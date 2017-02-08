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  • Lascia respirare la pelle delicata
  • Lascia respirare la pelle delicata
  • Lascia respirare la pelle delicata
  • Lascia respirare la pelle delicata

Fuori produzione

Philips AventSucchietti Decorati

SCF172/15

4.6
| (42) Recensioni | 90% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Lascia respirare la pelle delicata
Le tettarelle Philips Avent, ortodontiche, piatte e simmetriche, non interferiscono con lo sviluppo naturale del palato, dei dentini e delle gengive. Tutti i succhietti Philips Avent sono in silicone, inodore e insapore. I colori possono variare.
Vedi tutti i vantaggi
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

il marchio più consigliato dalle mamme di tutto il mondo1

Il numero maggiore di fori consente alla pelle di respirare

Lascia respirare la pelle delicata

  • Calma con il comfort dell’aria

  • 6-18m

  • Ortodontico e senza BPA

  • Confezione da 1

Il numero maggiore di fori consente alla pelle del tuo bimbo di respirare

Il numero maggiore di fori consente alla pelle del tuo bimbo di respirare

La pelle ha bisogno di respirare, soprattutto quella del tuo bimbo. Il nostro scudo presenta 6 fori per un maggiore passaggio d'aria, consentendo di ridurre le irritazioni sulla pelle.

Per uno sviluppo naturale del cavo orale

Per uno sviluppo naturale del cavo orale

La nostra tettarella piatta in silicone ha una forma simmetrica che rispetta il palato, i denti e le gengive del tuo bimbo o della tua bimba durante la crescita.

Fabbricati presso il nostro pluripremiato sito nel Regno Unito

Fabbricati presso il nostro pluripremiato sito nel Regno Unito

Puoi avere la certezza che il comfort del tuo bimbo sia in buone mani. Il succhietto è stato fabbricato presso il nostro pluripremiato sito nel Regno Unito*.

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

4.6

su 5

42

Recensioni

90%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

2

08/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Soother

This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

08/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Soother

This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

08/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy accepted by my kids and comes in lovely designs and colours

Philips Avent soothers they are my favourite. I have used it previously with my daughter who is eight now and now I'm using with my 12 months old boy. I love the wide choice of designs and colours. This soothers comes in the pack of 2. One of the soother is clear colour with orange handle and the middle is designed with cars (red, blue, purple and orange colours). The second soother is clear blue colour with red handle and middle been designed with colourful cars and tracks. Both soothers comes with snap on hygienic cap to keep them clean when not in use. This soothers are orthodontic and BPA-free. This soothers comes from the age range of 6-18 months. They are only the one soothers my kids would take and I would highly recommend them.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

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Esclusioni di responsabilità

  1. Sulla base di un'indagine online del 2024 sulla soddisfazione dei clienti condotta a livello globale su un campione di 8.139 donne consumatrici di marchi e prodotti per la cura dei bambini. 

  1. Il marchio di succhietti numero 1 al mondo

  2. Per motivi di igiene, sostituire i succhietti dopo 4 settimane di utilizzo

  3. La nostra gamma supporta le mamme e i bambini in ogni fase dello sviluppo

  4. Produttore dell'anno nel 2014