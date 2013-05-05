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Fuori produzione

ActionFitCuffie sport con archetto

SHQ3000/10

2.7

| (19) Recensioni

Progettate per lo sport

La struttura impermeabile e l'agente antibatterico, che consente di eliminare i germi, rendono queste cuffie perfette per chi ama il fitness

Vedi tutti i vantaggi

Regolabili

Progettate per lo sport

  • ActionFit

  • Arancioni e grigie

Anti sudore

Anti sudore

Il design prevede un sistema di protezione impermeabile che protegge le cuffie dai danni provocati dal sudore

Cuffie con isolamento acustico per ridurre al minimo i rumori ambientali

Cuffie con isolamento acustico per ridurre al minimo i rumori ambientali

Grazie alla funzione di isolamento acustico, potrai ascoltare musica più nitida a volume più basso rispetto a quello consentito dalle cuffie normali. Sulla base di approfonditi studi sull'anatomia del canale uditivo, il design Angled Acoustic con isolamento acustico isola perfettamente il canale uditivo e la sorgente audio eliminando i rumori di sottofondo indesiderati garantendo un trasferimento diretto dell'audio all'interno dell'orecchio. Anche con un volume moderato, quindi, è possibile distinguere i dettagli musicali senza rumori ambientali. I cuscinetti per gli auricolari sono disponibili in tre misure per una perfetta vestibilità.

Auricolari ultra morbidi per il massimo comfort

Auricolari ultra morbidi per il massimo comfort

I cuscinetti ultra morbidi disponibili in 3 misure di questi auricolari Philips si posizionano nell'orecchio senza esercitare pressione e bloccando il rumore esterno.

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

2.7

su 5

19

Recensioni

05/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wow what a bargain!

I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

05/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wow what a bargain!

I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

21/03/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Really great headphones

Bought these after trying others that always fell out when I was running! These are brilliant - ran 6 miles today no probs (and sound quality is great also).

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

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