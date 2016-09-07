Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
ADR61BLX1
La tua guardia del corpo personale su strada
Scopri i vantaggi di una guida sicura con il registratore di guida Philips che ti tutelerà in caso di imprevisti. Affidati a funzioni automatiche intuitive e a prestazioni video eccellenti in grado di offrirti una panoramica chiara della situazione in caso di necessità.
Full HD 1080p
Rilevatore di incidente automatico
Indice stanchezza e avviso conducente
Non appena il tuo veicolo si accende, il registratore di guida inizia a funzionare automaticamente.
In caso di incidente, una registrazione di emergenza viene salvata automaticamente per garantire una prova e impedire la sovrascrittura.
L'indice di stanchezza mostra l'evoluzione della stanchezza del conducente e indica con un segnale visivo e acustico la necessità di una pausa.
2.5
su 5
2
Recensioni
Colon
07/09/2016
United Kingdom
Good value
As a basic quality unit this is very good value. The images are clear for daylight and usable at night. If you drive at night a lot the next model up with auto ISO would be better. However for general use this unit will suffice. I can only get images whilst its plugged to a power source there's no battery to use it as a stand alone unit, so its a dash-cam! Not too obtrusive when fitted. Plug into a laptop for playback. Buttons could be coloured for ease of use at night. Menu structure is intuitive. Auto power on and record is fine. Emergency record button helps. But my unit fills this up on its own for some reason.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder
Starlance
20/02/2019
United Kingdom
Faulty and not fit for purpose!
This dashcam always powers itself off and on again while recording so if a accident were to happen then this product is useless! Sometimes it will say the micro sd card is out of memory even though there is plenty of space left?!
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder