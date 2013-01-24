Homepage
QLAB Software di quantificazione per ecografia cardiovascolare

QLAB Analisi cardiaca

Software di quantificazione per ecografia cardiovascolare

QLAB 10 è concepito per semplificare la raccolta dei dati necessari per decisioni che possono determinare un'assistenza di qualità al paziente e grandi prestazioni. È possibile vedere e interrogare i dati on-cart e off-cart per migliorare l'efficienza del flusso di lavoro nel reparto.

Quantificazione cardiaca 3D (3DQ)

È possibile visualizzare, stratificare ed esaminare i volumi 3D con la Quantificazione cardiaca 3D (3DQ), oltre che misurare la distanza e le aree da viste MPR bidimensionali per ottenere parametri calcolati quali volume biplanare e massa LV e frazione di eiezione. È inoltre possibile manipolare i piani 2D per realizzare una visione bidimensionale biplanare più precisa della frazione di eiezione, senza problemi di allineamento.
Quantificazione dello spessore medio‑intimale (IMT)

Misurazione automatica dello spessore medio-intimale della carotide. Accesso rapido e semplice ai dati IMT.
Mitral Valve Navigatorᴬᴵ (MVNᴬᴵ)

Strumento guidato facile da usare che permette di ottenere come supporto un elenco completo di misure anatomiche e calcoli relativi alla valvola mitralica. Richiede un volume da Live 3D TEE. Modello di facile interpretazione in otto passaggi guidati. Possibilità di acquisire ulteriori misure di base riguardanti l'anulus e il lembo in soli quattro passaggi.
Quantificazione cardiaca 3D avanzata (3DQA)

Misurazione di volumi endocardici del ventricolo sinistro, gittata sistolica e frazione di eiezione 3D reale mediante il rilevamento semiautomatico dei contorni nello spazio tridimensionale. Valutazione dei tempi di ciascuno dei 17 volumi regionali minimi e determinazione di un indice di sincronia per tutti i segmenti del volume o per un gruppo di segmenti selezionabili dall'utente. Q-App semiautomatizzata per misurare la frazione di eiezione 3D globale senza ipotesi geometriche. Contemporaneamente fornisce anche informazioni sui tempi per la valutazione dell'insufficienza cardiaca.
Regione di interesse (ROI)

Questo plug-in fornisce ecografia con mezzo di contrasto e immagini a colori e consente di estrarre dati acustici dalle immagini.
Accuratezza e velocità || Flusso di lavoro efficiente

Calcoli rapidi e accurati della frazione di eiezione

Essendo una componente essenziale di quasi tutti gli esami ecografici, la frazione di eiezione è tra i principali parametri dell'ecografia cardiovascolare in grado di prevedere l'imminente disfunzione del ventricolo sinistro e l'aggravamento clinico ed è un importante fattore da prendere in considerazione quando si pianifica una correzione chirurgica. La suite di soluzioni QLAB per la frazione di eiezione (EF): Automated 2D Cardiac Quantificationᴬᴵ – a2DQᴬᴵ, Automated Cardiac Motion Quantificationᴬᴵ – aCMQᴬᴵ, Cardiac 3D Quantification – 3DQ, Quantificazione cardiaca 3D avanzata – 3DQ Advanced
Quantificazione dello strain (SQ)

Questa Q-App fornisce dati funzionali sulle velocità dal Doppler tissutale e consente di calcolare spostamento, sforzo e strain rate.
Automated 2D Cardiac Quantificationᴬᴵ (a2DQᴬᴵ)

Rilevamento automatico dei contorni del ventricolo sinistro. Accesso rapido e comprovato a frazione di eiezione e volumi 2D. Possibilità di scegliere fra il metodo biplanare di Simpson e lo spostamento anulare del movimento tissutale (TMAD) (utilizzando il movimento anulare). Strumento ideale per ogni laboratorio di ecografia, a2DQᴬᴵ fornisce la frazione di eiezione 2D con un solo clic per ogni paziente senza tracce manuali. TMAD costituisce un indice convalidato correlato alla frazione di eiezione, il che è particolarmente utile per pazienti tecnicamente difficili.
Meno supposizioni || Flusso di lavoro efficiente

Meno supposizioni nella diagnosi di ischemia

L'eco stress può costituire la prima linea di difesa nella diagnosi di ischemia. Ma se lo studio non produce risultati, si rivela uno spreco di tempo sia ai fini della diagnosi che del trattamento. Philips ha sviluppato tecnologie per i sistemi ecografici che semplificano la produzione delle immagini necessarie per ottenere risultati decisivi. I cristalli PureWave assicurano una qualità dell'immagine eccezionale a frequenze comprese tra 1 e 5 MHz e consentono la generazione di immagini da pazienti tecnicamente difficili con una grande penetrazione del fascio e pochi artefatti. Il trasduttore X5-1 xMATRIX con iRotate è un modo innovativo per completare il protocollo dell'eco stress dalla stessa finestra senza che sia necessario spostare il trasduttore.
Automated Cardiac Motion Quantificationᴬᴵ (aCMQᴬᴵ)

Basata su speckle tracking 2D. Posiziona automaticamente una ROI in base alla vista anatomica selezionata e genera misurazioni della funzione miocardica sia globale che regionale. Offre visualizzazioni in forma di tabella, mappa polare a 17 segmenti e una serie di forme d'onda. Sono inoltre disponibili frazione di eiezione (EF) ventricolare sinistra e volume telesistolico (ESV) e telediastolico (EDV). Un modo rapido e semplice per ottenere sia EF che GLS contemporaneamente sulle immagini acquisite.
Gestione || Flusso di lavoro efficiente

Gestione dei pazienti con insufficienza cardiaca

La terapia di resincronizzazione cardiaca è in grado di migliorare le percentuali di sopravvivenza dei pazienti con insufficienza cardiaca che rispondono a tale trattamento. Tuttavia il metodo di valutazione consolidato non sempre lascia prevedere una risposta positiva, traducendosi in un uso inefficace di una terapia costosa. Qualsiasi nuovo metodo di valutazione deve essere integrato facilmente in studi ecografici standard. QLAB offre strumenti completi di quantificazione 2D e 3D avanzati per la valutazione di pazienti con insufficienza cardiaca, tramite lo studio dello spessore medio-intimale – IMT, Automated Cardiac Motion Quantification – aCMQᴬᴵ e Quantificazione cardiaca 3D avanzata – 3DQ Advanced.
CMQ Stress

Basato sulla tecnologia di speckle tracking 2D, fornisce un metodo per valutare la funzionalità cardiaca globale, regionale e locale a riposo e al culmine dello sforzo. Interfaccia rapida e semplice da usare, espressamente progettata per gli esami eco stress.
QLAB è pensato per i clinici || Flusso di lavoro efficiente

Quantificazione di provata efficacia

QLAB è per i clinici che attribuiscono importanza alla quantificazione di provata efficacia per esami più semplici da eseguire, maggiormente riproducibili e in grado di apportare nuovi livelli di informazioni cliniche. Per i clinici che desiderano visualizzare, manipolare e misurare set di dati 3D con refertazione completa delle misurazioni. Per i clinici che necessitano di strumenti di analisi avanzata delle immagini per la quantificazione 2D, 3D e Color Doppler e per studi con contrasto. Per i clinici che desiderano usufruire della visualizzazione cardiaca off-cart, del rendering e della quantificazione avanzata in modalità 2D, a colori e 3D con la possibilità di creare file in formato BMP, TIF, JPG, MOV, WMV e AVI con rapidità e semplicità.

