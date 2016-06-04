ProdottiSupporto

Paga con Klarna

Garanzia di 2 anni

Omaggio di benvenuto €10*

Reso entro 30 giorni

Tutte le serie

  • Fotografia del prodotto lato anteriore
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Fotografia del prodotto lato anteriore
  • Fotografia alternativa del prodotto
  • Fotografia alternativa del prodotto
  • Fotografia alternativa del prodotto
  • Fotografia alternativa del prodotto
  • Fotografia alternativa del prodotto
  • Fotografia alternativa del prodotto
  • Fotografia del prodotto in uso
  • Fotografia del prodotto in uso
  • Fotografia del prodotto in uso
  • Stile di vita del prodotto
  • Fotografia del prodotto lato anteriore
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Fotografia del prodotto lato anteriore
  • Fotografia alternativa del prodotto
  • Fotografia alternativa del prodotto
  • Fotografia alternativa del prodotto
  • Fotografia alternativa del prodotto
  • Fotografia alternativa del prodotto
  • Fotografia alternativa del prodotto
  • Fotografia del prodotto in uso
  • Fotografia del prodotto in uso
  • Fotografia del prodotto in uso
  • Stile di vita del prodotto

Fuori produzione

Sistema docking con altoparlanti

DS7700/10

4.3

| (45) Recensioni | 93% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

Fatto per viaggiare

Compatto ed estremamente portatile, questo sistema docking con altoparlanti Fidelio DS7700/10 offre prestazioni eccellenti. Fatto per viaggiare, garantisce un audio molto potente dall'iPhone/iPod consentendo di ascoltare la musica ovunque ci si trovi.

Vedi tutti i vantaggi

con questo sistema docking con altoparlanti

Fatto per viaggiare

DBB per mantenere i toni bassi a qualsiasi volume

DBB per mantenere i toni bassi a qualsiasi volume

Dynamic Bass Boost assicura a chi ascolta una resa eccellente dei toni bassi con qualsiasi volume dal più basso al più alto. Quando il volume è basso, le frequenze inferiori dei toni bassi solitamente si perdono. Attivando la funzione Dynamic Bass Boost, che esalta le basse frequenze, chi ascolta percepisce un audio più ricco anche a basso volume.

Finitura robusta in alluminio e custodia per la massima protezione

Design elegante, sottile e compatto per qualsiasi cartella per documenti

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

4.3

su 5

45

Recensioni

93%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

04/06/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best portable speaker

Best Bluetooth speaker i have ever seen.. I don't use as a dock as it is for old ipods. I would prefer it over Bose.. it sounds just beautiful to my ears.. superb clarity.. crisp sound and surprisingly loud.. even louder when using on mains power.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DS7700 docking speaker

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DS7700 docking speaker

16/09/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Compratore verificato

Docking Speaker

A friend recommended the speaker and after seeing its performance I decided to invest. Expensive but a great transportable tool to have quality of sound is excellent.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DS7700 docking speaker

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DS7700 docking speaker

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Compact, well built good battery life

Ive had this speaker for over a year now and it performs great. compact enough to take on holiday and sound is pretty good for its size.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DS7700 docking speaker

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DS7700 docking speaker

Iscriviti alla newsletter Philips per ricevere offerte esclusive

  • Offerte esclusive per gli iscritti e accesso anticipato alle vendite.
  • Accesso anticipato alle offerte.
  • Notizie sul lancio di prodotti e consigli per uno stile di vita sano.
  • Consigli degli esperti e idee

Desidero ricevere comunicazioni promozionali relative a prodotti, servizi, eventi e promozioni Philips, in base alle mie preferenze e comportamenti. Posso annullare l'iscrizione facilmente e in qualsiasi momento!

  • Offerte esclusive per gli iscritti e accesso anticipato alle vendite.
  • Accesso anticipato alle offerte.
  • Notizie sul lancio di prodotti e consigli per uno stile di vita sano.
  • Consigli degli esperti e idee