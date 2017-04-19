ProdottiSupporto

Paga con Klarna

Garanzia di 2 anni

Omaggio di benvenuto €10*

Reso entro 30 giorni

Tutte le serie

  • Lascia respirare la pelle delicata
  • Lascia respirare la pelle delicata
  • Lascia respirare la pelle delicata
  • Lascia respirare la pelle delicata
  • Lascia respirare la pelle delicata
  • Lascia respirare la pelle delicata

Fuori produzione

Philips AventSucchietti Airflow

SCF180/27

4.6
| (17) Recensioni | 100% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Lascia respirare la pelle delicata
Lascia respirare la pelle del tuo bambino con il succhietto Philips Avent Airflow. Lo scudo curvo presenta 6 fori per un maggiore passaggio d'aria e ridurre le irritazioni sulla pelle. La nostra tettarella ortodontica e piatta rispetta lo sviluppo sano del cavo orale del tuo bimbo.
Vedi tutti i vantaggi
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

il marchio più consigliato dalle mamme di tutto il mondo1

Il numero maggiore di fori consente alla pelle di respirare

Lascia respirare la pelle delicata

  • Calma con il comfort dell’aria

  • 6-18m

  • Ortodontico e senza BPA

  • Pacco da 2

Il numero maggiore di fori consente alla pelle del tuo bimbo di respirare

Il numero maggiore di fori consente alla pelle del tuo bimbo di respirare

La pelle ha bisogno di respirare, soprattutto quella del tuo bimbo. Il nostro scudo presenta 6 fori per un maggiore passaggio d'aria, consentendo di ridurre le irritazioni sulla pelle.

Per uno sviluppo naturale del cavo orale

Per uno sviluppo naturale del cavo orale

La nostra tettarella piatta in silicone ha una forma simmetrica che rispetta il palato, i denti e le gengive del tuo bimbo o della tua bimba durante la crescita.

Fabbricati presso il nostro pluripremiato sito nel Regno Unito

Fabbricati presso il nostro pluripremiato sito nel Regno Unito

Puoi avere la certezza che il comfort del tuo bimbo sia in buone mani. Il succhietto è stato fabbricato presso il nostro pluripremiato sito nel Regno Unito*.

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

4.6

su 5

17

Recensioni

100%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

3
1

19/04/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Compratore verificato

Excellent product

[Employee of philipsglobal] My daughter in law loves these products not only for the natural development of her daughter growth on teeth and gums, she likes the transparent plates and they don't look too big for baby's mouth, she also loves the designs. Both Mother and baby are happy.

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF180/24 Freeflow soothers

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF180/24 Freeflow soothers

19/04/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Compratore verificato

Excellent product

[Employee of philipsglobal] My daughter in law loves these products not only for the natural development of her daughter growth on teeth and gums, she likes the transparent plates and they don't look too big for baby's mouth, she also loves the designs. Both Mother and baby are happy.

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF180/24 Freeflow soothers

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF180/24 Freeflow soothers

07/02/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Only soother daughter will accept!

We love avent soothers and my daughter uses the avent natural Bottles too, these seem to go perfectly. I don't particularly love many of the designs though, sadly. So bought another brand as they were quite cute but baby was NOT having it at all. She loves her avent soothers :-) baby wins! Handle is perfect for carrying around with baby, soother can go in either way and is easy for baby to keep in.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF180/23 Freeflow soothers

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF180/23 Freeflow soothers

Iscriviti alla newsletter Philips per ricevere offerte esclusive

  • Offerte esclusive per gli iscritti e accesso anticipato alle vendite.
  • Accesso anticipato alle offerte.
  • Notizie sul lancio di prodotti e consigli per uno stile di vita sano.
  • Consigli degli esperti e idee

Desidero ricevere comunicazioni promozionali sui prodotti, servizi, eventi e promozioni Philips, in base alle mie preferenze e al mio comportamento. Posso annullare l’iscrizione in qualsiasi momento.

  • Offerte esclusive per gli iscritti e accesso anticipato alle vendite.
  • Accesso anticipato alle offerte.
  • Notizie sul lancio di prodotti e consigli per uno stile di vita sano.
  • Consigli degli esperti e idee
Esclusioni di responsabilità

  1. Sulla base di un'indagine online del 2024 sulla soddisfazione dei clienti condotta a livello globale su un campione di 8.139 donne consumatrici di marchi e prodotti per la cura dei bambini. 

  1. Il marchio di succhietti numero 1 al mondo

  2. Per motivi di igiene, sostituire i succhietti dopo 4 settimane di utilizzo

  3. La nostra gamma supporta le mamme e i bambini in ogni fase dello sviluppo

  4. Produttore dell'anno nel 2014