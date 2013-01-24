Valutazione ecografica del fegato shear-wave

L'elastografia shear-wave di Philips semplifica la valutazione delle condizioni del fegato grazie a misurazioni della rigidità di questo organo più rapide e facili da eseguire. Si tratta di un metodo non invasivo, ripetibile e di facile esecuzione per la valutazione del tessuto epatico e della sua rigidità e contribuisce a ridurre, se non a evitare, le tradizionali biopsie epatiche1. Le ricerche suggeriscono che invece di eseguire biopsie costose e dolorose, un semplice esame ecografico possa diventare una pratica di routine per la valutazione delle condizioni del fegato.

Philips shear wave elastography simplifies liver assessment, making obtaining liver stiffness measurements fast and easy. This non-invasive, reproducible, and easily performed method of assessing liver tissue stiffness may help reduce, or even avoid, the need for conventional liver biopsies. Research suggests that instead of a costly and painful biopsy procedure, an easy ultrasound exam could become routine for assessing liver disease status.

