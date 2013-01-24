Venduto il 2 milionesimo DAE

Sono orgoglioso della lunga e fortunata storia dei nostri defibrillatori semiautomatici esterni, noti anche con la sigla DAE, che negli ultimi vent'anni hanno contribuito a salvare vite umane ogni giorno. Oggi abbiamo raggiunto l'incredibile traguardo di due milioni di DAE distribuiti in tutto il mondo; continueremo a innovare e a fornire ai nostri clienti una tecnologia salvavita affidabile e facile da utilizzare.
Frans Van Houten
CEO, Philips
