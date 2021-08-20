Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
SH70/70
S7886/78
S7887/78
S7930/16R1
S7783/63R1
S7783/35R1
S7783/78R1
Non disponibile
In alternativa acquista SH71
Il dispositivo migliorato rende la manutenzione del tuo rasoio Philips più semplice che mai. Questo nuovo formato ti consentirà di installare le nuove testine di rasatura in due soli passaggi, facilitando la pulizia del rasoio e ottimizzando la rasatura giornaliera.
1. Rimuovi la testina di rasatura. 2. Sostituiscila con una nuova. 3. Per ripristinare il rasoio, tieni premuto il pulsante on/off per più di 5 secondi.
I più recenti rasoi Philips sono dotati di un avviso di sostituzione integrato, rappresentato dal simbolo dell'unità di rasatura, che si illumina quando è necessario sostituire le testine di rasatura.
3.1
su 5
77
Recensioni
20/08/2021
United Kingdom
Great product Phillips 7000 series
Hi brought my Philips 7000 series wet and dry Electric razor in January, i’m very pleased with it it’s very durable, it gives me this closest shave I’ve ever had with an electric razor, overall I’m very happy with this product
Pro
Quick recharge fits nicely in the hand
Contro
You need a cleaning station, as washing under the tap is not that good
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SH70/70 Shaving unit
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SH70/70 Shaving unit
Eddie57
10/12/2017
United Kingdom
This product is ideal.
They say that you never miss a well until it's dry, but in this case you don't realise how progressively blunt you're shaving heads have become until you change them. Wow... what a difference. A little bit of an expensive lay-out, but when you think what they do and that they will be doing a good job for at least a couple of years, well worth it in the long run
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SH70/50 Shaving heads
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SH70/50 Shaving heads
TweedleD
10/12/2017
United Kingdom
Compratore verificato
This product is ideal.
They say that you never miss a well until it's dry, but in this case you don't realise how progressively blunt you're shaving heads have become until you change them. Wow... what a difference. A little bit of an expensive lay-out, but when you think what they do and that they will be doing a good job for at least a couple of years, well worth it in the long run
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SH70/50 Shaving heads
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SH70/50 Shaving heads
Rispetto al suo predecessore Philips