CX50 Sistema ecografico

CX50 Al posto letto

Sistema ecografico

Certezza della visualizzazione di immagini di qualità eccezionale per le procedure e il blocco nervoso con guida ecografica, anche sui pazienti tecnicamente più impegnativi.

Caratteristiche
Tecnologie di qualità superiore || Potenti prestazioni di imaging

Qualità delle immagini di livello premium per l'anestesia loco-regionale

Il sistema CX50 POC integra prestazioni estreme grazie alle tecnologie di livello premium ereditate dai sistemi ecografici su carrello di qualità superiore Epiq e Affiniti, come PureWave, SonoCT e XRES. Le immagini di qualità elevata conferiscono la capacità di visualizzare in maniera rapida e affidabile la sonoanatomia, individuare il nervo e vedere l'ago durante tutta la procedura.
Funzione Needle Visualization || Efficienza del flusso di lavor

Funzione Needle Visualization per accentuare la visualizzazione dell'ago

Durante le procedure effettuate sotto guida ecografica, è possibile servirsi della funzione di visualizzazione dell'ago del sistema CX50 POC per il posizionamento di cateteri e altri interventi invasivi. L'ago appare accentuato nell'immagine senza compromettere la visione del tessuto circostante, per offrire una visibilità eccezionale della regione anatomica e una maggiore affidabilità diagnostica.
SonoCT e XRES || Funzionalità avanzate

SonoCT e XRES migliorano la qualità dell'immagine e riducono il rumore

Componendo l'immagine da fotogrammi acquisiti con angolazioni multiple in tempo reale, SonoCT fornisce una qualità straordinariamente elevata. Il processo adattivo di XRES elimina praticamente tutti gli artefatti dovuti allo speckle e migliora la chiarezza delle immagini e la definizione dei margini. XRES è supportato da tutti i trasduttori di imaging.
Imaging PureWave || Potenti prestazioni di imaging

Imaging PureWave per i pazienti tecnicamente difficili

La tecnologia PureWave diventa trasportabile: è la più grande innovazione tecnologica degli ultimi 40 anni nel campo dei materiali piezoelettrici per trasduttori. Oltre un milione di esami ecografici ha beneficiato dell'eccezionale penetrazione del fascio e dell'eccellente risoluzione del campo lontano di PureWave, eccellente sui blocchi profondi e sui pazienti tecnicamente difficili e in grado di fornire immagini 2D di elevata qualità. Oggi è possibile avvalersi della qualità dell'immagine di PureWave anche per l'anestesia loco-regionale.
Trasportabilità || Efficienza del flusso di lavor

Trasportabilità per facilitare gli spostamenti

Il sistema CX50 POC può essere trasportato dove serve. Il carrello assicura facilità e agilità di manovra negli ambienti di assistenza perioperatoria come in qualsiasi area dell'ospedale. CX50 POC è la soluzione ideale per l'uso in più sedi. Grazie alla pratica custodia da viaggio, se necessario, può essere comodamente trasportato anche in sedi periferiche a supporto di procedure di blocco nervoso.
Standard di riferimento per la sicurezza dei dati

Standard di riferimento per la sicurezza dei dati

Philips riconosce l'importanza della protezione del sistema ecografico e della tutela della riservatezza dei dati dei pazienti. La funzionalità di sicurezza mette a disposizione una strategia di difesa approfondita su cinque livelli: firewall, hardening del sistema operativo, protezione antimalware, controllo degli accessi e crittografia dei dati dei pazienti. Ogni livello svolge un ruolo fondamentale contribuendo al contrasto degli hacker, alla difesa contro i malware e alla lotta agli accessi non autorizzati.
Alimentazione a batteria || Efficienza del flusso di lavor

Il funzionamento a batteria permette il risparmio di tempo

Il funzionamento a batteria e l'accensione istantanea sono soltanto alcune delle caratteristiche che permettono di preparare il sistema in modo facile e rapido nell'ambiente perioperatorio, nonché di visualizzare la sonoanatomia e identificare il target. CX50 POC permette di usufruire di una qualità dell'immagine eccezionale per tutti i pazienti sottoposti a procedure di blocco nervoso.
Adattatore multiporta || Efficienza del flusso di lavor

L'adattatore multiporta permette di cambiare i trasduttori con facilità

Questo adattatore permette di collegare al sistema tre trasduttori di imaging, così da poter cambiare trasduttore con facilità durante l'esame.
iSCAN || Efficienza del flusso di lavor

Ottimizzazione automatica ed efficiente delle immagini grazie ad iSCAN

L'ottimizzazione delle immagini è resa semplice da iSCAN, con la pressione di un solo pulsante è possibile ottenere immagini esclusive e segnali Doppler efficaci, così da dedicare meno tempo all'esame e più tempo alla cura dei pazienti.
Easy Clip

Easy Clip per cavi liberi da grovigli

Easy Clip, la nostra innovativa soluzione di gestione dei cavi, consente di evitare grovigli.
Refertazione da remoto

Refertazione da remoto – Telexy Qpath

La funzione di refertazione da remoto* offre ai medici l'accesso remoto alla soluzione di flusso di lavoro POCUS Telexy Qpath**, permettendo loro di interagire con le immagini ecografiche e i fogli di lavoro Qpath direttamente dal sistema. La possibilità di completare e approvare i referti degli esami ecografici al posto letto migliora significativamente il flusso di lavoro del pronto soccorso.

