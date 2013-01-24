Il ventilatore Trilogy EV300 offre prestazioni superiori nella ventilazione non invasiva (NIV) e invasiva (IV), consentendo ai pazienti di essere trattati con un unico dispositivo per tutta la durata della degenza ospedaliera, indipendentemente da eventuali cambiamenti delle condizioni. Trilogy EV300 è progettato per restare con il paziente, consentendo al personale di risparmiare tempo e fatica quando è necessario spostare il paziente da un reparto all'altro.