Produttività eccezionale con la radiografia digitale (DR) , con sale ad alte prestazioni e ibride, fino a un pronto soccorso all'avanguardia. È possibile scegliere la configurazione più adatta alle proprie applicazioni, flusso di lavoro e budget.
Contrasto senza radiazione diffusa
DigitalDiagnost in pronto soccorso
Sala per esami toracici DigitalDiagnost
Detettore wireless portatile e leggero
Condivisione senza limiti
Eleva: la piattaforma comune
UNIQUE: elaborazione delle immagini senza pari
Motorizzazione totale della sala DR
Sala DigitalDiagnost High Peformance
Sala DigitalDiagnost Flex
Sala valore DigitalDiagnost
I contenuti presenti nella pagina che segue contengono informazioni rivolte esclusivamente agli OPERATORI SANITARI, in quanto si riferiscono a prodotti rientranti nella categoria dei dispositivi medici che richiedono l’impiego o l’intervento da parte di professionisti del settore medico-sanitario.