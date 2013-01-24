Philips - Fai clic qui per accedere alla home page
Homepage
$

Termini di ricerca

Trilogy Ventilatore ospedaliero

Trilogy EV300

Ventilatore ospedaliero

Trova prodotti simili

Il ventilatore Trilogy EV300 offre prestazioni superiori nella ventilazione non invasiva (NIV) e invasiva (IV), consentendo ai pazienti di essere trattati con un unico dispositivo per tutta la durata della degenza ospedaliera, indipendentemente da eventuali cambiamenti delle condizioni. Trilogy EV300 è progettato per restare con il paziente, consentendo al personale di risparmiare tempo e fatica quando è necessario spostare il paziente da un reparto all'altro.

Contattaci

Specifiche Tecniche

Ventilation modes
Ventilation modes
A/C-PC
  • Controllo assistito (pressione controllata)
A/C-VC
  • Controllo assistito (volume controllato)
CPAP
  • Pressione positiva continua delle vie aeree
PSV
  • Ventilazione a pressione di supporto
S/T
  • Ventilazione spontanea/temporizzata
SIMV-PC
  • Ventilazione forzata intermittente sincronizzata (pressione controllata)
SIMV-VC
  • Ventilazione forzata intermittente sincronizzata (volume controllato)
Physical
Physical
Weight
  • 6,3 kg con batteria hot swap
Size
  • P x L x A: 19,3 cm x 28,6 cm x 24,5 cm (7,6" x 11,25" x 9,65")
Screen dimensions
  • 20,32 cm (8")
Ingress protection
  • Indice di protezione IP22: protezione da caduta di liquidi con inclinazione massima 15 gradi.
Oxygen
Oxygen
Low flow
  • Da 0 a 30 l/min; 10 psi max
High pressure
  • Da 2100 a 4500 mmHg (da 41 a 87 psi)
Magnet 1.5T
Magnet 1.5T
I:E ratio
  • Da 9,9:1 a 1:9,9
Measured and displayed patient parameters
Measured and displayed patient parameters
Tidal volume (Vti or Vte)
  • Da 0 a 2000 ml
Minute ventilation (MinVent)
  • Da 0 a 30 l/min
Leak
  • Da 0 a 200 l/min
Respiratory rate (RR)
  • Da 0 a 90 BPM
Peak inspiratory flow PIF
  • Da 0 a 200 l/min
Peak inspiratory pressure PIP
  • Da 0 a 90 cmH₂O
Mean airway pressure
  • Da 0 a 90 cmH₂O
Spontaneous triggered breaths
  • Dallo 0 al 100%
Dynamic compliance (Dyn C)
  • Da 1 a 100 ml/cmH₂O
Dynamic resistance (Dyn R)
  • Da 5 a 200 cmH₂O/l/sec
Dynamic plateau pressure
  • Da 0 a 90 cmH₂O
Auto-PEEP
  • Da 0 a 20 cmH₂O
FiO₂ with FiO₂ sensor
  • Dal 21 al 100%
SpO₂ with pulse oximeter
  • Dallo 0 al 100%
Pulse rate with pulse oximeter
  • Da 18 a 321 bpm
EtCO₂ with CO₂ accessory
  • Da 0 a 150 mmHg
Electrical
Electrical
AC input voltage
  • 100 V - 240 V, 50/60 Hz, 1,7 - 0,6 A
DC input voltage
  • 12/24 V 6,5 A
Li-ion batteries
  • Batt. ioni di litio int./hot swap: 7,5 ore per ciascuna durata nom. tot. (in conf. a IEC 80601-2-72)
Charge time for battery
  • Tempo di carica per batteria interna e rimovibile: da 0% a 80% in 2,5 ore, da 0% a 100% in 3,5 ore
Alarms
Alarms
Inspiratory Pressure
  • 1 - 90 cmH₂O
Tidal Volume
  • OFF, 10 - 2000 ml
Minute Ventilation
  • OFF, 0,2 - 30 l/min
Respiratory Rate
  • OFF, 1 - 90 BPM
Circuit Disconnection
  • OFF, 5 - 60 sec
Apnea Interval
  • 5 - 60 sec
EasyDiagnost Eleva
EasyDiagnost Eleva
Storage temperature
  • Temperatura: da -25 °C a 70 °C Umidità relativa: dal 5% al 93% UR, senza condensa
Environmental
Environmental
Operating Conditions
  • Da 0 °C a 40 °C, 5%-90% UR (no condensa), press. atm. 465-795 mmHg, altit.: da -384,35 m a 3953,56 m
Transient operating temp
  • Da -20 °C a 50 °C
Controls
Controls
AVAPS with passive circuit
  • Solo modalità PSV, S/T e A/C-PC
Tidal volume
  • Da 35 a 2000 ml su circuiti a flusso attivo e bitubo, da 50 a 2000 ml su circuiti PAP attivi e pass.
Breath rate
  • Da 0 a 80 BPM
PEEP
  • 0 - 35 cmH₂0 per circuiti attivi 3 - 25 cmH₂0 per circuiti passivi
EPAP/CPAP
  • 3 - 25 cmH₂0
IPAP
  • 3 - 60 cmH₂O
Pressure support/control
  • 0 - 60 cmH₂0
Inspiratory time
  • 0,3 - 5,0 sec
Rise time
  • 0-6 sec
Triggering and cycling
  • Off, Auto-Trak, Auto-Trak sensibile e Trigger di flusso
Flow trigger sensitivity
  • 0,5 - 9 l/min
Flow cycle sensitivity
  • Dal 10 al 90% del picco di flusso
Flow pattern
  • Quadra, rampa
FiO₂
  • 21% - 100%
Inspiratory time min/max
  • 0,3 - 3,0 sec
Backup ventilation
  • ON - OFF
Standards
Standards
General
  • IEC 60601-1-1 Apparecchi elettromedicali. Parte 1-1: Norme generali per la sicurezza
Collateral
  • IEC 60601-1-11 Ambiente di cura domiciliare secondo l'utilizzo durante il trasporto
Particular
  • ISO 80601-2-72 Parte 2-72 ISO 80601-2-12 Par. 2-12 ISO 80601-2-61 Par. 2-61 ISO 80601-2-55 Par. 2-55
Wireless communication
  • Bluetooth v4.1, ISO/IEC 18092:2013, 21481 ed 2.0, 14443 ed 2.0, WLAN Std: IEEE 802.11 (2012) b/g/n

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
Sei un operatore sanitario?
Campo obbligatorio
Invia Annulla

Note:

I contenuti presenti nella pagina che segue contengono informazioni rivolte esclusivamente agli OPERATORI SANITARI, in quanto si riferiscono a prodotti rientranti nella categoria dei dispositivi medici che richiedono l’impiego o l’intervento da parte di professionisti del settore medico-sanitario.