatorio altamente flessibile MAGNUS di MAQUET insieme forniscono una versatilità eccezionale per una cura su misura per il paziente.
Una proficua collaborazione || KBA4

Una proficua collaborazione

In quanto leader globali nel settore della radiologia medica e interventistica, abbiamo cercato di collaborare con un partner di alto profilo per sviluppare una soluzione integrata che disponesse della flessibilità necessaria per risolvere le esigenze di una sala operatoria realmente multifunzionale. Gli elevati standard del MAQUET GETINGE GROUP e le soluzioni innovative che propongono con il tavolo operatorio e nel settore dei sistemi medicali fanno di questa azienda un partner ideale. L'unione di queste tecnologie ha portato a risultati eccellenti. Il connubio tra imaging radiologico fisso ad alta risoluzione dei nostri sistemi Allura Xper e design ergonomico del tavolo operatorio MAGNUS detta nuovi standard in fatto di mobilità e posizionamento, per rendere le procedure più confortevoli sia per i chirurghi che per i pazienti.
L'eccellenza deriva dall'integrazione || KBA4

L'eccellenza deriva dall'integrazione

La nostra collaborazione con MAQUET ha lo scopo di migliorare la funzionalità ibrida. I chirurghi avranno a disposizione una sala progettata per le procedure complesse e facilmente adattabile a un'ampia gamma di tipologie di intervento. L'integrazione fra il sistema radiologico Allura Xper e il tavolo operatorio MAGNUS offre funzionalità avanzate, grazie a movimenti strettamente sincronizzati. Controllo automatico della posizione, efficienti procedure di inseguimento del bolo (Bolus Chase) e strumenti software 3D avanzati non sono che alcune delle caratteristiche salienti. Per il tavolo operatorio MAGNUS è disponibile un piano portapaziente radiotrasparente per le procedure endovascolari o un piano modulare per interventi chirurgici a cielo aperto.
