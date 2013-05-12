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Fuori produzione

Cuffie sport con archetto

SHQ4007/28

3

| (2) Recensioni | 100% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

A prova di sudore e lavabili

La struttura impermeabile e antimicrobica rende queste cuffie perfette per chi ama il fitness. Grazie alla lunghezza del cavo personalizzabile, sono ideali per l'uso con fascia da braccio per attività sportive o di altro tipo.

Vedi tutti i vantaggi

Con telecomando per iPhone e microfono

A prova di sudore e lavabili

Lavabili

Lavabili

Realizzati in materiali impermeabili per lavare le cuffie sotto l'acqua corrente

Archetto da collo leggero e flessibile

Archetto da collo leggero e flessibile per una perfetta vestibilità; ideale per lo sport

Controllo del microfono e della musica

Il microfono e il sistema di controllo ultra eleganti consentono di parlare, ascoltare e controllare in modalità remota il tuo iPod/iPhone/iPad.

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

3.0

su 5

2

Recensioni

100%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

4
3
2

12/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Awesome

Got these the other day. Done two runs with them now. Awesome no sound from the outside world. And comfortable. The sound is amazing also. Best bit off kit I have brought for a long time. I got them for £22 from currys. A defo for runners.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHQ4007 Sports neckband headset

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHQ4007 Sports neckband headset

16/08/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Failed within 4 weeks...

Disappointed in the product quality - obtaining a replacement or refund with Philips was impossible. Very disappointing from a brand I have used a lot over the years.

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHQ4007 Sports neckband headset

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHQ4007 Sports neckband headset

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