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Tutte le serie

  • Fotogramma singolo del prodotto
  • Fotografia principale in uso
  • Fotografia alternativa del prodotto
  • Fotografia del prodotto in uso
  • Fotografia del prodotto in uso
  • Fotografia del prodotto in uso
  • Fotografia a beneficio emotivo
  • Fotografia della confezione
  • Fotogramma singolo del prodotto
  • Fotografia principale in uso
  • Fotografia alternativa del prodotto
  • Fotografia del prodotto in uso
  • Fotografia del prodotto in uso
  • Fotografia del prodotto in uso
  • Fotografia a beneficio emotivo
  • Fotografia della confezione

Fuori produzione

ADR610Video registratore per auto

ADR61BLX1

2.5

| (2) Recensioni

La tua guardia del corpo personale su strada

Scopri i vantaggi di una guida sicura con il registratore di guida Philips che ti tutelerà in caso di imprevisti. Affidati a funzioni automatiche intuitive e a prestazioni video eccellenti in grado di offrirti una panoramica chiara della situazione in caso di necessità.

Vedi tutti i vantaggi

con rilevatore di collisione e di stanchezza

La tua guardia del corpo personale su strada

  • Full HD 1080p

  • Rilevatore di incidente automatico

  • Indice stanchezza e avviso conducente

Registrazione automatica all'avvio del veicolo

Registrazione automatica all'avvio del veicolo

Non appena il tuo veicolo si accende, il registratore di guida inizia a funzionare automaticamente.

Rilevamento di incidente e registrazione di emergenza automatica

Rilevamento di incidente e registrazione di emergenza automatica

In caso di incidente, una registrazione di emergenza viene salvata automaticamente per garantire una prova e impedire la sovrascrittura.

Indice stanchezza e avviso conducente

Indice stanchezza e avviso conducente

L'indice di stanchezza mostra l'evoluzione della stanchezza del conducente e indica con un segnale visivo e acustico la necessità di una pausa.

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

2.5

su 5

2

Recensioni

5
3
2

07/09/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good value

As a basic quality unit this is very good value. The images are clear for daylight and usable at night. If you drive at night a lot the next model up with auto ISO would be better. However for general use this unit will suffice. I can only get images whilst its plugged to a power source there's no battery to use it as a stand alone unit, so its a dash-cam! Not too obtrusive when fitted. Plug into a laptop for playback. Buttons could be coloured for ease of use at night. Menu structure is intuitive. Auto power on and record is fine. Emergency record button helps. But my unit fills this up on its own for some reason.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder

20/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Faulty and not fit for purpose!

This dashcam always powers itself off and on again while recording so if a accident were to happen then this product is useless! Sometimes it will say the micro sd card is out of memory even though there is plenty of space left?!

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder

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