Hi there, Thank you for sharing your feedback on here. It is quite unfortunate that you were unable to locate the shaving heads, and your frustration about this is completely understandable. Please know that my colleagues and I are happy to look into any alternative options for you. You can get in touch via Facebook (philips.to/UKFBMessenger), Twitter (philips.to/UKCareTwitter) or phone (philips.to/UKContact). Alternatively, if you think the full product isn’t performing as expected, you can try our new DIY repair/exchange feature on our website: philips.to/RandE . Kind regards, Maria.