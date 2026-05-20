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Fuori produzione

Sistema musicale micro

TAM6805/10

3.9

| (98) Recensioni | 81% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

Tutto in uno

Grazie alla radio via Internet, Spotify Connect, Bluetooth e un lettore CD, questo sistema micro all-in-one compatto è in grado di riprodurre qualsiasi contenuto. Puoi anche collegare altre sorgenti tramite ingresso audio o USB. Ascolta un suono ricco di dettagli con un sistema che si adatta praticamente a qualsiasi stanza.

Vedi tutti i vantaggi

Tutto in uno

  • Radio via Internet, DAB+

  • Bluetooth, Spotify Connect

  • USB, CD-MP3

  • 50 W

Tutta la tua musica, podcast e molto altro

Tutta la tua musica, podcast e molto altro

Dai brani classici agli ultimi podcast. Con Spotify Connect puoi riprodurre in streaming il segnale di qualità migliore di Spotify tramite Wi-Fi. Puoi inoltre riprodurre in streaming playlist e altro ancora tramite Bluetooth, riprodurre CD o collegarti ad altre sorgenti tramite ingresso audio o USB.

Radio via Internet. Radio DAB+ FM

Radio via Internet. Radio DAB+ FM

La radio via Internet è il tuo biglietto per migliaia di stazioni globali che trasmettono ogni tipo di programma immaginabile. Il sintonizzatore digitale offre una ricezione cristallina e consente di impostare preselezioni per le tue stazioni Internet preferite, DAB+ o FM.

Sistema di altoparlanti bass reflex integrato

Sistema di altoparlanti bass reflex integrato

Due altoparlanti sono integrati direttamente nel cabinet di questo sistema micro all-in-one. I driver full-range e le porte bass reflex offrono un audio nitido e bassi potenti. L'uscita massima di 50 W è perfetta per cucine, uffici e ambienti domestici più piccoli.

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

3.9

su 5

98

Recensioni

81%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

20/05/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Compratore verificato

Excellent internet radio with cd player

Was looking for a device to play radio whilst watch tv and this is excellent. A bit fiddly with setting up the preset channels but only really listen to Smooth and it is perfect. Bought 2 other devices but had to return them as they did not stream internet radio. Shouldn't have tried to cut corners and bought what I knew would work from the start. Best purchase in a while!!

Pro

Option for multiple preset channels. CD player. Equaliser.

Contro

A bit fiddly to set preset channels but once done its sorted.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAM6805 Micro Music System

Data di utilizzo 2026-04-29

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAM6805 Micro Music System

Data di utilizzo 2026-04-29

13/02/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Compratore verificato

A really great buy!

After reviewing the various Mini Music Systems and the Which (consumer association) review We selected this Music System.It was easy to get initially installed and find DAB+ stations straight away. Only disappointment was not getting Boom ( one of our reasons to buy!). Not sure if it needs an additional ariel? Can get on Internet though with no problem. Using the Internet at first was not that easy. Had to get grandsons help. Of coarse he did it in a matter on seconds( as he is used to smart devices it seems he has the intuitive knowledge it takes). Really impressed with all the stations I can access around the globe- just fantastic! Only problem I would highlight is no manual available except via the web and then its 22 pages to print! Quick start large page was not simple to use as no words or instructions. This seems to be a norm with these so called 'smart' devices. Seems to assume some kind of 'smart' user. Also the great pack of irrelevant multi languages is a complete waste.Not customer for environment friendly. Difficult to store for future reference . All done to make it easier for supplier to sell worldwide. Overall though I am very pleased with the purchase and I'm still learning some of the features. Just one last thing is it would be good to get access to previous broadcasts like I do on my mobile phone like BBC Sounds App ( can play previous days programmes). Can play them via bluetooth from my phone. Maybe a similar Google Chrome Sounds feature might help?

Pro

A superb product with great sound quality .

Contro

Not sure I may need an aerial for additional DAB+ stations and FM ( not used much)

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAM6805 Micro Music System

Data di utilizzo 2023-01-13

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAM6805 Micro Music System

Data di utilizzo 2023-01-13

17/03/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Compratore verificato

Great quality and easy to use

Before, I had a similar product from a Swedish brand. I cost more than twice as much, and was far less easy to use. The compact system has an excellent price to quality ratio. I can recommend this.

Pro

Easy to use

Contro

Bulky shape

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAM6805 Micro Music System

Data di utilizzo 2021-02-17

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAM6805 Micro Music System

Data di utilizzo 2021-02-17

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