Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
0-3 m
No BPA
Le tettarelle simmetriche piatte a forma di goccia Philips Avent non interferiscono con lo sviluppo naturale del palato, dei dentini e delle gengive del bambino, anche se il succhietto è capovolto nella bocca.
La tettarella in silicone Philips Avent è insapore e inodore e viene, quindi, accettata più facilmente dal bimbo. Il silicone è liscio, trasparente, facile da pulire e non risulta appiccicoso. La tettarella è robusta, duratura e non perde la forma né il colore nel tempo.
Per mantenere pulite e protette le tettarelle sterilizzate
4.6
su 5
42
Recensioni
90%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Jenny1505
08/02/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent Soother
This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
clearup
08/02/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent Soother
This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
koziulka
08/02/2017
United Kingdom
Easy accepted by my kids and comes in lovely designs and colours
Philips Avent soothers they are my favourite. I have used it previously with my daughter who is eight now and now I'm using with my 12 months old boy. I love the wide choice of designs and colours. This soothers comes in the pack of 2. One of the soother is clear colour with orange handle and the middle is designed with cars (red, blue, purple and orange colours). The second soother is clear blue colour with red handle and middle been designed with colourful cars and tracks. Both soothers comes with snap on hygienic cap to keep them clean when not in use. This soothers are orthodontic and BPA-free. This soothers comes from the age range of 6-18 months. They are only the one soothers my kids would take and I would highly recommend them.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Sulla base di un'indagine online del 2024 sulla soddisfazione dei clienti condotta a livello globale su un campione di 8.139 donne consumatrici di marchi e prodotti per la cura dei bambini.
Non legare il succhietto intorno al collo del bambino per evitare il pericolo di soffocamento.
9 bambini su 10 accettano il succhietto Philips Avent (test effettuato online su 100 mamme, Regno Unito, 2012)