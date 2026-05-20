Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
Tutto in uno
Grazie alla radio via Internet, Spotify Connect, Bluetooth e un lettore CD, questo sistema micro all-in-one compatto è in grado di riprodurre qualsiasi contenuto. Puoi anche collegare altre sorgenti tramite ingresso audio o USB. Ascolta un suono ricco di dettagli con un sistema che si adatta praticamente a qualsiasi stanza.
Radio via Internet, DAB+
Bluetooth, Spotify Connect
USB, CD-MP3
50 W
Dai brani classici agli ultimi podcast. Con Spotify Connect puoi riprodurre in streaming il segnale di qualità migliore di Spotify tramite Wi-Fi. Puoi inoltre riprodurre in streaming playlist e altro ancora tramite Bluetooth, riprodurre CD o collegarti ad altre sorgenti tramite ingresso audio o USB.
La radio via Internet è il tuo biglietto per migliaia di stazioni globali che trasmettono ogni tipo di programma immaginabile. Il sintonizzatore digitale offre una ricezione cristallina e consente di impostare preselezioni per le tue stazioni Internet preferite, DAB+ o FM.
Due altoparlanti sono integrati direttamente nel cabinet di questo sistema micro all-in-one. I driver full-range e le porte bass reflex offrono un audio nitido e bassi potenti. L'uscita massima di 50 W è perfetta per cucine, uffici e ambienti domestici più piccoli.
3.9
su 5
98
Recensioni
81%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Sturfc
20/05/2026
United Kingdom
Compratore verificato
Excellent internet radio with cd player
Was looking for a device to play radio whilst watch tv and this is excellent. A bit fiddly with setting up the preset channels but only really listen to Smooth and it is perfect. Bought 2 other devices but had to return them as they did not stream internet radio. Shouldn't have tried to cut corners and bought what I knew would work from the start. Best purchase in a while!!
Pro
Option for multiple preset channels. CD player. Equaliser.
Contro
A bit fiddly to set preset channels but once done its sorted.
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Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAM6805 Micro Music System
Data di utilizzo 2026-04-29
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAM6805 Micro Music System
Data di utilizzo 2026-04-29
Paulleo
13/02/2023
United Kingdom
Compratore verificato
A really great buy!
After reviewing the various Mini Music Systems and the Which (consumer association) review We selected this Music System.It was easy to get initially installed and find DAB+ stations straight away. Only disappointment was not getting Boom ( one of our reasons to buy!). Not sure if it needs an additional ariel? Can get on Internet though with no problem. Using the Internet at first was not that easy. Had to get grandsons help. Of coarse he did it in a matter on seconds( as he is used to smart devices it seems he has the intuitive knowledge it takes). Really impressed with all the stations I can access around the globe- just fantastic! Only problem I would highlight is no manual available except via the web and then its 22 pages to print! Quick start large page was not simple to use as no words or instructions. This seems to be a norm with these so called 'smart' devices. Seems to assume some kind of 'smart' user. Also the great pack of irrelevant multi languages is a complete waste.Not customer for environment friendly. Difficult to store for future reference . All done to make it easier for supplier to sell worldwide. Overall though I am very pleased with the purchase and I'm still learning some of the features. Just one last thing is it would be good to get access to previous broadcasts like I do on my mobile phone like BBC Sounds App ( can play previous days programmes). Can play them via bluetooth from my phone. Maybe a similar Google Chrome Sounds feature might help?
Pro
A superb product with great sound quality .
Contro
Not sure I may need an aerial for additional DAB+ stations and FM ( not used much)
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Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAM6805 Micro Music System
Data di utilizzo 2023-01-13
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Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAM6805 Micro Music System
Data di utilizzo 2023-01-13
17/03/2022
United Kingdom
Compratore verificato
Great quality and easy to use
Before, I had a similar product from a Swedish brand. I cost more than twice as much, and was far less easy to use. The compact system has an excellent price to quality ratio. I can recommend this.
Pro
Easy to use
Contro
Bulky shape
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Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAM6805 Micro Music System
Data di utilizzo 2021-02-17
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAM6805 Micro Music System
Data di utilizzo 2021-02-17