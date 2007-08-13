Guarda e gestisci le foto e gli album sia sul PC che su PhotoFrame

PhotoManager è il software di gestione delle foto per il tuo PC che si avvia automaticamente quando PhotoFrame viene collegato tramite USB2 al PC. Consente di guardare e gestire album e foto, in modalità affiancata, su PC o PhotoFrame. PhotoManager è compatibile con Windows 2000, XP e Windows Vista. Il software sarà compatibile con iPhoto e sarà disponibile per Mac OS entro settembre 2007.