Venduto il 2 milionesimo DAE

2 milioni di DAE venduti in tutto il mondo

Sono orgoglioso della lunga e fortunata storia dei nostri defibrillatori semiautomatici esterni, noti anche con la sigla DAE, che negli ultimi vent'anni hanno contribuito a salvare vite umane ogni giorno. Oggi abbiamo raggiunto l'incredibile traguardo di due milioni di DAE distribuiti in tutto il mondo; continueremo a innovare e a fornire ai nostri clienti una tecnologia salvavita affidabile e facile da utilizzare.

Frans Van Houten

CEO, Philips

23 anni di innovazioni

Il duemilionesimo defibrillatore semiautomatico esterno segna un traguardo importante negli oltre 50 anni di attività che Philips ha dedicato alle innovazioni nel campo della rianimazione cardiaca, volte a contrastare gli effetti potenzialmente fatali dell'arresto cardiaco improvviso. Introdotto sul mercato nel 1996, il Forerunner è stato il primo defibrillatore semiautomatico esterno (DAE), leggero e robusto, progettato affinché potesse essere utilizzato con facilità da soccorritori opportunamente addestrati per intervenire sulle vittime di arresto cardiaco improvviso.

Milioni di clienti

Oggi i defibrillatori semiautomatici Philips sono presenti sugli aerei delle principali compagnie statunitensi, nelle aziende che figurano nella lista Fortune 100 e negli spogliatoi di squadre sportive professioniste. Il nostro impegno è volto a salvare vite e siamo orgogliosi della quantità di DAE Philips ora disponibili in ogni parte del globo.

    Misuriamo il successo in battiti cardiaci
    In quanto azienda leader nella produzione di defibrillatori automatici esterni, Philips si impegna a fare tutto il possibile per consentire la sopravvivenza a un arresto cardiaco improvviso. Ecco perché i nostri DAE sono pensati per essere leggeri, robusti, resistenti nel tempo e facili da utilizzare grazie alle istruzioni vocali chiare disponibili sia per le indicazioni sull'uso sia per la rianimazione cardiopolmonare guidata, nonché all'ausilio di icone per il funzionamento.
