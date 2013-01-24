QLAB Analisi cardiaca

Termini di ricerca
QLAB 10 è concepito per semplificare la raccolta dei dati necessari per decisioni che possono determinare un'assistenza di qualità al paziente e grandi prestazioni. È possibile vedere e interrogare i dati on-cart e off-cart per migliorare l'efficienza del flusso di lavoro nel reparto.
Richiedi contatto
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Quantificazione cardiaca 3D (3DQ)
Quantificazione dello spessore medio‑intimale (IMT)
Mitral Valve Navigatorᴬᴵ (MVNᴬᴵ)
Quantificazione cardiaca 3D avanzata (3DQA)
Regione di interesse (ROI)
Calcoli rapidi e accurati della frazione di eiezione
Quantificazione dello strain (SQ)
Automated 2D Cardiac Quantificationᴬᴵ (a2DQᴬᴵ)
Meno supposizioni nella diagnosi di ischemia
Automated Cardiac Motion Quantificationᴬᴵ (aCMQᴬᴵ)
Gestione dei pazienti con insufficienza cardiaca
CMQ Stress
Quantificazione di provata efficacia
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Note:
I contenuti presenti nella pagina che segue contengono informazioni rivolte esclusivamente agli OPERATORI SANITARI, in quanto si riferiscono a prodotti rientranti nella categoria dei dispositivi medici che richiedono l’impiego o l’intervento da parte di professionisti del settore medico-sanitario.