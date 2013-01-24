Homepage
DigitalDiagnost Soluzioni radiografiche digitali

DigitalDiagnost

Soluzioni radiografiche digitali

Produttività eccezionale con la radiografia digitale (DR) , con sale ad alte prestazioni e ibride, fino a un pronto soccorso all'avanguardia. È possibile scegliere la configurazione più adatta alle proprie applicazioni, flusso di lavoro e budget.

Caratteristiche
Contrasto senza radiazione diffusa

Philips SkyFlow produce immagini radiografiche digitali con contrasto ottimizzato anche se acquisite senza griglia. Riduce l'effetto della radiazione diffusa per gli esami toracici al posto letto. SkyFlow è il primo algoritmo del settore per la correzione degli effetti della radiazione diffusa nei sistemi portatili per radiografie toraciche senza interazione con l’operatore L’algoritmo si adatta automaticamente alla tipologia di paziente esaminato.
DigitalDiagnost in pronto soccorso

Quando il pronto soccorso è affollato di persone, macchinari e cavi, occorre una soluzione DR semplice e performante. Incorporate un sistema DR wireless di livello premium di Philips nel pronto soccorso, nelle zone risveglio e nei centri traumatologici Impiegando soltanto una sospensione da soffitto motorizzata e un detettore SkyPlate, rimane più spazio per le apparecchiature di emergenza e attorno al paziente.
Sala per esami toracici DigitalDiagnost

Spesso capita di dover eseguire esami radiografici su molti pazienti nella sala per esami toracici, che a volte viene anche utilizzata come soluzione di riserva se la sala DR principale è occupata. Con una sala DR DigitalDiagnost per esami toracici è possibile eseguire rapidamente l'intera gamma di esami toracici, incluse esposizioni di pazienti allettati e in sedia a rotelle. Questa sala può essere utilizzata anche come soluzione versatile per esami di radiografia digitale sull'apparato muscoloscheletrico, oltre che sulla colonna vertebrale, il cranio e altre estremità.
Detettore wireless portatile e leggero

I detettori SkyPlate disponibili in due formati migliorano il flusso di lavoro sia nelle diagnostiche fisse che nei sistemi mobili di Philips. La leggerezza de i dettettori SkyPlate stabilisce uno standard settoriale che permette il loro impiego dove è necessario. .
Condivisione senza limiti

La condivisione dei detettori Sky Plate permette un impiego efficiente del budget a disposizione . Essi aumentano la gamma di applicazioni specialistiche e la disponibilità dei due formati estende le possibilità di impiego sia nei sistemi mobili che in quelli fissi.
Eleva: la piattaforma comune

Eleva è una piattaforma comune, facile da apprendere e da utilizzare. Progettata per semplificare il lavoro dei reparti di radiologia, offre una serie di strumenti intelligenti, quali impostazioni ottimizzate per l'esposizione e la fluoroscopia ed elaborazione istantanea delle immagini.
UNIQUE: elaborazione delle immagini senza pari

L'esclusiva elaborazione UNIQUE (UNified Image QUality Enhancement) permette di ottenere immagini eccellenti e di qualità costante in tutte le aree anatomiche. UNIQUE contribuisce al miglioramento della qualità immagine in ogni passaggio dell’elaborazione digitale, armonizzando il contrasto e accentuando i dettagli.
Motorizzazione totale della sala DR

Con la completa motorizzazione del sistema DigitalDiagnost , è possibile posizionare automaticamente il detettore e il tubo attorno ai pazienti, ottimizzando il flusso di lavoro degli esami DR. I pazienti immobilizzati apprezzano in particolar modo il maggiore comfort derivante dalla non necessità di un loro continuo riposizionamento. Il controllo e la collimazione automatici del tubo, unitamente all'allineamento automatico di tubo e detettore, pongono al centro i pazienti anziché la tecnologia.
Sala DigitalDiagnost High Performance

In una sala ad alte prestazioni DigitalDiagnost si possono comodamente eseguire esami su oltre 250 pazienti al giorno, grazie alla motorizzazione su 5 assi della sospensione a soffitto e al supporto verticale fisso o mobile. Il supporto verticale mobile offre un'efficienza eccezionale negli esami svolti con il paziente in piedi, trasverso-laterali e da sotto il lettino. Con la motorizzazione completa è possibile passare rapidamente da esami sul lettino a esami toracici senza riposizionare il paziente.
Sala DigitalDiagnost Flex

Una sala DR DigitalDiagnost Flex con un singolo detettore e sospensione a soffitto automatizzata, supporto verticale mobile e tavolo con piano a sbalzo con base girevole, consente l’effettuazione di esami espositivi per qualunque distretto anatomico del paziente. È possibile ridurre i riposizionamenti del paziente e ottenere la massima libertà di applicazione con impostazioni predefinite pressoché illimitate del tubo e del detettore montato sul braccio flessibile del supporto mobile.
Sala valore DigitalDiagnost

Dotata di potter bucky per detettori SkyPlate, la sala DR Philips DigitalDiagnost Value è un buon punto di partenza per entrare nel mondo della radiografia digitale di alta qualità o può essere utilizzata come sala DR aggiuntiva. Scoprite i vantaggi dei sistemi DR Philips, come la famosa elaborazione delle immagini UNIQUE e l'intuitiva interfaccia utente Eleva. Il detettore SkyPlate di grandi dimensioni può essere spostato dal tavolo al teleradiografo , entrambi dotati di apposito potter bucky,, oltre che utilizzato per esposizioni libere.

