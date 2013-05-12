Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
A prova di sudore e lavabili
La struttura impermeabile e antimicrobica rende queste cuffie perfette per chi ama il fitness. Grazie alla lunghezza del cavo personalizzabile, sono ideali per l'uso con fascia da braccio per attività sportive o di altro tipo.
Realizzati in materiali impermeabili per lavare le cuffie sotto l'acqua corrente
Archetto da collo leggero e flessibile per una perfetta vestibilità; ideale per lo sport
Il microfono e il sistema di controllo ultra eleganti consentono di parlare, ascoltare e controllare in modalità remota il tuo iPod/iPhone/iPad.
Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti
3.0
su 5
2
Recensioni
100%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Macmcgill
12/05/2013
United Kingdom
Awesome
Got these the other day. Done two runs with them now. Awesome no sound from the outside world. And comfortable. The sound is amazing also. Best bit off kit I have brought for a long time. I got them for £22 from currys. A defo for runners.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHQ4007 Sports neckband headset
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHQ4007 Sports neckband headset
RG123
16/08/2014
United Kingdom
Failed within 4 weeks...
Disappointed in the product quality - obtaining a replacement or refund with Philips was impossible. Very disappointing from a brand I have used a lot over the years.
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHQ4007 Sports neckband headset
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SHQ4007 Sports neckband headset