Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
Fatto per viaggiare
Compatto ed estremamente portatile, questo sistema docking con altoparlanti Fidelio DS7700/10 offre prestazioni eccellenti. Fatto per viaggiare, garantisce un audio molto potente dall'iPhone/iPod consentendo di ascoltare la musica ovunque ci si trovi.
Dynamic Bass Boost assicura a chi ascolta una resa eccellente dei toni bassi con qualsiasi volume dal più basso al più alto. Quando il volume è basso, le frequenze inferiori dei toni bassi solitamente si perdono. Attivando la funzione Dynamic Bass Boost, che esalta le basse frequenze, chi ascolta percepisce un audio più ricco anche a basso volume.
4.3
su 5
45
Recensioni
93%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Kumar123
04/06/2016
United Kingdom
Best portable speaker
Best Bluetooth speaker i have ever seen.. I don't use as a dock as it is for old ipods. I would prefer it over Bose.. it sounds just beautiful to my ears.. superb clarity.. crisp sound and surprisingly loud.. even louder when using on mains power.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DS7700 docking speaker
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DS7700 docking speaker
Cuevas55
16/09/2013
United Kingdom
Compratore verificato
Docking Speaker
A friend recommended the speaker and after seeing its performance I decided to invest. Expensive but a great transportable tool to have quality of sound is excellent.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DS7700 docking speaker
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DS7700 docking speaker
CJH10
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Compact, well built good battery life
Ive had this speaker for over a year now and it performs great. compact enough to take on holiday and sound is pretty good for its size.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DS7700 docking speaker
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DS7700 docking speaker