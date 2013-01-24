CX50 Al posto letto

Termini di ricerca
Certezza della visualizzazione di immagini di qualità eccezionale per le procedure e il blocco nervoso con guida ecografica, anche sui pazienti tecnicamente più impegnativi.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Qualità delle immagini di livello premium per l'anestesia loco-regionale
Funzione Needle Visualization per accentuare la visualizzazione dell'ago
SonoCT e XRES migliorano la qualità dell'immagine e riducono il rumore
Imaging PureWave per i pazienti tecnicamente difficili
Trasportabilità per facilitare gli spostamenti
Standard di riferimento per la sicurezza dei dati
Il funzionamento a batteria permette il risparmio di tempo
L'adattatore multiporta permette di cambiare i trasduttori con facilità
Ottimizzazione automatica ed efficiente delle immagini grazie ad iSCAN
Easy Clip per cavi liberi da grovigli
Refertazione da remoto – Telexy Qpath
I contenuti presenti nella pagina che segue contengono informazioni rivolte esclusivamente agli OPERATORI SANITARI, in quanto si riferiscono a prodotti rientranti nella categoria dei dispositivi medici che richiedono l’impiego o l’intervento da parte di professionisti del settore medico-sanitario.