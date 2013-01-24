Homepage
Philips - Fai clic qui per accedere alla home page

Termini di ricerca

EPIQ Ecografo per la salute della donna

EPIQ 7

Ecografo per la salute della donna

Trova prodotti simili

EPIQ 7 offre prestazioni cliniche insuperabili per affrontare le sfide sempre più impegnative delle pratiche di ostetricia e ginecologia.

Contattaci

Galleria multimediale

Caratteristiche
xMATRIX || KBA1

xMATRIX, una tecnologia dei trasduttori innovativa

Non esistono al mondo altri sistemi ecografici di livello premium che possano vantare una gamma di trasduttori a ultrasuoni più completa e innovativa. Semplicemente agendo su un pulsante, xMATRIX permette di lavorare in tutte le modalità con un unico trasduttore: 2D, 3D/4D, Live xPlane, Live MPR, MPR, Doppler, Color Doppler e CPA.
nSIGHT Imaging || KBA2

nSIGHT Imaging offre un approccio completamente nuovo all'ecografia

L'architettura nSIGHT Imaging brevettata da Philips offre un approccio assolutamente nuovo e senza compromessi per la formazione delle immagini ecografiche. A differenza dei sistemi convenzionali, che compongono l'immagine linea dopo linea, nSIGHT crea immagini con risoluzione ottimale a livello dei pixel. Oltre all'uso di un nuovo beamformer di precisione integrato, l'architettura nSIGHT Imaging supporta un processamento parallelo massivo. Questa straordinaria architettura è in grado di acquisire enormi quantità di dati acustici e di ricostruire in tempo reale i fasci con messa a fuoco ottimale, assicurando una precisa risoluzione di ogni pixel presente nell'immagine.
PureWave || KBA3

PureWave: la capacità di acquisire immagini sui pazienti tecnicamente difficili

L'esclusiva tecnologia a cristalli PureWave di Philips vanta una provata efficacia clinica per quanto riguarda la penetrazione del fascio in pazienti difficili da esaminare. I cristalli puri e uniformi PureWave sono più efficienti dell'85% rispetto ai materiali convenzionali e assicurano prestazioni eccezionali. Questa tecnologia garantisce una penetrazione migliore del fascio assicurando una risoluzione dei dettagli eccellente.
Imaging eccezionale durante tutti i t... || KBA4

Imaging eccezionale durante tutti i trimestri

La suite di sofisticati trasduttori di EPIQ 7 soddisfa le esigenze delle indagini ginecologiche più complesse, dal primo al terzo trimestre.
Flusso di lavoro avanzato || KBA4

Flusso di lavoro avanzato, ergonomia eccezionale, incredibile facilità di trasporto

EPIQ 7 ha rivoluzionato l'esperienza degli utenti per i sistemi ecografici di livello premium. Semplicità d'uso, flusso di lavoro, ergonomia e trasportabilità. Abbiamo rivoluzionato l'interazione dell'utilizzatore con il sistema ecografico da ogni punto di vista, pur mantenendo intatta l'intuitività d'uso e l'estrema silenziosità.
Interfaccia a sfioramento simile a qu... || KBA4

Interfaccia a sfioramento, simile a quella di un tablet, per una navigazione più facile

L'interfaccia a sfioramento, come su un tablet, consente di accedere rapidamente alle funzioni del sistema e di completare un esame eseguendo il 40% in meno di movimenti in estensione e il 15% in meno di passaggi.
Ergonomia eccezionale || KBA4

Ergonomia eccezionale per ridurre le lesioni da sforzo ripetuto

L'ampio monitor e il pannello di controllo di EPIQ possono essere orientati per ottenere il corretto allineamento ergonomico durante l'esecuzione dell'esame, da seduti e in piedi. Il grande schermo da 21,5" facilita la visualizzazione pressoché in ogni ambiente. EPIQ 7 dispone di quattro connettori per trasduttori, dotati di illuminazione ambientale, che facilitano la scelta del trasduttore durante un esame.
Straordinaria trasportabilità || KBA4

La straordinaria facilità di trasporto consente di effettuare esami ovunque

Il sistema EPIQ 7 è il più leggero nella sua categoria e può essere trasportato facilmente su pavimentazioni in piastrelle o moquette. È possibile impostarlo in modalità di funzionamento latente (sleep mode), spostarlo e riavviarlo in pochi secondi. Per agevolare il trasporto, è possibile ridurre l'altezza dello strumento richiudendo il monitor e avvolgendo i cavi sugli appositi ganci del carrello.
Silenziosità da biblioteca || KBA4

Silenziosità da biblioteca per le sale d'esame più piccole

Il sistema EPIQ 7 è estremamente silenzioso. Un test del rumore ha stabilito che opera a 37–41 dB, ovvero a un livello di rumorosità analogo a quello di una biblioteca, una caratteristica molto apprezzata nelle sale di ecografia e nelle sale d'esame più piccole.
DICOM multimodalità || KBA4

Il sistema integra funzionalità DICOM multimodalità che agevolano il riesame

È possibile visualizzare immagini DICOM provenienti da sistemi TC, MN, RM, mammografici ed ecografici direttamente sul sistema EPIQ, per confrontare con facilità esami precedenti e attuali, senza utilizzare una stazione di lettura esterna, e perfino rivedere le immagini multimodalità durante l'imaging live. È inoltre possibile includere le immagini affiancate per il confronto nella documentazione dell'esame.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
Sei un operatore sanitario?
Campo obbligatorio
Invia Annulla

Note:

I contenuti presenti nella pagina che segue contengono informazioni rivolte esclusivamente agli OPERATORI SANITARI, in quanto si riferiscono a prodotti rientranti nella categoria dei dispositivi medici che richiedono l’impiego o l’intervento da parte di professionisti del settore medico-sanitario.