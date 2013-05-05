Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
SHQ3000/10
Progettate per lo sport
La struttura impermeabile e l'agente antibatterico, che consente di eliminare i germi, rendono queste cuffie perfette per chi ama il fitness
ActionFit
Arancioni e grigie
Il design prevede un sistema di protezione impermeabile che protegge le cuffie dai danni provocati dal sudore
Grazie alla funzione di isolamento acustico, potrai ascoltare musica più nitida a volume più basso rispetto a quello consentito dalle cuffie normali. Sulla base di approfonditi studi sull'anatomia del canale uditivo, il design Angled Acoustic con isolamento acustico isola perfettamente il canale uditivo e la sorgente audio eliminando i rumori di sottofondo indesiderati garantendo un trasferimento diretto dell'audio all'interno dell'orecchio. Anche con un volume moderato, quindi, è possibile distinguere i dettagli musicali senza rumori ambientali. I cuscinetti per gli auricolari sono disponibili in tre misure per una perfetta vestibilità.
I cuscinetti ultra morbidi disponibili in 3 misure di questi auricolari Philips si posizionano nell'orecchio senza esercitare pressione e bloccando il rumore esterno.
2.7
su 5
19
Recensioni
Dyntan17
05/05/2013
United Kingdom
Wow what a bargain!
I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Fulford
05/05/2013
United Kingdom
Wow what a bargain!
I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
SusanC
21/03/2011
United Kingdom
Really great headphones
Bought these after trying others that always fell out when I was running! These are brilliant - ran 6 miles today no probs (and sound quality is great also).
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones